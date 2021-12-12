« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #33200 on: Yesterday at 04:37:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:32:18 pm
I'm sorry to hear that, Debs. Sounds terrifying. I'm glad you are well away from that now.

Aye I'm well out of it thanks mate. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #33201 on: Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:43:42 am
Watching the new Netflix drama Stay Close and how the locations jump all over the place. If you're not from the North West, it won't matter, but if you are, seeing them drive over the old Runcorn Bridge and suddenly be in Blackpool, then next second they are in a nightclub that is the old Shorrocks Hill in Formby and then they go into a woods and immediately they are in St Helens next to the white head is annoying. Add in jumps to Altrincham and other Manc places too :butt

There were numerous scenes like that in Line of Duty. Running across the road on one side of town then go round a corner and end up on the bridge at Grays Lane is one that stands out.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #33202 on: Yesterday at 05:24:06 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
There were numerous scenes like that in Line of Duty. Running across the road on one side of town then go round a corner and end up on the bridge at Grays Lane is one that stands out.

Quite a few TV drama and the very odd film are shit near where I live. We were watching something once and were chatting in a car which drove past our local at the end of our road. Two minutes later during the same scene they drove past it again but on the other side of the road. Ruined it for me. :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #33203 on: Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:24:06 pm
Quite a few TV drama and the very odd film are shit near where I live. We were watching something once and were chatting in a car which drove past our local at the end of our road. Two minutes later during the same scene they drove past it again but on the other side of the road. Ruined it for me. :D

Ask the producers if they want any of your pun material. Might make them a bit less shit
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #33204 on: Yesterday at 05:53:56 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm
Ask the producers if they want any of your pun material. Might make them a bit less shit

Haha, good old autocorrect.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #33205 on: Today at 12:04:16 am
Going to bed already knowing full well tomorrows work day will be a shit storm.
