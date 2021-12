Yeah it annoys the shit out of me. I remember when they first started and you genuinely had artisanal stalls selling quality goods and food which were worth their premium prices. Then obviously your shitehawks saw this and decided to jump on the gravy train with their cheap shite products still priced as a premium product. Fuck them.



The Birmingham German Market one started late 90's I think and then it was a bit new, a bit different. It was a bit overpriced but you were paying for something that was decent quality and that you couldn't easily get elsewhere.After a few years they cranked the prices up, the quality dropped a bit and then it was paying massive glass deposits or drinking out of plastic. The tipping point for me was when it was about 4 for a couple of imported strawberries and a couple of grapes dipped in chocolate - and that was about 15 years ago.The only thing I'd say in mitigation is that over the years and for obvious reasons security has massively increased. There's metal detectors, road barriers and more security guards and I'm guessing the costs of pitches have gone up to help pay.Still it's over hyped, overcrowded and overpriced.