

Yes, yes, fucking yes.



The guy across the road from us is the exact same. We both moved in when the estate was new. Our house (that we really stretched ourselves financially for) is bigger than theirs and I think it grates him. Right from the start, he bragged about how they only had a tiny mortgage (him and his missus came out of previous relationships and co-owned houses). When he got a new car, he told me exactly how much he'd paid - cash, of course, cos he had the money just lying there - and the cost of all the extras. We were going through a bad financial patch that lasted a few years at the time, had downgraded my car. I didn't feel like humouring him anymore, so for a while used to give a cursory but smiling 'Hi' when I aw him then walk inside/get in my car so not giving him time to brag/sneer. He's not a bad guy, really, and is funny/good to chat with - as long as he doesn't get a reason to get lordy about money.



Ours is a newish estate and it has taken a long time to develop - they are just doing the last lot nowNew neighbour moved in 5/6 or so years ago. I was out in the front garden looking at our dying oak tree and cutting the grass. He comes over - hi my name is blah and that tree is dead, you need to cut it down as it is an eyesoreYeah - we are getting the tree surgeon in to see if he can save it - it's a 100 year old oak and i'm loathe to just cut it downNo it's dead and we've informed the HOAThen precedes to tell me his house is fully custom and he's the only one in the area with a swimming pool. Looks at my house and a few others by a different builder and calls them all track homes and shouldn't be allowed.Bearing in mind we stretched ourselves to buy our first home in the US. We had to pay for a lot of our moving costs as the company was a twat. We were potless for years, no holidays etc as we wanted a good school district and a place where our kids would make friends and be safe. It was brutal for yearsHowever next thing he's looked online at what we paid and said "you are causing the comps to drop for what you paid" - i've paid $70 a square foot more and my house has dropped because of you and these track homes.Was biting my tongue, no point in responding yet - he ranted a little more at the injustice of me having a cheaper home and now that he's retired he can do what he wants blah blah blah.My final words to him were " anyhow thank you for paying an inflated price - because of you we'll make a killing when we sell it - whereas you'll be upside down, so appreciate you being in the neighbourhood"He turned round and fucked off and hasn't spoken to me since.fuck em