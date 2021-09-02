« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 11:55:32 am
Quote from: reddebs on September  1, 2021, 12:47:53 pm
Likewise people who insist on telling you how much they paid for something.

Quote from: Slippers on September  1, 2021, 01:17:45 pm
Our next door neighbour's like that.Her husband's supposed to be changing jobs soon and a couple of months back she was telling me how much he'd be earning in the sort tone I'd reserve for talking about a severed limb that had grown back within a week.


Yes, yes, fucking yes.

The guy across the road from us is the exact same. We both moved in when the estate was new. Our house (that we really stretched ourselves financially for) is bigger than theirs and I think it grates him. Right from the start, he bragged about how they only had a tiny mortgage (him and his missus came out of previous relationships and co-owned houses). When he got a new car, he told me exactly how much he'd paid - cash, of course, cos he had the money just lying there - and the cost of all the extras. We were going through a bad financial patch that lasted a few years at the time, had downgraded my car. I didn't feel like humouring him anymore, so for a while used to give a cursory but smiling 'Hi'  when I aw him then walk inside/get in my car so not giving him time to brag/sneer. He's not a bad guy, really, and is funny/good to chat with - as long as he doesn't get a reason to get lordy about money.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 12:39:50 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2021, 11:55:32 am

Yes, yes, fucking yes.

The guy across the road from us is the exact same. We both moved in when the estate was new. Our house (that we really stretched ourselves financially for) is bigger than theirs and I think it grates him. Right from the start, he bragged about how they only had a tiny mortgage (him and his missus came out of previous relationships and co-owned houses). When he got a new car, he told me exactly how much he'd paid - cash, of course, cos he had the money just lying there - and the cost of all the extras. We were going through a bad financial patch that lasted a few years at the time, had downgraded my car. I didn't feel like humouring him anymore, so for a while used to give a cursory but smiling 'Hi'  when I aw him then walk inside/get in my car so not giving him time to brag/sneer. He's not a bad guy, really, and is funny/good to chat with - as long as he doesn't get a reason to get lordy about money.
There's lots of that on new estates. There's people who like to create a financial pecking order in their heads and size/spec of house and the cars up the drive are the key battlegrounds.
Years ago when we moved to a small development of 4 bedroom houses, the developers must have squeezed another smaller house in. Our neighbour at the time, instead of referring to its number, or by the names of the owners always called it "the 3 bedroom". Sunday mornings were a joy, full of house price and car chat. We moved.

This is me filling in gaps here, but younger families buying on a new estate are more likely to be making a big financial step from their previous place and statistically likely to have a big mortgage, certainly bigger than older couples. So for this fella to focus on size of mortgage because you had a bigger house says plenty about him.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 02:06:20 pm
Just gave myself chilli eye  :'(
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 02:26:51 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on September  2, 2021, 02:06:20 pm
Just gave myself chilli eye  :'(

That's hot.


I'll get my coat. ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 02:32:01 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September  2, 2021, 12:39:50 pm
There's lots of that on new estates. There's people who like to create a financial pecking order in their heads and size/spec of house and the cars up the drive are the key battlegrounds.
Years ago when we moved to a small development of 4 bedroom houses, the developers must have squeezed another smaller house in. Our neighbour at the time, instead of referring to its number, or by the names of the owners always called it "the 3 bedroom". Sunday mornings were a joy, full of house price and car chat. We moved.

This is me filling in gaps here, but younger families buying on a new estate are more likely to be making a big financial step from their previous place and statistically likely to have a big mortgage, certainly bigger than older couples. So for this fella to focus on size of mortgage because you had a bigger house says plenty about him.

Keeping up with the Jones's. They all sound like dickheads too, the people I know with proper money never discuss it. One of my mates owns a house that's worth millions and a non league football club, he never ever discusses money. I never knew he was rich for ages after I met him until someone else told me, in one of those "you'd never think he's worth millions" moments.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 02:32:46 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on September  2, 2021, 02:06:20 pm
Just gave myself chilli eye  :'(

Was it a Birds eye?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 02:34:20 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September  2, 2021, 02:26:51 pm
That's hot.


I'll get my coat. ;D
It was my japs eye  :(
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 02:40:52 pm
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 02:44:32 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September  1, 2021, 08:37:57 am
They are the type of people who know (or want to know) the price of everything but the value of nothing.

