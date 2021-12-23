« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 10:45:01 am
Quote from: Keita Success on December 23, 2021, 10:43:22 am
Ahhhh, mate. I'm really sorry. That puts a massive spanner in the works for Christmas.

Hope you feel fine and are over it ASAP.
thanks. Thought I'd be ok after my booster jab last week. Shit time
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 11:00:22 am
Quote from: Keita Success on December 23, 2021, 10:39:39 am
Haha, I'm a copywriter (radio ads). Had a client tell me the structure of the ad.

People love to stick their ore in. It's an absolutely phenomenal job and I'm very lucky to do it, but my God. Let me do my job.

Has Rob been PMing you again with his thoughts?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 11:11:30 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 23, 2021, 11:00:22 am
Has Rob been PMing you again with his thoughts?

If he's got anything to do with the Van National, McNasty's or sccchhhkoda ads, he's getting more than a fucking PM 😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 12:06:28 pm
TV camera's not really picking up on that little prick Maddison doing his bullseye impression to the KOP last night.

Lucky little fucker is not getting nearly enough ridicule from the general public.

I could also write a similar post in the happy thread to be fair :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 12:43:18 pm
There's no rubbish collection on our side of town this week(recycling only) so people have started dumping their kids' old toys next to the litter bins along the route I take when I walk the dog. >:(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 05:02:11 pm
Dog shit. Clean up your dog shit. Especially if it's in long grass. Destroyed my boots today during a wee forest walk.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 09:33:47 pm
Seeing the looks on the kids faces when they realised the Leeds game was called off
We booked hospitality before we booked flights and accommodation

Gutted for them as they were desperate to see Klopp and the boys
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 09:35:45 pm
Royal Mail lying yesterday that they couldn't access my property so couldn't deliver (despite me being in the house, and my Ring cam clearly showing no one bothered to even try). Were meant to redeliver today but....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 10:31:23 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on December 21, 2021, 09:03:47 am
Clients telling me how to do my job.

Ive a window cleaning business.    The amount of customers who tell me Im doing it wrong drive me mad
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 10:37:46 pm
Quote from: spen71 on December 23, 2021, 10:31:23 pm
Ive a window cleaning business.    The amount of customers who tell me Im doing it wrong drive me mad

Customer's always right  ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 11:06:42 pm
Quote from: spen71 on December 23, 2021, 10:31:23 pm
Ive a window cleaning business.    The amount of customers who tell me Im doing it wrong drive me mad
I'm surprised you can see them through those grotty windows mate  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 11:41:54 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 23, 2021, 11:00:22 am
Has Rob been PMing you again with his thoughts?
I frequent the Ads you hate thread. My feelings are yet to be hurt.

Did write an ad for LFC hospitality a few months back and expected it to be lambasted.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 23, 2021, 11:52:16 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on December 23, 2021, 11:41:54 pm
I frequent the Ads you hate thread. My feelings are yet to be hurt.

Did write an ad for LFC hospitality a few months back and expected it to be lambasted.
As long as you've got nothing to do with the radio ad for Clatterbridge then that's ok; it's absolutely fucking dire  :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 24, 2021, 09:11:47 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on December 23, 2021, 11:52:16 pm
As long as you've got nothing to do with the radio ad for Clatterbridge then that's ok; it's absolutely fucking dire  :lmao
I haven't heard that one. How bad we talking?

I had a client who had a jingle made... had to reject it and say they couldn't advertise on our brands. Sounded absolutely horrific. A lot of my job is making sure it reflects our brand values. Sure some slip through the cracks, though!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 24, 2021, 10:20:41 am
Quote from: Keita Success on December 24, 2021, 09:11:47 am
I haven't heard that one. How bad we talking?

I had a client who had a jingle made... had to reject it and say they couldn't advertise on our brands. Sounded absolutely horrific. A lot of my job is making sure it reflects our brand values. Sure some slip through the cracks, though!
Think of a Steve McManaman scouser trying to sound posh type of voice, coupled together with a rhyme that has too many words in each line.
I turn the radio off when the ad comes on ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 24, 2021, 10:55:34 am
Quote from: spen71 on December 23, 2021, 10:31:23 pm
Ive a window cleaning business.    The amount of customers who tell me Im doing it wrong drive me mad

All your customers want is transparency.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 24, 2021, 11:25:01 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on December 24, 2021, 10:20:41 am
Think of a Steve McManaman scouser trying to sound posh type of voice, coupled together with a rhyme that has too many words in each line.
I turn the radio off when the ad comes on ;D

McNasty's, Van National, The Skoda ad, the Peugeot ad where the womans voice switches between English and a really bad Allo Allo French accent and theres a new one with some c*nts going hummm humm, all make me switch off the station I'm listening too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 24, 2021, 10:28:30 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on December 24, 2021, 10:20:41 am
Think of a Steve McManaman scouser trying to sound posh type of voice, coupled together with a rhyme that has too many words in each line.
I turn the radio off when the ad comes on ;D

His 'telephone voice'?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 24, 2021, 11:56:41 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 24, 2021, 10:28:30 pm
His 'telephone voice'?
Exactly!  ;D

Some of it goes along the lines of...
"The most best service we can provide..." or something like that anyway  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 26, 2021, 12:51:55 pm
Not being two up against Leeds by now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 26, 2021, 12:52:25 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 26, 2021, 12:51:55 pm
Not being two up against Leeds by now.

