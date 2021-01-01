Ahhhh, mate. I'm really sorry. That puts a massive spanner in the works for Christmas.Hope you feel fine and are over it ASAP.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Haha, I'm a copywriter (radio ads). Had a client tell me the structure of the ad.People love to stick their ore in. It's an absolutely phenomenal job and I'm very lucky to do it, but my God. Let me do my job.
people like big dick nick.
Has Rob been PMing you again with his thoughts?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Page created in 0.068 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]