Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1718976 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33160 on: January 7, 2022, 11:51:52 pm »
On the stupidly expensive houses thing - surely once you get past a certain price it's just a pissing contest? What does a £10m house get you over a £1m house, other than perhaps a view?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33161 on: January 8, 2022, 10:06:36 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January  7, 2022, 11:51:52 pm
On the stupidly expensive houses thing - surely once you get past a certain price it's just a pissing contest? What does a £10m house get you over a £1m house, other than perhaps a view?

More rooms that you never need to enter?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33162 on: January 8, 2022, 12:00:16 pm »
My hopes that the dog's new year's resolution was to never again roll in fox shit have been cruelly dashed on this morning's walk. ::)

The internet, and how it seems designed to scare you.

Potential too much information here, but I  noticed the other day  that the hairs on my big toes had gone. They weren't hobbit feet scale hairy but there used to be enough that they'd catch on the inside of my socks sometimes. Couldn't even tell you when they went.

I just put it down to getting older, but out of curiosity I decided to Google it. Comes back saying it can be a sign of bad circulation or diabetes.

Wish I'd never fucking checked now! :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33164 on: January 8, 2022, 02:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January  8, 2022, 02:28:58 pm
The internet, and how it seems designed to scare you.

Potential too much information here, but I  noticed the other day  that the hairs on my big toes had gone. They weren't hobbit feet scale hairy but there used to be enough that they'd catch on the inside of my socks sometimes. Couldn't even tell you when they went.

I just put it down to getting older, but out of curiosity I decided to Google it. Comes back saying it can be a sign of bad circulation or diabetes.

Wish I'd never fucking checked now! :butt

Surprised it didn't say cancer, every "google what's wrong with me" leads to cancer
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33165 on: January 8, 2022, 03:03:59 pm »
Apple's latest ads for their watch. Using a near tragedy to promote them. Cuntish behaviour.
Not sure if the situations they are using are real life events, and the watch did contribute to saving their life, but still doesn't sit right with me that they're using it as a selling point.
Quote from: Chakan on January  8, 2022, 02:30:47 pm
Surprised it didn't say cancer, every "google what's wrong with me" leads to cancer

It's fricking barmy. It's the most innocuous thing you can think of.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  8, 2022, 03:03:59 pm
Apple's latest ads for their watch. Using a near tragedy to promote them. Cuntish behaviour.
Not sure if the situations they are using are real life events, and the watch did contribute to saving their life, but still doesn't sit right with me that they're using it as a selling point.

Not seen it, but sounds bad taste to me.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33167 on: January 8, 2022, 04:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on January  8, 2022, 12:00:16 pm
My hopes that the dog's new year's resolution was to never again roll in fox shit have been cruelly dashed on this morning's walk. ::)
Nasty Slippers. Trying to deprive your dog of one of the greatest doggie pleasures in life.  ;D

I feel your pain though. Our dog once rolled in a used nappy some scruff had disposed of behind a tree in Sefton Park. Mrs Spion instantly disowned him and I had to take him on the walk of shame all the way home and into the bath.   :shite: ::)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33168 on: January 8, 2022, 05:01:07 pm »
my retriever never rolls in shite he prefers  to eat it  :puke2
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33169 on: January 8, 2022, 05:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  8, 2022, 03:03:59 pm
Apple's latest ads for their watch. Using a near tragedy to promote them. Cuntish behaviour.
Not sure if the situations they are using are real life events, and the watch did contribute to saving their life, but still doesn't sit right with me that they're using it as a selling point.

They're real. I think it's quite a good set of adverts to be honest, it shows the real world situations where a smart watch can actually save a life, which is a pretty great thing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33170 on: January 8, 2022, 07:21:42 pm »
When a plug's housing is so big that you can't plug anything in next to it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33171 on: January 8, 2022, 07:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  8, 2022, 04:17:24 pm
Nasty Slippers. Trying to deprive your dog of one of the greatest doggie pleasures in life.  ;D

I feel your pain though. Our dog once rolled in a used nappy some scruff had disposed of behind a tree in Sefton Park. Mrs Spion instantly disowned him and I had to take him on the walk of shame all the way home and into the bath.   :shite: ::)

It's either fox shit or dead fish with this one,she's even tried rolling around on a dead worm.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33172 on: January 8, 2022, 07:37:07 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on January  8, 2022, 05:01:07 pm
my retriever never rolls in shite he prefers  to eat it  :puke2

Mine will eat cat shit and bird shit.