Not taking my youngest to his first PL game
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 29, 2021, 04:06:27 pm
Mr Slippers' parents didn't know what to buy me for Christmas so they wrote me a cheque.

And I've lost it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 29, 2021, 04:15:02 pm
Quote from: spen71 on December 23, 2021, 10:31:23 pm
Ive a window cleaning business.    The amount of customers who tell me Im doing it wrong drive me mad

Don't listen to them Sinbad
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
December 30, 2021, 06:46:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 20, 2021, 12:05:20 pm

Did I say 'proper retailer'?

Fuck Ebuyer. Bunch of twats took 4 days to tell me that, actually, they didn't have stock after all.

I'm now sweating on another place (anyone heard of ShopTo?  ???) delivering one for Xmas.



SwitchTo came through no problem - thank you, kind retailer!   (I'm sure you've all been hanging on this piece of news all Xmas)

I wrote a scathing review about EBuyer on TrustPilot to say how, a week or so before Xmas, they'd cancelled my order 3 days after accepting it (and taking payment).

They got in touch with me offering profuse apologies, credited £10 to my account, and asked if this gesture would end my complaint.

I replied that I'd accept it.


The cheeky twats then emailed to ask me to remove/amend my critical Trust Pilot review.

No! I fucking won't! They stitched me up, and supposedly 'gave' me a £10 credit as a gesture of goodwill. But they still bollocksed me about. And the world needs to know this.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:59:32 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 30, 2021, 06:46:32 pm


SwitchTo came through no problem - thank you, kind retailer!   (I'm sure you've all been hanging on this piece of news all Xmas)

I wrote a scathing review about EBuyer on TrustPilot to say how, a week or so before Xmas, they'd cancelled my order 3 days after accepting it (and taking payment).

They got in touch with me offering profuse apologies, credited £10 to my account, and asked if this gesture would end my complaint.

I replied that I'd accept it.


























The cheeky twats then emailed to ask me to remove/amend my critical Trust Pilot review.

No! I fucking won't! They stitched me up, and supposedly 'gave' me a £10 credit as a gesture of goodwill. But they still bollocksed me about. And the world needs to know this.


I got quite emotional reading this.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 12:47:12 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 11:59:32 am

I got quite emotional reading this.


Do you think I've a future as a screenwriter?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:23:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:47:12 pm

Do you think I've a future as a screenwriter?

No idea,it's good to dream though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 03:44:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:47:12 pm

Do you think I've a future as a screenwriter?
Well you wrote it, and we've read it on a screen .... looks like you're there mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm
Ignorant family that have been Ill with covid but want to see you as youve flown from the US
And say that they are ok so go out for a meal and then find out thT 5 have fucking covid

Fucking twats. Some of Wifes family are ignorant conspiracy theorists. Now before you say typical tories, nope all labourites. Ignorance is everywhere

Wife laid in to them as it fucked up seeing so many people on my side as even though we are clear we couldnt risk going to see them. Fucking c*nts

Then her sister still wanted to meet up with more of her family that have covid. One of her nieces went out on the piss, got covid and have it to her 12week old twins. Fuck me how can people be so fucking thick

Didnt go near anyone for last 3 days to ensure we were ok to fly back and pass all pre tests

Holiday ruined due to selfish pricks
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm
jesus, that's bad, mate. 

sometimes family get-togethers really turn out to be crap, and it really hurts when you've looked forward to a nice occasion.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
Just found out theres another Mrs. Browns Boys special tomorrow. I have never watched one but I know I hate it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
Just found out theres another Mrs. Browns Boys special tomorrow. I have never watched one but I know I hate it.

It's the modern version of Old Mother Riley. Not at all funny.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:03:11 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
Just found out theres another Mrs. Browns Boys special tomorrow. I have never watched one but I know I hate it.
I haven't ever watched more than 5 minutes of one episode but I can guarantee the 'special' is shite  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:58:04 am
I'm sorry, but Ed Sheeran really needs to fuck off now. He really really does. The c*nt is everywhere, literally fucking EVERYWHERE, to the point that I just can't take looking at his mug anymore. Don't get me wrong, I've nothing personal against him. I've actually stuck up for him in the past on the grounds that he seems like a genuinely sound lad with a humble personality

Its just he's always on the radio, always on the TV, always making some fucking appearance, on some fucking talk show, or opening some fucking envelop for some fucking charity. I swear, if there was a gig in some obscure remote part of the planet for some radical unheard of cause then bet your bottom dollar that this c*nt would be headlining it

Ed mate, please, you've made your millions, you've rode the tiger, you've set the next 10 generations of your family up for life. I hold no grudges for the fact your music is horrendously overrated. I don't even care that you're essentially just a loop pedal busker. Fuck it, I'll even forgive you for Galway Girl. But please Ed, enough is enough. You're just taking the piss now. Take a break, coz boy fuck do we need a break from you
