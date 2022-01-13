When people start every single post on here with I mean.



Do they speak like this in real life?



Phrases

Fillers like I mean, Like, Uhmmm, Actually are used when people got something to say, but their brain isnt fast enough to string together a series of words. So they use such fillers to make sure that they got something to say, but use the millisecond time, to think of the next few words.Moms cousin was a speech therapist at her bank. Her job involved training managers, VPs etc. to iron out such words.