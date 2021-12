Agree another markets, we have visited Nottingham, York, Manchester, Liverpool, Lincoln, Newcastle over the past few years and they are all clones of each other.

Overpriced food having to pay a deposit for a plastic glass, couple of cheese stalls, a Himalayan knit wear stall the obligatory flavoured gin, oil and handcrafted jewellery stall.



Out of interest, my least favourite was Lincoln, cos of that hill

Best was Newcaslte, the street performers were fantastic