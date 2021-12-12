« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,008
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32960 on: December 12, 2021, 02:12:00 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on December 12, 2021, 01:37:24 pm
That is amazing, you are a good man Rob and I don't care what the gobshites on here say about you.  :)

For years now Rob I have supported a local charity called St Oswald's Hospice, they really are amazing and you know where your money is going.  Most of these big charities pay the head honcho a fortune and this pisses me off as well = check this out  https://www.weeklygripe.co.uk/excessive-salary-charity-bosses

Cheers mate.

Growing up, we were not well off at all, I know my Mum struggled to pay bills, but she always managed to make sure we were clothed, fed and got presents we asked for at Christmas, but I appreciate how hard it was for her. As a family now, we are really lucky that we don't have to worry about paying bills, can afford to eat out, buy the kids what they want for Christmas without having to get it on credit and I hate seeing that other families struggle, so we try to help when we can. Stretford foodbank is the nearest to me, so that is where my donations go.

One thing that did stick with me was about 10 years ago,  through work, staff were asked to volunteer to do certain things. A few of us from IT spent the day in a warehouse the other side of Manchester assembling kids bikes that had been donated, 5 to about 13 years old range. Chatting to the staff, they were telling us how much the kids loved getting the bikes for Christmas, but how they had to be really careful who they gave the bikes to, as some of the parents would take them and sell the bikes and b low the money.

It was quite hard the other day listening to the local radio station. The woman on the breakfast show was so angry about the Tories taking the piss, while they were collecting toys for kids for Christmas, she was nearly in tears that in this day and age, families are struggling to get by.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32961 on: December 12, 2021, 03:46:52 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on December 12, 2021, 09:45:37 am
People calling footballers a baller. More Americanised shite, this aint basketball.

agree 100%.  stupid bloody expression.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32962 on: December 12, 2021, 04:10:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 12, 2021, 03:46:52 pm
agree 100%.  stupid bloody expression.

Logged

Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,199
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32963 on: December 12, 2021, 04:12:50 pm »
When you're trying to get a job done and people are constantly in your ear about 5 other jobs asking about a billion questions



Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32964 on: December 12, 2021, 07:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 12, 2021, 02:12:00 pm
Cheers mate.

Growing up, we were not well off at all, I know my Mum struggled to pay bills, but she always managed to make sure we were clothed, fed and got presents we asked for at Christmas, but I appreciate how hard it was for her. As a family now, we are really lucky that we don't have to worry about paying bills, can afford to eat out, buy the kids what they want for Christmas without having to get it on credit and I hate seeing that other families struggle, so we try to help when we can. Stretford foodbank is the nearest to me, so that is where my donations go.

One thing that did stick with me was about 10 years ago,  through work, staff were asked to volunteer to do certain things. A few of us from IT spent the day in a warehouse the other side of Manchester assembling kids bikes that had been donated, 5 to about 13 years old range. Chatting to the staff, they were telling us how much the kids loved getting the bikes for Christmas, but how they had to be really careful who they gave the bikes to, as some of the parents would take them and sell the bikes and b low the money.

It was quite hard the other day listening to the local radio station. The woman on the breakfast show was so angry about the Tories taking the piss, while they were collecting toys for kids for Christmas, she was nearly in tears that in this day and age, families are struggling to get by.
Same here for me Rob, and a hell of a lot of people were in the same boat. I know what it's like having not a lot, trust me and I appreciate and am grateful for what I have now.
Coincidence you mention bikes Rob, I was with some of my biking pals doing a little bike ride around Newcastle and through peoples kind sponsorship raised a nice sum of money for local charity. I'm not showing what I was dressed as, it wasn't a Turkey though   :P 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9eWJJaUxlQ4
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,491
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32965 on: December 13, 2021, 11:25:26 am »
I've seen it a few times relating to Tyson Fury this morning... The people that say "Why would he win, he has no personality" or "Vote for x he has a personality at least" in relation to Sports Personality of the Year.

Personality
2.
a celebrity or famous person.
"an official opening by a famous personality"


I don't even care who wins it, and it still annoys me.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,715
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32966 on: December 13, 2021, 12:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on December 13, 2021, 11:25:26 am
I've seen it a few times relating to Tyson Fury this morning... The people that say "Why would he win, he has no personality" or "Vote for x he has a personality at least" in relation to Sports Personality of the Year.

