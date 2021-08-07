« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1606833 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31960 on: August 7, 2021, 12:21:54 pm »
Dickheads like this giving lorry drivers a bad name. The issue is him, he's a shit driver  :no

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lOVWj7JjixY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lOVWj7JjixY</a>
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,407
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31961 on: August 9, 2021, 08:36:01 am »
Twats who race along the road.    They get to a red light and have to slam the breaks on.   Even my daughter said yesterday dad that car has sped and still no further than Us
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31962 on: August 9, 2021, 01:12:07 pm »
When you yawn at work and managers act like you've just murdered someone. Didn't realise being tired was a crime.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31963 on: August 9, 2021, 01:23:13 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  9, 2021, 01:12:07 pm
When you yawn at work and managers act like you've just murdered someone. Didn't realise being tired was a crime.

Don't you know yawns are contagious?! Soon all around you are doing it and efficiency/profits will plummet!
 
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31964 on: August 9, 2021, 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  6, 2021, 03:14:34 pm
My driving licence expires tomorrow, DVLA have had the application since the 15th July and its still not been processed and when you try to get in touch there is no-one available to take the calls. How about taking on some temp staff you bellends?

Managed to get through, fat lot of fucking use that was. Licence has now expired and while under the law I can drive, I cannot prove that I am fit to medically as DVLA have the medical report and as I no longer have the tracking receipt as I'd binned it after confirming DVLA had the application, the Police can actually prosecute me for driving without a valid licence if they feel like it.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31965 on: August 9, 2021, 03:01:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 02:13:33 pm
Managed to get through, fat lot of fucking use that was. Licence has now expired and while under the law I can drive, I cannot prove that I am fit to medically as DVLA have the medical report and as I no longer have the tracking receipt as I'd binned it after confirming DVLA had the application, the Police can actually prosecute me for driving without a valid licence if they feel like it.

Just to really annoy you, my dad (who is 75) got his licence renewed and back with him in a matter of a week.  He doesn't really drive anymore either,  So good the DVLA have their prioirties straight......
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31966 on: August 9, 2021, 05:40:50 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on August  9, 2021, 03:01:06 pm
Just to really annoy you, my dad (who is 75) got his licence renewed and back with him in a matter of a week.  He doesn't really drive anymore either,  So good the DVLA have their prioirties straight......

:butt

Just had an email, they have now at least acknowledged receipt of my application. I've got to nip in and return some new uniform that is too small and download my card, so I'll be able to show the email and see if I can work, although hopefully by the time I next work the licence will be back. If I was FT I'd be going mental.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31967 on: August 9, 2021, 09:42:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 05:40:50 pm
:butt

Just had an email, they have now at least acknowledged receipt of my application. I've got to nip in and return some new uniform that is too small and download my card, so I'll be able to show the email and see if I can work, although hopefully by the time I next work the licence will be back. If I was FT I'd be going mental.
Wouldn't be the 1st time would it Robert.   :P
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31968 on: August 9, 2021, 09:51:42 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on August  9, 2021, 09:42:10 pm
Wouldn't be the 1st time would it Robert.   :P

You know me too well ;D
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,374
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31969 on: August 10, 2021, 08:52:47 am »
Saw a right testicle toaster of a post on Facefuck last night. A girl I work with is off on her holidays in Norway at the moment. So last night she puts up:

"Anyone know any decent restaurants in or around Åndalsnes?" As if going to Åndal-fucking-snes was the same thing as going to the Canary's

I'd have more respect for her if she just put up a photo of herself in front of a mountain and said:

"Hey everyone, look at me! I just want to let everyone know that I fucked off to Åndalsnes for a week so I can fool you all into thinking that I live an interesting life. Here's a photo of me and the hubby pretending that we're happily married. Hitting the chippy later, enjoy work tomorrow lolz xxxx"
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31970 on: August 10, 2021, 10:24:25 am »
My idiot dog rolling in fox shit.


Again.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31971 on: August 10, 2021, 11:51:53 am »
Feeling like the bloke on the plane at the end of 12 Monkeys every time I sneeze in public.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,677
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31972 on: August 10, 2021, 11:54:26 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 10, 2021, 11:51:53 am
Feeling like the bloke on the plane at the end of 12 Monkeys every time I sneeze in public.

I was on the bus the other day and something had got into my throat. Of course coughing my lungs up on the bus isn't exactly a good look right now. I almost choked to death.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,305
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31973 on: August 10, 2021, 01:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on August 10, 2021, 10:24:25 am
My idiot dog rolling in fox shit.


Again.

One of mine is terrible for that. Eats shit off the ground as well, disgusting animal!
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31974 on: August 10, 2021, 03:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on August 10, 2021, 01:11:50 pm
One of mine is terrible for that. Eats shit off the ground as well, disgusting animal!

