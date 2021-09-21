Media have a lot to answer for, added to the untrustworthiness of the government. Plays to the lowest level of stupidity and guarantees panic buying. Been all over the NW today and queues everywhere. Petrol seems fine, diesel not so much , so this will take lorries off the road, adding to other shortages.
Dickheads.
I filled up yesterday as I normally do and there was no problems whatsoever. Last night I saw the news where they were basically creating a panic where none existed, and today, look at what we have now.
It's the toilet roll fiasco all over again. People never seem to learn. I despair, I really do.