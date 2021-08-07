Saw a right testicle toaster of a post on Facefuck last night. A girl I work with is off on her holidays in Norway at the moment. So last night she puts up:



"Anyone know any decent restaurants in or around Åndalsnes?" As if going to Åndal-fucking-snes was the same thing as going to the Canary's



I'd have more respect for her if she just put up a photo of herself in front of a mountain and said:



"Hey everyone, look at me! I just want to let everyone know that I fucked off to Åndalsnes for a week so I can fool you all into thinking that I live an interesting life. Here's a photo of me and the hubby pretending that we're happily married. Hitting the chippy later, enjoy work tomorrow lolz xxxx"