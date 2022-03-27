« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1783127 times)

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33680 on: March 27, 2022, 02:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 27, 2022, 12:55:19 pm
living in a world where Stacy Dooley is a tv personality and Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas are considered mainstream presenters.
I need to watch less tv

Stacy Dooley is alright actually and does cover some important stuff - the other two can fuck right off now.
Logged

If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Millie

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33681 on: March 27, 2022, 04:47:50 pm »
I like Stacey Dooley.  Some of her documentaries are really good.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33682 on: March 27, 2022, 08:36:28 pm »
Are gobshites on quad bikes solar powered?

As soon as the sun comes out, so do the arseholes.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Tesco tearaway

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33683 on: March 27, 2022, 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 27, 2022, 08:36:28 pm
Are gobshites on quad bikes solar powered?

As soon as the sun comes out, so do the arseholes.
That'll be the hipster jeans fault mate.
Logged

If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33684 on: March 27, 2022, 08:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 27, 2022, 08:36:28 pm
Are gobshites on quad bikes solar powered?

As soon as the sun comes out, so do the arseholes.

Too fucking soft to ride in winter, fairweather knobheads
Logged

If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33685 on: March 27, 2022, 08:53:30 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March 27, 2022, 08:42:20 pm
That'll be the hipster jeans fault mate.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33686 on: March 27, 2022, 08:56:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 27, 2022, 08:50:16 pm
Too fucking soft to ride in winter, fairweather knobheads
True. Knobheads, the lot of them.

Proper off-roaders doing legal stuff I have no issue with. It's these North Faced tits tearing in convoy through crowds of people just enjoying a sunny day in the park that annoy the hell out of me.

If only being a sniper was legal here.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33687 on: March 28, 2022, 01:39:01 pm »
c*nts who drive too slow on roads with no overtaking spots. I mean around 20mph. Forces people to take more risks to get past them. If you cant drive faster then you shouldn't be on the road. I want to combine this with other c*nts who don't use even their headlights in fog  :no
Logged
YNWA

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33688 on: March 28, 2022, 01:41:25 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 28, 2022, 01:39:01 pm
c*nts who drive too slow on roads with no overtaking spots. I mean around 20mph. Forces people to take more risks to get past them. If you cant drive faster then you shouldn't be on the road. I want to combine this with other c*nts who don't use even their headlights in fog  :no

The pedestrian equivalent...bastards who amble along bang in the middle of the pavement leaving barely enough room to squeeze past on either side. Doubly so those who seem to sense youre behind them and aiming for a gap so they slowly veer towards that side of the pavement too. Subhuman scum.
Logged

SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33689 on: March 28, 2022, 01:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 28, 2022, 01:41:25 pm
The pedestrian equivalent...bastards who amble along bang in the middle of the pavement leaving barely enough room to squeeze past on either side. Doubly so those who seem to sense youre behind them and aiming for a gap so they slowly veer towards that side of the pavement too. Subhuman scum.
Yes. Often with prams two abreast or the whole family walking in a line across the pavement
Logged
YNWA

Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33690 on: March 28, 2022, 02:21:35 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 28, 2022, 01:39:01 pm
c*nts who drive too slow on roads with no overtaking spots. I mean around 20mph. Forces people to take more risks to get past them. If you cant drive faster then you shouldn't be on the road. I want to combine this with other c*nts who don't use even their headlights in fog  :no


And then when you do manage to overtake them on a straight, they put their foot down and flash you/make rude hand gestures when you're past them.

FFS, all I want is to drive a bit faster than what you're doing. I'm not making a negative statement about your driving prowess.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33691 on: March 28, 2022, 02:28:37 pm »
Electric bikes

Some of these now travel as fast as cars, around 30mph. And all manner of knobheads riding them - even teenagers with chips on their shoulders, a penchent for showing off (wheelies, deliberately weaving all over the place, etc) and zero road skills/knowledge because they've never had to take a driving test. Was crawling along in traffic this morning going into work, and some whopper on one of these was careering past the traffic at about 25/30 mph on the fucking pavement. The only helmet in sight was the plum riding it recklessly. Hit a pedestrian, and they're probably going to be hospitalised or worse (I couldn't give a flying about the gobshite riding it)

In theory, they're a great idea, but as they've got cheaper and more powerful/fast, they're in desperate need of strict regulation. I'd make it an offence to go faster than 10 mph (they should be limited, but with free access to products from overseas, it'd be difficult to enforce)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33692 on: March 28, 2022, 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 28, 2022, 02:28:37 pm
Electric bikes

Some of these now travel as fast as cars, around 30mph. And all manner of knobheads riding them - even teenagers with chips on their shoulders, a penchent for showing off (wheelies, deliberately weaving all over the place, etc) and zero road skills/knowledge because they've never had to take a driving test. Was crawling along in traffic this morning going into work, and some whopper on one of these was careering past the traffic at about 25/30 mph on the fucking pavement. The only helmet in sight was the plum riding it recklessly. Hit a pedestrian, and they're probably going to be hospitalised or worse (I couldn't give a flying about the gobshite riding it)

In theory, they're a great idea, but as they've got cheaper and more powerful/fast, they're in desperate need of strict regulation. I'd make it an offence to go faster than 10 mph (they should be limited, but with free access to products from overseas, it'd be difficult to enforce)
As always, a good idea ruined by gobshites.

