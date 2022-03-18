It should grow back. I think nature is very resilient. I heard on TV this morning that it will grow back, but it will be too late for this season's birds that use that particular area of the marsh. It's a big place though, so hopefully big enough to accommodate the displaced wildlife.



Going by reports, those thought to be responsible are kids aged around 14 or 15. I know I was a total dickhead at that age. Empathy and understanding yet to be developed really. Basically, I doubt they even understand the gravity of what they've done, or it's effects.



Which is why we need to connect the youth to these places and help them realise these places need to be nurtured as they are an important part of their neighbourhood and will bring in money so that everyone benefits all round. Maybe part of their "punishment" could be put in some work to help the area recover and at the same time perhaps learn about it as well. If people have pride in it, there are less likely to destroy it.