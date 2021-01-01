« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 823 824 825 826 827 [828]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1706369 times)

Offline deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,212
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33080 on: Today at 10:45:01 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:43:22 am
Ahhhh, mate. I'm really sorry. That puts a massive spanner in the works for Christmas.

Hope you feel fine and are over it ASAP.
thanks. Thought I'd be ok after my booster jab last week. Shit time
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,037
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33081 on: Today at 11:00:22 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:39:39 am
Haha, I'm a copywriter (radio ads). Had a client tell me the structure of the ad.

People love to stick their ore in. It's an absolutely phenomenal job and I'm very lucky to do it, but my God. Let me do my job.

Has Rob been PMing you again with his thoughts?
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,123
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33082 on: Today at 11:11:30 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:00:22 am
Has Rob been PMing you again with his thoughts?

If he's got anything to do with the Van National, McNasty's or sccchhhkoda ads, he's getting more than a fucking PM 😂
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,159
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33083 on: Today at 12:06:28 pm »
TV camera's not really picking up on that little prick Maddison doing his bullseye impression to the KOP last night.

Lucky little fucker is not getting nearly enough ridicule from the general public.

I could also write a similar post in the happy thread to be fair :)
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33084 on: Today at 12:43:18 pm »
There's no rubbish collection on our side of town this week(recycling only) so people have started dumping their kids' old toys next to the litter bins along the route I take when I walk the dog. >:(
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33085 on: Today at 05:02:11 pm »
Dog shit. Clean up your dog shit. Especially if it's in long grass. Destroyed my boots today during a wee forest walk.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33086 on: Today at 09:33:47 pm »
Seeing the looks on the kids faces when they realised the Leeds game was called off
We booked hospitality before we booked flights and accommodation

Gutted for them as they were desperate to see Klopp and the boys
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,570
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33087 on: Today at 09:35:45 pm »
Royal Mail lying yesterday that they couldn't access my property so couldn't deliver (despite me being in the house, and my Ring cam clearly showing no one bothered to even try). Were meant to redeliver today but....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 823 824 825 826 827 [828]   Go Up
« previous next »
 