Personality
2.
a celebrity or famous person.
"an official opening by a famous personality"


I don't even care who wins it, and it still annoys me.
Don't like the guy myself but people saying he's got no personality probably have the personality of a wet sponge themselves. Raheem Sterling got nominated, that should tell you straight away it's not about charisma/character.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,884
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32967 on: December 13, 2021, 01:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on December 13, 2021, 11:25:26 am
I've seen it a few times relating to Tyson Fury this morning... The people that say "Why would he win, he has no personality" or "Vote for x he has a personality at least" in relation to Sports Personality of the Year.

Personality
2.
a celebrity or famous person.
"an official opening by a famous personality"


I don't even care who wins it, and it still annoys me.

This comes up literally every year. They're fucking idiots. They think it's about who would be the best craic over a pint.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32968 on: Yesterday at 01:33:23 pm »
Covid this , covid that , bored to death of it and people talking about it

Wear a fucking mask and don't be a c*nt then things will be fine , not hard is it

Now I'm talking about it
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32969 on: Yesterday at 03:55:55 pm »
Ordering a Nintendo Switch Lite (which are like rocking horse shit) from a seemingly quality eBay seller with plenty of good feedback, and 10 days later having a toilet roll delivered.

Went on to leave negative feedback and lo and behold, in the past few days, several negative reviews - reporting that they've similarly been delivered a toilet roll - have appeared.

Luckily I paid with PayPal, and they've previously been great in sorting a refund. And even more luckily, a proper retailer has got some stock in so managed to order one (but said retailer has lobbed on a £20 'margin bump', the profiteering wankers)

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,134
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32970 on: Yesterday at 05:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:55:55 pm
Ordering a Nintendo Switch Lite (which are like rocking horse shit) from a seemingly quality eBay seller with plenty of good feedback, and 10 days later having a toilet roll delivered.

Went on to leave negative feedback and lo and behold, in the past few days, several negative reviews - reporting that they've similarly been delivered a toilet roll - have appeared.

Luckily I paid with PayPal, and they've previously been great in sorting a refund. And even more luckily, a proper retailer has got some stock in so managed to order one (but said retailer has lobbed on a £20 'margin bump', the profiteering wankers)



You think that's bad, some poor c*nt has ordered toilet roll and is now trying to wipe their arse with a Nintendo Switch!
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,846
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32971 on: Yesterday at 05:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 05:22:31 pm
You think that's bad, some poor c*nt has ordered toilet roll and is now trying to wipe their arse with a Nintendo Switch!

Bet he needed a Wii at the same time.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,465
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32972 on: Yesterday at 05:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:55:55 pm
Ordering a Nintendo Switch Lite (which are like rocking horse shit) from a seemingly quality eBay seller with plenty of good feedback, and 10 days later having a toilet roll delivered.

Went on to leave negative feedback and lo and behold, in the past few days, several negative reviews - reporting that they've similarly been delivered a toilet roll - have appeared.

Luckily I paid with PayPal, and they've previously been great in sorting a refund. And even more luckily, a proper retailer has got some stock in so managed to order one (but said retailer has lobbed on a £20 'margin bump', the profiteering wankers)


 :lmao
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Pyro

  • no party no
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,950
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32973 on: Yesterday at 05:53:45 pm »
I don't like pointing out spelling errors, because mine isn't perfect and I'd end up looking a tit when I make one of my own.... but the amount of times I'm seeing people spelling "paid" as "payed" is getting beyond a joke. You wouldn't see "cryed" or "tryed", so where has "payed" come from?

EDIT: I should add, it's probably isolated to Reddit currently...
https://www.grammarly.com/blog/paid-payed/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:57:09 pm by Pyro »
Logged
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 pm
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,008
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32974 on: Yesterday at 07:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Pyro on Yesterday at 05:53:45 pm
I don't like pointing out spelling errors, because mine isn't perfect and I'd end up looking a tit when I make one of my own.... but the amount of times I'm seeing people spelling "paid" as "payed" is getting beyond a joke. You wouldn't see "cryed" or "tryed", so where has "payed" come from?

EDIT: I should add, it's probably isolated to Reddit currently...
https://www.grammarly.com/blog/paid-payed/

Another one for me is breaks rather than brakes when referring to cars
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32975 on: Yesterday at 07:43:57 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on December  7, 2021, 08:38:33 pm
Agree another markets, we have visited Nottingham,  York,  Manchester, Liverpool, Lincoln,  Newcastle over the past few years and they are all clones of each other.
Overpriced food  having to pay a deposit for a plastic glass, couple of cheese stalls, a Himalayan knit wear stall  the obligatory flavoured gin, oil and handcrafted jewellery  stall.