Well said Oscar. ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 04:52:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  2, 2021, 02:32:01 pm
Keeping up with the Jones's. They all sound like dickheads too, the people I know with proper money never discuss it. One of my mates owns a house that's worth millions and a non league football club, he never ever discusses money. I never knew he was rich for ages after I met him until someone else told me, in one of those "you'd never think he's worth millions" moments.

Reminds of a guy we knew years ago who'd be in the pub at teatime in his scruff, wellies, unshaven etc when all the poncy suits and daytrippers were in.

He'd get looked down on cos of his appearance but was worth more than all of them put together. 

A great, down to earth guy who couldn't be arsed with wannabes only accepting you if they thought you were on par with them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 05:00:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September  2, 2021, 04:52:54 pm
Reminds of a guy we knew years ago who'd be in the pub at teatime in his scruff, wellies, unshaven etc when all the poncy suits and daytrippers were in.

He'd get looked down on cos of his appearance but was worth more than all of them put together. 

A great, down to earth guy who couldn't be arsed with wannabes only accepting you if they thought you were on par with them.

Never judge a book by its cover.

I can't remember if it was the 4 or 5 star MBNA card that they were signing people up for outside the Kop, I think it was the 5. Anyway, mate decides to get one (I had two already) and he was filling the form in and the lady asks his salary and he ticked the over £50k box and I started laughing and taking the piss saying they don't have one on there for yours, this card isn't for millionaires and he went bright red ;D

My sis in laws auntie is from Huyton and she's lovely, down to earth, never changed, still a proper Scouser, wears what looks like cheap jewellery and lives in a £1million penthouse.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 05:10:58 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September  2, 2021, 04:52:54 pm
Reminds of a guy we knew years ago who'd be in the pub at teatime in his scruff, wellies, unshaven etc when all the poncy suits and daytrippers were in.

He'd get looked down on cos of his appearance but was worth more than all of them put together. 


This instantly reminded me of the sketch featuring Harry Enfield's Brummie character Stan Herbert. Who is "Considerably richer than yow"

The one where Stan is bragging to a scruffy bloke sat at the hotel bar.  Turns out the guy is a billionaire and actually owns the hotel.  Stan naturally sees his arse.

"How many businesses have yow built up single-handedly in the West Midlands ya bastard!

:)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 07:00:29 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2021, 11:55:32 am

Yes, yes, fucking yes.

The guy across the road from us is the exact same. We both moved in when the estate was new. Our house (that we really stretched ourselves financially for) is bigger than theirs and I think it grates him. Right from the start, he bragged about how they only had a tiny mortgage (him and his missus came out of previous relationships and co-owned houses). When he got a new car, he told me exactly how much he'd paid - cash, of course, cos he had the money just lying there - and the cost of all the extras. We were going through a bad financial patch that lasted a few years at the time, had downgraded my car. I didn't feel like humouring him anymore, so for a while used to give a cursory but smiling 'Hi'  when I aw him then walk inside/get in my car so not giving him time to brag/sneer. He's not a bad guy, really, and is funny/good to chat with - as long as he doesn't get a reason to get lordy about money.

Ours is a newish estate and it has taken a long time to develop - they are just doing the last lot now

New neighbour moved in 5/6 or so years ago. I was out in the front garden looking at our dying oak tree and cutting the grass. He comes over - hi my name is blah and that tree is dead, you need to cut it down as it is an eyesore
Yeah - we are getting the tree surgeon in to see if he can save it - it's a 100 year old oak and i'm loathe to just cut it down
No it's dead and we've informed the HOA

Then precedes to tell me his house is fully custom and he's the only one in the area with a swimming pool. Looks at my house and a few others by a different builder and calls them all track homes and shouldn't be allowed.
Bearing in mind we stretched ourselves to buy our first home in the US. We had to pay for a lot of our moving costs as the company was a twat. We were potless for years, no holidays etc as we wanted a good school district and a place where our kids would make friends and be safe. It was brutal for years

However next thing he's looked online at what we paid and said "you are causing the comps to drop for what you paid" - i've paid $70 a square foot more and my house has dropped because of you and these track homes.

Was biting my tongue, no point in responding yet - he ranted a little more at the injustice of me having a cheaper home and now that he's retired he can do what he wants blah blah blah.

My final words to him were " anyhow thank you for paying an inflated price - because of you we'll make a killing when we sell it - whereas you'll be upside down, so appreciate you being in the neighbourhood"

He turned round and fucked off and hasn't spoken to me since.

fuck em
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 07:20:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  2, 2021, 05:00:15 pm
Never judge a book by its cover.

