That is amazing, you are a good man Rob and I don't care what the gobshites on here say about you.



For years now Rob I have supported a local charity called St Oswald's Hospice, they really are amazing and you know where your money is going. Most of these big charities pay the head honcho a fortune and this pisses me off as well = check this out https://www.weeklygripe.co.uk/excessive-salary-charity-bosses



Cheers mate.Growing up, we were not well off at all, I know my Mum struggled to pay bills, but she always managed to make sure we were clothed, fed and got presents we asked for at Christmas, but I appreciate how hard it was for her. As a family now, we are really lucky that we don't have to worry about paying bills, can afford to eat out, buy the kids what they want for Christmas without having to get it on credit and I hate seeing that other families struggle, so we try to help when we can. Stretford foodbank is the nearest to me, so that is where my donations go.One thing that did stick with me was about 10 years ago, through work, staff were asked to volunteer to do certain things. A few of us from IT spent the day in a warehouse the other side of Manchester assembling kids bikes that had been donated, 5 to about 13 years old range. Chatting to the staff, they were telling us how much the kids loved getting the bikes for Christmas, but how they had to be really careful who they gave the bikes to, as some of the parents would take them and sell the bikes and b low the money.It was quite hard the other day listening to the local radio station. The woman on the breakfast show was so angry about the Tories taking the piss, while they were collecting toys for kids for Christmas, she was nearly in tears that in this day and age, families are struggling to get by.