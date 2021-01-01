« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1607008 times)

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32000 on: Today at 07:07:44 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm
I left it too late to try and book the Glasgow museums I wanted to visit. None of them have any timeslots left, so I'll just have to wander the city and do some sightseeing. Weird how I could book Edinburgh Castle on the Sunday no problem!

Going to Glasgow myself at the start of September. Intend to go to the transport museum there. Will book it when the timeslots become available. Wouldn't have even crossed my mind to book a museum if I hadn't seen your post. Got the restaurants all sorted out well in advance though (Obsession of India and The Spanish Butcher).
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Up
« previous next »
 