I can't remember if it was the 4 or 5 star MBNA card that they were signing people up for outside the Kop, I think it was the 5. Anyway, mate decides to get one (I had two already) and he was filling the form in and the lady asks his salary and he ticked the over £50k box and I started laughing and taking the piss saying they don't have one on there for yours, this card isn't for millionaires and he went bright red ;D

My sis in laws auntie is from Huyton and she's lovely, down to earth, never changed, still a proper Scouser, wears what looks like cheap jewellery and lives in a £1million penthouse.

Exactly this mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 07:35:28 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  1, 2021, 01:11:51 pm
I said it because I bought a new car and the first thing this woman asked me was how much I paid for it. Me personally wouldn't do that.

I always think its fun to absolutely lie in those situations and tell them you had a rich friend who didn't like the color and sold it to you for a quarter of what its worth

then smile and just walk off
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 07:39:05 pm
The McDonald's whistle.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 07:42:15 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on September  2, 2021, 02:40:52 pm
Don't be so seedy.
Please, spermy your terrible puns.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 07:58:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September  2, 2021, 04:52:54 pm
Reminds of a guy we knew years ago who'd be in the pub at teatime in his scruff, wellies, unshaven etc when all the poncy suits and daytrippers were in.

He'd get looked down on cos of his appearance but was worth more than all of them put together. 

A great, down to earth guy who couldn't be arsed with wannabes only accepting you if they thought you were on par with them.

The woman who lives next door to my sister is a property millionaire who owns houses all over England and Wales,yet she dresses like a homeless person,washes her clothes in a bathtub in the back garden and her house is the scruffiest one on the street.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2021, 08:03:35 pm
Quote from: Slippers on September  2, 2021, 07:58:23 pm
The woman who lives next door to my sister is a property millionaire who owns houses all over England and Wales,yet she dresses like a homeless person,washes her clothes in a bathtub in the back garden and her house is the scruffiest one on the street.

My dad always said those who constantly talk about money rarely have any and my mum always said people don't get rich by spending it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm
Quote from: Slippers on September  2, 2021, 07:58:23 pm
The woman who lives next door to my sister is a property millionaire who owns houses all over England and Wales,yet she dresses like a homeless person,washes her clothes in a bathtub in the back garden and her house is the scruffiest one on the street.


What is the bloody point?

I know everyone has different outlooks on life, but I only want lots of money (the acquisition of which I'm still a long, long way from) to a) provide financial security; and b) to give myself and family amazing life experiences.

Hoarding money for the sake of it holds zero attraction for me.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:24:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm

What is the bloody point?

I know everyone has different outlooks on life, but I only want lots of money (the acquisition of which I'm still a long, long way from) to a) provide financial security; and b) to give myself and family amazing life experiences.

Hoarding money for the sake of it holds zero attraction for me.
Yup; I agree with that.

Lottery winner...
"I'm not going to let this money change my life."

Well why do the lottery in the first place?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:28:39 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm

What is the bloody point?

I know everyone has different outlooks on life, but I only want lots of money (the acquisition of which I'm still a long, long way from) to a) provide financial security; and b) to give myself and family amazing life experiences.

Hoarding money for the sake of it holds zero attraction for me.

I want lots of money so I can have a big house with enough room for a full size snooker table and a pool table, and a decent sized garage. Couldn't give a toss about clothes and holidays or any of the other shit. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:51:50 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:28:39 pm
I want lots of money so I can have a big house with enough room for a full size snooker table and a pool table, and a decent sized garage. Couldn't give a toss about clothes and holidays or any of the other shit.


And that's great!

But if you won a few million, you wouldn't invest it all and keep living the same life in the same house to now, just watching the money accumulate.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:52:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:28:39 pm
I want lots of money so I can have a big house with enough room for a full size snooker table and a pool table, and a decent sized garage. Couldn't give a toss about clothes and holidays or any of the other shit. 

And a hand truck for the refrigerators, most probably...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:58:39 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 02:52:43 pm
And a hand truck for the refrigerators, most probably...

Funny thing...Fridge woman messaged me a few days ago after not hearing from her for a couple of years. Sadly not looking a new fridge, just child maintenance advice  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:58:39 pm
Funny thing...Fridge woman messaged me a few days ago after not hearing from her for a couple of years. Sadly not looking a new fridge, just child maintenance advice  :D
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 03:00:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:28:39 pm
I want lots of money so I can have a big house with enough room for a full size snooker table and a pool table, and a decent sized garage. Couldn't give a toss about clothes and holidays or any of the other shit. 

