I'm sorry, but Ed Sheeran really needs to fuck off now. He really really does. The c*nt is everywhere, literally fucking EVERYWHERE, to the point that I just can't take looking at his mug anymore. Don't get me wrong, I've nothing personal against him. I've actually stuck up for him in the past on the grounds that he seems like a genuinely sound lad with a humble personality



Its just he's always on the radio, always on the TV, always making some fucking appearance, on some fucking talk show, or opening some fucking envelop for some fucking charity. I swear, if there was a gig in some obscure remote part of the planet for some radical unheard of cause then bet your bottom dollar that this c*nt would be headlining it



Ed mate, please, you've made your millions, you've rode the tiger, you've set the next 10 generations of your family up for life. I hold no grudges for the fact your music is horrendously overrated. I don't even care that you're essentially just a loop pedal busker. Fuck it, I'll even forgive you for Galway Girl. But please Ed, enough is enough. You're just taking the piss now. Take a break, coz boy fuck do we need a break from you