Out of interest, my least favourite was Lincoln, cos of that hill
Best was Newcaslte, the street performers were fantastic
I was in Newcastle earlier and recorded this. It must have sprung up in the last few days. I think there will be more around the corner on Northumberland St but I never went that way. It looks better of an evening as well, as do most places when it's dark and you're pissed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZB9x89eQv4
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32976 on: Yesterday at 07:45:28 pm »
The age of Mobile Phones and "txtspk", no surprise to see spelling getting worse.


Just think what it will be like in another 20 years. ::)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32977 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:45:28 pm
The age of Mobile Phones and "txtspk", no surprise to see spelling getting worse.


Just think what it will be like in another 20 years. ::)
I think you meant "jst thnk wt itl b lyk n 30yrs"
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,433
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32978 on: Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm »
Realising Trust Wallet had glitched for a while and I wasnt in fact worth £3.5bn.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,884
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32979 on: Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm
Realising Trust Wallet had glitched for a while and I wasnt in fact worth £3.5bn.

Sadly I've just noticed this from Twitter, so never got to see got much I was worth
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,433
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32980 on: Yesterday at 10:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm
Sadly I've just noticed this from Twitter, so never got to see got much I was worth

Opened the app and had a heart attack. You were about to get your £350k  ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,884
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32981 on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm »
 ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,433
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32982 on: Today at 12:03:58 am »
Prime (TV) have started showing a series as if its been released (inc the duration being like a normal episode) but then when you click to play it all it is is the trailer.

Theyve done it with the new Reacher series and the new episode of Grand Tour. Dickheads.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32983 on: Today at 10:03:19 am »
At my daughters school they were doing Christmas Carols in the playground yesterday , wear masks and try and social distance was the order of the day

Must have been about a dozen people not wearing them :wanker
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • Scousers Rule
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32984 on: Today at 10:06:36 am »
My ever increasing tinnitus, no doubt brought on by standing in front of the speakers at hundreds of gigs in earlier lifeif only someone would have told me 😡😨
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32985 on: Today at 10:26:25 am »
I volunteer at a homeless charity in Manchester - a few things piss me off.

1 - volunteers who post shit on instagram. It's clear you're doing it for the clout and because it makes you look good - fuck off. Same if you buy someone a sausage roll and film it. It's 90p. Fuck off.

2 - people who say homeless people are just going to spend money on drugs or alcohol. It's a lazy fucking stereotype. I've met thousands of homeless people out volunteering and very few are on drugs. Many have fallen on hard times or are suffering with serious mental health issues. They just need fucking help.

3 - internal politics of something as simple as a charity. Seems to have become a dick waving contest at times. We're there to help people, not serve your ego. Fuck off.

4 - slightly related in the 'feed the scousers' shite that goes on every year. Manchester's got a serious fucking problem, so do all major cities. It's classist bollocks and taking the piss out of people for having no money is Tory behaviour.
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,813
  • 27 years...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32986 on: Today at 10:30:38 am »
^
Excellent post.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,008
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32987 on: Today at 10:37:12 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:26:25 am
I volunteer at a homeless charity in Manchester - a few things piss me off.

1 - volunteers who post shit on instagram. It's clear you're doing it for the clout and because it makes you look good - fuck off. Same if you buy someone a sausage roll and film it. It's 90p. Fuck off.

2 - people who say homeless people are just going to spend money on drugs or alcohol. It's a lazy fucking stereotype. I've met thousands of homeless people out volunteering and very few are on drugs. Many have fallen on hard times or are suffering with serious mental health issues. They just need fucking help.

3 - internal politics of something as simple as a charity. Seems to have become a dick waving contest at times. We're there to help people, not serve your ego. Fuck off.

4 - slightly related in the 'feed the scousers' shite that goes on every year. Manchester's got a serious fucking problem, so do all major cities. It's classist bollocks and taking the piss out of people for having no money is Tory behaviour.

Great post

I always donate to the Stretford Foodbank, via the in store Trolley at the Asda in Trafford Park, do this throughout the year, its easy to pick up a 4 pack of beans, some canned meat, soup whatever. Now I could be a soft c*nt and say "fuck you all", but I instead choose to rise above the c*nts and try to help.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32988 on: Today at 10:43:09 am »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 10:37:12 am
Great post

I always donate to the Stretford Foodbank, via the in store Trolley at the Asda in Trafford Park, do this throughout the year, its easy to pick up a 4 pack of beans, some canned meat, soup whatever. Now I could be a soft c*nt and say "fuck you all", but I instead choose to rise above the c*nts and try to help.
Ahhhh, I'm a ten minute walk from there. Just off Barton Road.