I want room for a swimming pool, gym, garages for my motorbikes and I'd get some nice cars. I'd then spend my days riding/driving and tinkering. Oh and room to park a Scania

I'd also like to be able to make my close family and friends comfortable in their lives, pay off their mortgages or buy them a house for those who rent.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 03:49:25 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm

Funny thing...Fridge woman messaged me a few days ago after not hearing from her for a couple of years. Sadly not looking a new fridge, just child maintenance advice  :D

 :lmao
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:17:36 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on September  2, 2021, 07:00:29 pm
Ours is a newish estate and it has taken a long time to develop - they are just doing the last lot now

New neighbour moved in 5/6 or so years ago. I was out in the front garden looking at our dying oak tree and cutting the grass. He comes over - hi my name is blah and that tree is dead, you need to cut it down as it is an eyesore
Yeah - we are getting the tree surgeon in to see if he can save it - it's a 100 year old oak and i'm loathe to just cut it down
No it's dead and we've informed the HOA

Then precedes to tell me his house is fully custom and he's the only one in the area with a swimming pool. Looks at my house and a few others by a different builder and calls them all track homes and shouldn't be allowed.
Bearing in mind we stretched ourselves to buy our first home in the US. We had to pay for a lot of our moving costs as the company was a twat. We were potless for years, no holidays etc as we wanted a good school district and a place where our kids would make friends and be safe. It was brutal for years

However next thing he's looked online at what we paid and said "you are causing the comps to drop for what you paid" - i've paid $70 a square foot more and my house has dropped because of you and these track homes.

Was biting my tongue, no point in responding yet - he ranted a little more at the injustice of me having a cheaper home and now that he's retired he can do what he wants blah blah blah.

My final words to him were " anyhow thank you for paying an inflated price - because of you we'll make a killing when we sell it - whereas you'll be upside down, so appreciate you being in the neighbourhood"

He turned round and fucked off and hasn't spoken to me since.

fuck em

Fucking hell, thats a horrendous story, some people are diabolical
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:49:06 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 04:17:36 pm
Fucking hell, thats a horrendous story, some people are diabolical

Everyone wants to work and provide for their family. I am happy with life. If someone is a millionaire billionaire I have no jealousy whatsoever. I know my place in life. Id never talk to someone that way

Next door neighbor came home in the Ferrari and I was like a kid in a sweet shop. Made up for them.
Wanted to drive it immediately 😂 . Same with other friends who are absolutely loaded. They are great people whod do anything for you same as other friends that have nothing. They are all the same to me, friends and Likewise Id do anything for them. Some People are weird
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm
I'm not interested in hoarding money, but I do hate being unable to work and feeling dependent on handouts.  At least if I had a million quid I could feel miserable in peace and maybe hire a top class therapist in the hopes I could sort myself out instead of having to wait half a year at a time for the NHS.

If I were really rich, I'd buy a Bugatti and hang Delta cab stickers on the doors, just to mess with people's heads. :D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:47:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm
I'm not interested in hoarding money, but I do hate being unable to work and feeling dependent on handouts.  At least if I had a million quid I could feel miserable in peace and maybe hire a top class therapist in the hopes I could sort myself out instead of having to wait half a year at a time for the NHS.

If I were really rich, I'd buy a Bugatti and hang Delta cab stickers on the doors, just to mess with people's heads. :D

The guy who owns Delta has a Noble with Delta stickers all over it. I see it in Crosby. It certainly turns heads.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 09:36:15 am
A controversial one maybe but... I hate how on the Sky Sports website they mix the womens and mens PL football news.

Theyre different leagues. It would piss me off if they mixed the Championship and PL news - which they dont so dont see why they need to mix the womens and mens.

Now before anyone says it I know its a shite site anyway, but it (used) to do a semi decent job of collating the latest news into headlines to quickly look at.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 09:38:47 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm

What is the bloody point?

I know everyone has different outlooks on life, but I only want lots of money (the acquisition of which I'm still a long, long way from) to a) provide financial security; and b) to give myself and family amazing life experiences.

Hoarding money for the sake of it holds zero attraction for me.


She actually owns three houses on the street but two of them have been empty since she bought them..When her daughter was made homeless about ten years' ago she asked her mother if she could rent one of them and was told 'No,that's not what they're for'.


Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:58:03 pm
Asda, they are taking their own brand items off their online groceries so now only left with the more expensive option, robbing bastards.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:20:04 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 01:58:03 pm
Asda, they are taking their own brand items off their online groceries so now only left with the more expensive option, robbing bastards.
Snidey bastards  >:(
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