There was one in Sefton Park this afternoon. Dressed like a wannabe ninja. Balaclava and all in black. Doing a wheelie at silly speed on his electric penis extension.

 :tosser
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33693 on: Yesterday at 09:28:49 am »
Its on my bucket list to see one of the 'constant wheelie' lads fall off their bikes into a bus or something when they're weaving through traffic
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33694 on: Yesterday at 09:40:25 am »
People whose only interest in you is your income per annum or the vehicular representation of it
Logged

Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33695 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 am »
Old men moaning about the youth having fun.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33696 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:11:03 am
Old men moaning about the youth having fun.

Wheelying bikes through crowded shopping centres, while fun for the youth, is fucking dangerous. Age teaches you this - I know I moan these days about stuff being done that I did as a kid - just cos it's fun, doesn't make it OK.
Logged

If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33697 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 am »
People not realising they're being fantastically hypocritical. Oh and global warming, obvs.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33698 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:40:25 am
People whose only interest in you is your income per annum or the vehicular representation of it

exactly, people whose next question after learning your name is what you do for a living, then followed by what car you drive
Logged

ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33699 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 10:37:47 am
exactly, people whose next question after learning your name is what you do for a living, then followed by what car you drive

Usually the same people who'd defend asking it with

Oh you can't have a good job then / you got a shitty car / can't even drive

It's an old sixties term Square isn't it. Those people are squares. I mean get some fucking priorities. If you want an ATM or a cab driver they do exist as businesses
Logged

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33700 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 am »
Plumbers trying to rip you off. Came home from work with split braided hose under the bathroom sink. Water spewing everywhere. Managed to turn it off at the mains. Called an after hours plumbing company and agreed to fork out the $240 call-out fee.

Young guy arrives and says we're going to need to replace the tap (new tap $770) and put in another isolation tap (not that there was anything wrong with the one I used) with a new one for $850.

I asked why don't you have any braided hoses in the van. To witch he replied it's too hard to stock all the standard fittings (there's 3). I said so it's easier to keep $770 taps than a $4.50 hose. His best offer was to take 10% off the tap.

I told him to piss off and that I was a pensioner with no car or other options I'd be forced into this 'deal'. I jumped in the car and went to a late hour hardware store and bought a standard replacement tap for $32.

I'd madness that get away with this. I've got no issue paying the $220 and possibly $150 for the couple of hoses and the twenty minutes (it took me to replace) them. $370 for someone to get for 2 hours work isn't bad but $1800 is bloody madness.

Rant over.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33701 on: Yesterday at 10:42:36 am »
I'm always tempted to 'accidentally' stick my elbow out when one is about to squeeze past me at 20mph on the pavement.

On dawdling walkers: people who stop at the top of escalators.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33702 on: Yesterday at 10:43:15 am »
Quote from: Millie on March 27, 2022, 04:47:50 pm
I like Stacey Dooley.  Some of her documentaries are really good.

Yeah same here. She covers some interesting topics and isn't afraid to ask tough questions. Always enjoy her documentaries.
Logged

AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33703 on: Yesterday at 10:44:29 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:40:20 am
Usually the same people who'd defend asking it with

Oh you can't have a good job then / you got a shitty car / can't even drive

It's an old sixties term Square isn't it. Those people are squares. I mean get some fucking priorities. If you want an ATM or a cab driver they do exist as businesses

I always thought a square was just someone who was pretty dull regardless of financial wealth. Not having any sense of better inter personal questions than asking money related questions is just ignorant and rude IMO.
Logged

Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33704 on: Yesterday at 01:25:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:31:18 am
Wheelying bikes through crowded shopping centres, while fun for the youth, is fucking dangerous. Age teaches you this - I know I moan these days about stuff being done that I did as a kid - just cos it's fun, doesn't make it OK.
There's nothing wrong with calling dickhead behaviour out.

I did dickhead stuff when I was young ... because I was a dickhead. If/when I got called out on it by someone, they were right. I thought I was having a laugh. But I was also being a dick.

As you say; life experience and growing up teaches you the error of your ways. Well, hopefully it does.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:29:07 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33705 on: Yesterday at 02:52:03 pm »
Everyone who drives slower than me is a moron.

Anyone who drives faster is a maniac.
Logged
We're all lucky.  Our ancestors were either really fast, really smart or had a fucking good immune system.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33706 on: Today at 11:07:30 am »
Johnny Marr on Spotify contains all of the Amazing Spiderman 2 soundtrack.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33707 on: Today at 11:16:48 am »
Graffiti.

