« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 822 823 824 825 826 [827]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1703429 times)

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,912
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33040 on: December 18, 2021, 10:23:02 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,751
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33041 on: December 18, 2021, 10:41:00 pm »
Bought an expensive pair of Merino wool Long Johns and went for a long walk in today's cold afternoon.

Warm legs and money well spent. Lovely.
Logged

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,607
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33042 on: December 18, 2021, 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on December 18, 2021, 10:01:20 pm
Finding pants

Worse than not finding pants?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,751
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33043 on: December 18, 2021, 10:44:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 18, 2021, 10:41:58 pm
Worse than not finding pants?

Out with my mates on Tuesday and a lad I've known for over 40 years confessed he often has dreams about walking down Church Street in just a vest and no keks or undies.

He's lost his pants.
Logged

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,607
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33044 on: December 18, 2021, 10:47:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 18, 2021, 10:44:32 pm
Out with my mates on Tuesday and a lad I've known for over 40 years confessed he often has dreams about walking down Church Street in just a vest and no keks or undies.

He's lost his pants.

Him the Almighty Power Hurled headlong flaming from th'ethereal sky
With hideous ruin and combustion down
To bottomless perdition, there to dwell
In adamantine chains and penal fire.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,751
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33045 on: December 18, 2021, 10:52:50 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 18, 2021, 10:47:30 pm
Him the Almighty Power Hurled headlong flaming from th'ethereal sky
With hideous ruin and combustion down
To bottomless perdition, there to dwell
In adamantine chains and penal fire.

How the Hell (forgive the pun) did you manage to work Paradise Lost into this thread?

Magnificent.
Logged

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,607
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33046 on: December 18, 2021, 10:55:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 18, 2021, 10:52:50 pm
How the Hell (forgive the pun) did you manage to work Paradise Lost into this thread?

Magnificent.

 ;D

As would wandering round pantsless be, I suppose...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,912
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33047 on: Yesterday at 01:22:47 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 18, 2021, 10:55:51 pm
;D

As would wandering round pantsless be, I suppose...
Thank you for dragging it back down to my level  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,607
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33048 on: Yesterday at 02:48:49 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 01:22:47 am
Thank you for dragging it back down to my level  ;D

Any penal fire down there?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,912
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33049 on: Yesterday at 10:08:41 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Yesterday at 02:48:49 am
Any penal fire down there?
Just saw my ex-wife; she's in charge  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33050 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 am »
Fans at football matches holding up signs "X player can I please have your shirt". Even when its kids, it annoys the shit out of me.

If I was X player, I'd walk over at the end of the match, take off my shirt, then take the sign off them, piss all over it and hand my shirt to someone else.

I don't know what it is - maybe the perceived entitlement I think they have just because they have a sign. Or the fact that their parents have probably made them do it so they can sell it on eBay. Or that I'm just not personally interested in receiving another sweaty mans kit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:43 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33051 on: Yesterday at 08:54:52 pm »
The way the captain of England is treated differently to everyone else
I wont say xenophobic or bigotry is involved 😉
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33052 on: Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm »
Property sites who list houses as being in the closest desirable town rather than where they actually are.

Parrs Wood isn't West Didsbury. Bredbury isn't Marple. Burnage isn't Chorlton.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33053 on: Today at 12:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 14, 2021, 03:55:55 pm
Ordering a Nintendo Switch Lite (which are like rocking horse shit) from a seemingly quality eBay seller with plenty of good feedback, and 10 days later having a toilet roll delivered.

Went on to leave negative feedback and lo and behold, in the past few days, several negative reviews - reporting that they've similarly been delivered a toilet roll - have appeared.

Luckily I paid with PayPal, and they've previously been great in sorting a refund. And even more luckily, a proper retailer has got some stock in so managed to order one (but said retailer has lobbed on a £20 'margin bump', the profiteering wankers)


Did I say 'proper retailer'?

Fuck Ebuyer. Bunch of twats took 4 days to tell me that, actually, they didn't have stock after all.

I'm now sweating on another place (anyone heard of ShopTo?  ???) delivering one for Xmas.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,057
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33054 on: Today at 12:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:05:20 pm

Did I say 'proper retailer'?

Fuck Ebuyer. Bunch of twats took 4 days to tell me that, actually, they didn't have stock after all.

I'm now sweating on another place (anyone heard of ShopTo?  ???) delivering one for Xmas.


I've used ShopTo a few times in the past, always been alright. Bought games not consoles though.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
Pages: 1 ... 822 823 824 825 826 [827]   Go Up
« previous next »
 