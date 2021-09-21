« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1637097 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32440 on: September 21, 2021, 08:53:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 08:51:10 pm
She's just farted, smells like rancid sprouts :puke

We need to know if there was the normal accompanying, mischievous, and taunting giggle...

Rubbing your nose in it, as it were...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,698
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32441 on: September 21, 2021, 08:54:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 08:51:10 pm
She's just farted, smells like rancid sprouts :puke

Does Rob know youre there?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,976
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32442 on: September 21, 2021, 08:59:48 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 21, 2021, 08:53:47 pm
We need to know if there was the normal accompanying, mischievous, and taunting giggle...

Rubbing your nose in it, as it were...

Oh yes
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,698
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32443 on: September 21, 2021, 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 21, 2021, 08:54:44 pm
Does Rob know youre there?

I replied to this thinking Turkish had posted what you did originally. I should have known better!

Will teach me to try and multi task.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,976
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32444 on: September 21, 2021, 09:17:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 21, 2021, 09:10:24 pm
I replied to this thinking Turkish had posted what you did originally. I should have known better!

Will teach me to try and multi task.

I'm trying to watch the match and not barf at the same time
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32445 on: September 21, 2021, 09:43:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 09:17:08 pm
I'm trying to watch the match and not barf at the same time

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,118
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32446 on: September 21, 2021, 09:47:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 09:17:08 pm
I'm trying to watch the match and not barf at the same time

Did you manage not to Pukki?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,976
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32447 on: September 21, 2021, 10:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on September 21, 2021, 09:47:27 pm
Did you manage not to Pukki?

I did but it was Morton luck than judgement
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32448 on: September 22, 2021, 08:10:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 10:22:02 pm
I did but it was Morton luck than judgement

I Jota want to add; I'm sure she Konate hold herself, but Gordon you for riding it out!





Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32449 on: September 22, 2021, 09:21:01 am »
The level of puns has started out at a reasonable standard but if it continues for much longer it's going to end Bradley.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32450 on: September 22, 2021, 02:13:56 pm »
Yorkshirism

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32451 on: September 22, 2021, 02:33:41 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on September 22, 2021, 09:21:01 am
The level of puns has started out at a reasonable standard but if it continues for much longer it's going to end Bradley.

Its a kelleher
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,470
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32452 on: September 22, 2021, 05:58:20 pm »
Granada Reports presenter...
"Tune in next to hear what Gary Neville thinks about the state of the country."

Fuck in fucking hell!  :no
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32453 on: September 22, 2021, 06:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on September 22, 2021, 05:58:20 pm
Granada Reports presenter...
"Tune in next to hear what Gary Neville thinks about the state of the country."

Fuck in fucking hell!  :no
I saw that.  :lmao

Lucy even asked him, "What about Gary Neville for Prime Minister."  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,729
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32454 on: September 22, 2021, 06:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 22, 2021, 06:35:28 pm
I saw that.  :lmao

Lucy even asked him, "What about Gary Neville for Prime Minister."  :lmao :lmao :lmao

To be honest, I'd take him over Johnson.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32455 on: September 22, 2021, 06:59:13 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 22, 2021, 06:39:34 pm
To be honest, I'd take him over Johnson.
To be fair, so would I.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,248
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32456 on: September 22, 2021, 07:03:17 pm »
I can just imagine his manifesto

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32457 on: Today at 05:49:15 pm »
Panic buying fuel.

Just. Fuck. Off
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32458 on: Today at 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 05:49:15 pm
Panic buying fuel.

Just. Fuck. Off

I've just come in to say the same.

Absolute morons.

Brexit and all who voted for the disaster can fuck off too.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32459 on: Today at 06:14:59 pm »
Americans
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32460 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,046
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32461 on: Today at 06:21:29 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 05:49:15 pm
Panic buying fuel.

Just. Fuck. Off

It was the main item on BBC news this lunch time, fuel crisis, people panic buying and then they tell people not to panic buy. It was the same in March last year, showing empty shelves in supermarkets and then telling people not to panic buy.
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32462 on: Today at 06:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:51:51 pm
I've just come in to say the same.

Absolute morons.

Brexit and all who voted for the disaster can fuck off too.

Media have a lot to answer for, added to the untrustworthiness of the government. Plays to the lowest level of stupidity and guarantees panic buying. Been all over the NW today and queues everywhere. Petrol seems fine, diesel not so much , so this will take lorries off the road, adding to other shortages.

Dickheads.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32463 on: Today at 06:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 06:21:29 pm
It was the main item on BBC news this lunch time, fuel crisis, people panic buying and then they tell people not to panic buy. It was the same in March last year, showing empty shelves in supermarkets and then telling people not to panic buy.

Its fucking irresponsible at best and dangerous at worst. I messaged BBC Radio 5 pointing this out. It didnt get read out, funnily enough.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32464 on: Today at 06:27:08 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 06:21:51 pm
Media have a lot to answer for, added to the untrustworthiness of the government. Plays to the lowest level of stupidity and guarantees panic buying. Been all over the NW today and queues everywhere. Petrol seems fine, diesel not so much , so this will take lorries off the road, adding to other shortages.

Dickheads.
I filled up yesterday as I normally do and there was no problems whatsoever. Last night I saw the news where they were basically creating a panic where none existed, and today, look at what we have now.

It's the toilet roll fiasco all over again. People never seem to learn. I despair, I really do.  :butt
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