Little turds 'tagging' their name - usually in balloon-letters - on pristine surfaces.

I don't want to see it; I don't care about them or what their name is; they are scum, they are nothing, defacing property for their own selfish dickheadery.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,014
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33708 on: Today at 11:49:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:16:48 am
Graffiti.

Little turds 'tagging' their name - usually in balloon-letters - on pristine surfaces.

I don't want to see it; I don't care about them or what their name is; they are scum, they are nothing, defacing property for their own selfish dickheadery.

There's graffiti and there's street art.

What do you think of the murals in Liverpool?

Where I live the council actively encourage/allow quality street art in some of the subways and bridges on the river, it's fantastic and really brightens up the town. Then some idiots 'tag' over the art.

I've also seen some fantastic street art in Morocco and Spain.

 
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,184
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33709 on: Today at 11:54:43 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:49:37 am
There's graffiti and there's street art.

What do you think of the murals in Liverpool?

Where I live the council actively encourage/allow quality street art in some of the subways and bridges on the river, it's fantastic and really brightens up the town. Then some idiots 'tag' over the art.

I've also seen some fantastic street art in Morocco and Spain.

Aberdeen - which is renowned for being really grey - has a street project call NuArt over last few years with loads of murals and stuff going up al over the city. I think it's a great idea. AS you say though there is a big difference between that and just graffiti.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33710 on: Today at 12:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:49:37 am
There's graffiti and there's street art.

What do you think of the murals in Liverpool?

Where I live the council actively encourage/allow quality street art in some of the subways and bridges on the river, it's fantastic and really brightens up the town. Then some idiots 'tag' over the art.

I've also seen some fantastic street art in Morocco and Spain.

Agreed mate.

Where we used to live graffiti was a problem on the underpasses near an rspb nature reserve so the local college art students covered it with street art depicting all the wildlife at the reserve

It's beautiful and after a good few years still untouched by graffiti.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33711 on: Today at 12:10:51 pm »
Street art approved by the property owner is perfectly fine.

Little gobshites tagging without permission of the property owner, because they want to feel important (they're not, they're just selfish scum), is not.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,468
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33712 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:10:51 pm
Street art approved by the property owner is perfectly fine.

Little gobshites tagging without permission of the property owner, because they want to feel important (they're not, they're just selfish scum), is not.



Fairly strong reaction, Nobby.

Alliteratively, silly, selfish, scrotes seems more suitable than selfish scum.

Si?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33713 on: Today at 01:08:21 pm »
It's part of the same general malaise that sees litter absolutely everywhere, fly-tipping rife and vandalism rising.

Could you imagine public water fountains being installed anywhere today? Even the little bike repair posts tend to have most of the tools ripped off. A local pub to me put up CCTV of 4 young lads walking out and just ripping up the shrubs in the planters outside for no apparent reason.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33714 on: Today at 02:28:05 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:08:21 pm
It's part of the same general malaise that sees litter absolutely everywhere, fly-tipping rife and vandalism rising.

Could you imagine public water fountains being installed anywhere today? Even the little bike repair posts tend to have most of the tools ripped off. A local pub to me put up CCTV of 4 young lads walking out and just ripping up the shrubs in the planters outside for no apparent reason.


There's no deterrent.

Vandalism and criminal damage gets you a slap on the wrist (unless it's politically motivated, in which case you're likely to be dealt with severely)

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33715 on: Today at 02:47:36 pm »
Me and The Other Half being the only people wearing a face mask in Sainsburys today.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,183
  • 27 Years...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33716 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:16:48 am
Graffiti.

Little turds 'tagging' their name - usually in balloon-letters - on pristine surfaces.

I don't want to see it; I don't care about them or what their name is; they are scum, they are nothing, defacing property for their own selfish dickheadery.

I can't stand taggers. Some little shit actually tagged the funeral home on Park Road a while back. Painted out now, thankfully.

But yes, taggers offer nothing. It's all about them. Legal street art, although always subjective, I like. It at least offers something to the community, rather than blights it further.

I was down by the Welsh streets the other week to see the new (Beatles) mural there. A guy was taking photos and had travelled from Manchester just to photograph the murals around Liverpool. The ones in Bristol pull in lots of tourists too, and Banksy's stuff is on the tourist bus route. We also photographed a number of good ones around the Baltic Triangle too. Gave the BS one a miss though.  :o

I'm definitely with you on tagging though. And this comes from someone who used to spray LFC stuff all over the place as a lad. I was a tit.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,183
  • 27 Years...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33717 on: Today at 05:07:13 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:47:36 pm
Me and The Other Half being the only people wearing a face mask in Sainsburys today.
In Home and Bargain Crosby Village last week. Just one lady and myself wearing a mask.

I almost thought the pandemic was over until I got home and read the number of new cases and deaths in the paper.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
