The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33240 on: Yesterday at 12:38:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 13, 2022, 03:37:25 pm
I thought New York as well too, I just assumed he meant somewhere like the Catskills as I know someone who has skied over there.

Oh i know upstate New York is a great place - some of my wife's family emigrated there 40 years ago and the snow is immense.
However I still think skiing over The Empire State Building sounds epic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33241 on: Yesterday at 07:29:17 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on January 13, 2022, 06:14:33 pm
Not my problem if you're all dumbasses who think skiing over New York is physically possible.

Dumbass

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33242 on: Yesterday at 08:18:59 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 13, 2022, 11:06:22 pm
When people start every single post on here with I mean.

Do they speak like this in real life?

Phrases Fillers like I mean, Like, Uhmmm, Actually are used when people got something to say, but their brain isnt fast enough to string together a series of words. So they use such fillers to make sure that they got something to say, but use the millisecond time, to think of the next few words.

Moms cousin was a speech therapist at her bank. Her job involved training managers, VPs etc. to iron out such words.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33243 on: Yesterday at 09:49:20 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 12:38:13 am
Oh i know upstate New York is a great place - some of my wife's family emigrated there 40 years ago and the snow is immense.
However I still think skiing over The Empire State Building sounds epic

I just put what the way he written it down to bad grammar ;)

Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 08:18:59 am
Phrases Fillers like I mean, Like, Uhmmm, Actually are used when people got something to say, but their brain isnt fast enough to string together a series of words. So they use such fillers to make sure that they got something to say, but use the millisecond time, to think of the next few words.

Moms cousin was a speech therapist at her bank. Her job involved training managers, VPs etc. to iron out such words.

I can see the point when speaking, but when posting? Its not like you don't have time to think and review before clicking post.*

There's a shit load in the Transfer/Post Match/FSG threads who need to do more of that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33244 on: Yesterday at 09:51:29 am »
Quote from: Elzar on January 12, 2022, 09:11:00 pm
I got some planet themed chocolates for christmas, they are all the same size.

The worst bit is they have the Sun in it, but have omitted Pluto. I'd argue Pluto has more of a claim of being in the Planets than the fucking Sun.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33245 on: Yesterday at 03:45:45 pm »
Seeing Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter stuff on the shelves in shops while they are still trying to flog the Christmas stuff they have left over from a few weeks ago.  :butt
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33246 on: Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33247 on: Yesterday at 04:24:57 pm »
Leaving your phone on the charger for an hour, taking it off and realising you never switched the plug on  :butt
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33248 on: Yesterday at 09:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:45:45 pm
Seeing Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter stuff on the shelves in shops while they are still trying to flog the Christmas stuff they have left over from a few weeks ago.  :butt

Noticed that yesterday.  I was in Tesco and a couple were buying Easter chocolates
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33249 on: Yesterday at 09:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:24:57 pm
Leaving your phone on the charger for an hour, taking it off and realising you never switched the plug on  :butt

Ditto
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33250 on: Today at 06:46:08 am »
The amount of cyclists during the evening with no lights on their bike wearing dark clothing. When I was a lad it was a thing that you had to have lights on your bike at night.