The joys of pet ownership eh?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33173 on: January 8, 2022, 07:49:31 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on January  8, 2022, 05:01:07 pm
my retriever never rolls in shite he prefers  to eat it  :puke2

This - ours shits, turns round and tries to eat it, especially if he's had some leftover turkey.
  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33174 on: January 8, 2022, 08:16:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January  8, 2022, 05:02:25 pm
They're real. I think it's quite a good set of adverts to be honest, it shows the real world situations where a smart watch can actually save a life, which is a pretty great thing.

I'm impressed with the features, no doubt about that, but I just don't like the ads. "Buy this watch and it'll save your life" is effectively what they're saying.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33175 on: January 8, 2022, 08:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  8, 2022, 08:16:11 pm
I'm impressed with the features, no doubt about that, but I just don't like the ads. "Buy this watch and it'll save your life" is effectively what they're saying.

At a time when most of us are more concerned than usual about staying alive, it really does represent a horribly cynical commodification of advantageous and helpful life-saving features.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33176 on: Today at 07:43:42 am »
Watching the new Netflix drama Stay Close and how the locations jump all over the place. If you're not from the North West, it won't matter, but if you are, seeing them drive over the old Runcorn Bridge and suddenly be in Blackpool, then next second they are in a nightclub that is the old Shorrocks Hill in Formby and then they go into a woods and immediately they are in St Helens next to the white head is annoying. Add in jumps to Altrincham and other Manc places too :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33177 on: Today at 07:48:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:43:42 am
Watching the new Netflix drama Stay Close and how the locations jump all over the place. If you're not from the North West, it won't matter, but if you are, seeing them drive over the old Runcorn Bridge and suddenly be in Blackpool, then next second they are in a nightclub that is the old Shorrocks Hill in Formby and then they go into a woods and immediately they are in St Helens next to the white head is annoying. Add in jumps to Altrincham and other Manc places too :butt

Yeah I was constantly trying to second guess all the locations. Didnt realise the original books were set in the USA in somewhere unspecified. They loved the Runcorn Bridge though!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33178 on: Today at 08:27:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:48:14 am
Yeah I was constantly trying to second guess all the locations. Didnt realise the original books were set in the USA in somewhere unspecified. They loved the Runcorn Bridge though!

Some great shots of the Bridge ;D

Just had a look and it seems the book is set in Atlantic City, so can see why they used Blackpool. I've read a couple of books and they were all US based, so was scratching my head a bit as why it was in the NW until I realised its just an adaptation.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33179 on: Today at 09:19:44 am »
Yes, the other thing about these Harlan Coben shows is that they all have absolutely massive houses and big cars without any indication of what any of them do for a living.  Well apart from the photographer who seems to have the only steady job.   Usually watch these with the missus with her making comments about her nice their kitchens are. Of course it's nice, it's the size of our entire downstairs!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33180 on: Today at 09:36:36 am »
The Apple Watch advert is terrible.     Buy this watch and it could save your life!    Utter bollocks
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33181 on: Today at 09:39:38 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:19:44 am
Yes, the other thing about these Harlan Coben shows is that they all have absolutely massive houses and big cars without any indication of what any of them do for a living.  Well apart from the photographer who seems to have the only steady job.   Usually watch these with the missus with her making comments about her nice their kitchens are. Of course it's nice, it's the size of our entire downstairs!

Its like Escape to the Country.    Couples who are 25 and have £600k to spend on a house!    I sit there thinking how the fuck have they got that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33182 on: Today at 09:51:03 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:36:36 am
The Apple Watch advert is terrible.     Buy this watch and it could save your life!    Utter bollocks

How does it actually work?  Does your watch phone the emergency services or something?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33183 on: Today at 09:54:00 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:36:36 am
The Apple Watch advert is terrible.     Buy this watch and it could save your life!    Utter bollocks

Yeah, I am not going to start buying products that may save me if I'm drowning in a car. Otherwise the inflatable underwear I saw on sale the other day would be sold out by now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33184 on: Today at 10:25:25 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:54:00 am
Yeah, I am not going to start buying products that may save me if I'm drowning in a car. Otherwise the inflatable underwear I saw on sale the other day would be sold out by now.
I think your underpants would inflate naturally if you found yourself in that position   ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33185 on: Today at 10:28:09 am »
Story in the Echo about a kite surfer using a smartwatch to alert coast guard when he got into trouble.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/kite-surfer-distress-uses-smartwatch-22694968