Very much in the same boat. Hate City, United, and what a lot of their fans represent. I guess it's just tribalism and people don't really think about what they're singing (same with us and the 'Rent Boy' shite against Chelsea players), but singing about poverty is disgusting.

Another thing I've noticed, because I run the charity Instagram page, is people posting us when we're out in Manchester, pretending that they're on the run. Bellends.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32989 on: Today at 10:44:29 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:26:25 am
I volunteer at a homeless charity in Manchester - a few things piss me off.

1 - volunteers who post shit on instagram. It's clear you're doing it for the clout and because it makes you look good - fuck off. Same if you buy someone a sausage roll and film it. It's 90p. Fuck off.

2 - people who say homeless people are just going to spend money on drugs or alcohol. It's a lazy fucking stereotype. I've met thousands of homeless people out volunteering and very few are on drugs. Many have fallen on hard times or are suffering with serious mental health issues. They just need fucking help.

3 - internal politics of something as simple as a charity. Seems to have become a dick waving contest at times. We're there to help people, not serve your ego. Fuck off.

4 - slightly related in the 'feed the scousers' shite that goes on every year. Manchester's got a serious fucking problem, so do all major cities. It's classist bollocks and taking the piss out of people for having no money is Tory behaviour.
Nice one mate  :thumbup :thumbsup
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,491
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32990 on: Today at 10:55:37 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:26:25 am
I volunteer at a homeless charity in Manchester - a few things piss me off.

1 - volunteers who post shit on instagram. It's clear you're doing it for the clout and because it makes you look good - fuck off. Same if you buy someone a sausage roll and film it. It's 90p. Fuck off.

2 - people who say homeless people are just going to spend money on drugs or alcohol. It's a lazy fucking stereotype. I've met thousands of homeless people out volunteering and very few are on drugs. Many have fallen on hard times or are suffering with serious mental health issues. They just need fucking help.

3 - internal politics of something as simple as a charity. Seems to have become a dick waving contest at times. We're there to help people, not serve your ego. Fuck off.

4 - slightly related in the 'feed the scousers' shite that goes on every year. Manchester's got a serious fucking problem, so do all major cities. It's classist bollocks and taking the piss out of people for having no money is Tory behaviour.

Alright mate, just do your volunteering without telling everyone about it. :-X  ::)

Nice one, agree with all of that. People filming themselves doing good deeds is such modern social media shite.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32991 on: Today at 10:57:10 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:55:37 am
Alright mate, just do your volunteering without telling everyone about it. :-X  ::)

Nice one, agree with all of that. People filming themselves doing good deeds is such modern social media shite.
Hahaha feck off. I was aware of the irony, but no one knows me on here, so it's different.

Social media is the death of society anyway. Was at the pub a few weeks back. Everywhere you looked, people were on their phones. It's just sad.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,491
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32992 on: Today at 11:16:43 am »
Started working from home, lined up perfectly with the builders deciding it's time to hit things as hard as possible all day.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,898
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32993 on: Today at 11:25:09 am »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 07:43:24 pm
Another one for me is breaks rather than brakes when referring to cars

Boarder for border is the one that annoys me.

Also the apostroph's people stick in when they actually want to use a plural.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32994 on: Today at 03:10:45 pm »
why are self-checkout screens in stores so low to the ground?

I'm 6-4 and almost have to kneel down to see what's on the damn things.

do these people think all their customers are 10 years old ffs?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32995 on: Today at 03:28:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:10:45 pm
why are self-checkout screens in stores so low to the ground?

I'm 6-4 and almost have to kneel down to see what's on the damn things.

do these people think all their customers are 10 years old ffs?


And why have they started putting a video of you on the screen? Was taken aback when I first noticed it in an Asda and thought, "Why's that ugly fucker gurning on the screen.... oh, it's me"

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32996 on: Today at 04:01:46 pm »
When you go on a company website, and search for something that they sell, spelling it correctly, and the autocorrect changes it and says no items found.

If I'm on a computer parts website (newegg) and I search for 'amd ryzen' why TF are you changing it to 'and ryzen' and telling me no items found  :no
Logged
