Travellers who go around wrecking things without giving a fuck and who have no respect for the communities they disturb. Bunch of the c*nts have rocked up in our area, they parked all over the field across from us, left actual human shit all over the place, dumped loads of shite everywhere, tear arsed about the field in cars and just caused a fucking nuisance to the local residents and scared the pensioners. They got moved, did the same where they next parked and now they have camped on the kids footy fields, so that's them unavailabe to the kids now until the Police can move them on.
I remember a few years ago when a group of travellers turned up in Formby on the same day as a group of proper gypsies.
The proper gypsies had been turning up every couple of years and had made a good name for themselves; no problems with them, always cleaned up after themselves, did good work for a fair price.
The gypsies turned up in the morning.
The travellers turned up in the afternoon.
The gypsies went mob handed to the travellers site, and within an hour the travellers had all fucked off