Yeah,this one will eat cat shit if we don't watch her.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,999
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31975 on: August 10, 2021, 10:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on August 10, 2021, 10:24:25 am
My idiot dog rolling in fox shit.


Again.

Mine rolled in sheep shit at the weekend and kept trying to eat so much of it that I had to put him on the lead  ::)
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31976 on: August 10, 2021, 10:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 10, 2021, 10:16:13 pm
Mine rolled in sheep shit at the weekend and kept trying to eat so much of it that I had to put him on the lead  ::)

Maybe we're the one's missing out? Might solve world hunger  :P
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,760
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31977 on: August 11, 2021, 01:24:46 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 10, 2021, 10:16:13 pm
Mine rolled in sheep shit at the weekend and kept trying to eat so much of it that I had to put him on the lead  ::)

Seems slightly harsh, shooting him...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31978 on: August 11, 2021, 08:10:40 am »
Travellers who go around wrecking things without giving a fuck and who have no respect for the communities they disturb. Bunch of the c*nts have rocked up in our area, they parked all over the field across from us, left actual human shit all over the place, dumped loads of shite everywhere, tear arsed about the field in cars and just caused a fucking nuisance to the local residents and scared the pensioners. They got moved, did the same where they next parked and now they have camped on the kids footy fields, so that's them unavailabe to the kids now until the Police can move them on. :no
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31979 on: August 11, 2021, 08:46:45 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 10, 2021, 10:16:13 pm
Mine rolled in sheep shit at the weekend and kept trying to eat so much of it that I had to put him on the lead  ::)

They're a thrill a minute aren't they?
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31980 on: Yesterday at 06:42:17 am »
The person who invented smart motorways.

Been putting up with roadworks for 3 years now, just tried to get on at my junction and its shut. Have to go all round the houses to get on at the next junction, which involves countless fucking traffic lights and slow bastards. Eventually get on at the next junction and have to do 50 when there is noone on the motorway. Now have to do a 12 hour day and get home later than normal.

But at least I saved 1 pound a month in petrol.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31981 on: Yesterday at 08:44:11 am »
Americans talking about Europe as if it's a country. "We're off to Europe next year" Where you going though, Barcelona or Bradford?
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31982 on: Yesterday at 08:51:44 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:44:11 am
Americans talking about Europe as if it's a country. "We're off to Europe next year" Where you going though, Barcelona or Bradford?

When we were on Holiday back in the day when it was normal and some Americans were talking at us and he said " What's in like in Europe"  ;D
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31983 on: Yesterday at 09:13:09 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:44:11 am
Americans talking about Europe as if it's a country. "We're off to Europe next year" Where you going though, Barcelona or Bradford?

"You might know my brother George, he lives in Switzerland."
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,436
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31984 on: Yesterday at 10:11:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:13:09 am
"You might know my brother George, he lives in Switzerland."
And if you tell them you are from Liverpool, they automatically assume you know/knew The Beatles personally.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31985 on: Yesterday at 10:16:37 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:11:17 am
And if you tell them you are from Liverpool, they automatically assume you know/knew The Beatles personally.

Which got my Ma a load of free drinks in Boston when she said she did ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,436
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31986 on: Yesterday at 10:30:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:37 am
Which got my Ma a load of free drinks in Boston when she said she did ;D
😂
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31987 on: Yesterday at 10:38:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:30:02 am
😂

She was a regular at the Cavern early 60's, saw the Beatles loads, hated Cilla Black, called her a fucking glorified hat check girl and regaled the locals with stories of the gigs. ;D

I think she might have even claimed to be related to Lennon.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • Scousers Rule
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31988 on: Yesterday at 05:25:59 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on August 11, 2021, 01:24:46 am
Seems slightly harsh, shooting him...

😂👏🏼
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31989 on: Yesterday at 06:18:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  7, 2021, 12:21:54 pm
Dickheads like this giving lorry drivers a bad name. The issue is him, he's a shit driver  :no

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lOVWj7JjixY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lOVWj7JjixY</a>



A couple of questionable incidents, but most were other bellend drivers

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31990 on: Yesterday at 06:23:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 11, 2021, 08:10:40 am
Travellers who go around wrecking things without giving a fuck and who have no respect for the communities they disturb. Bunch of the c*nts have rocked up in our area, they parked all over the field across from us, left actual human shit all over the place, dumped loads of shite everywhere, tear arsed about the field in cars and just caused a fucking nuisance to the local residents and scared the pensioners. They got moved, did the same where they next parked and now they have camped on the kids footy fields, so that's them unavailabe to the kids now until the Police can move them on. :no



They're absolute c*nts.

And their cuntish ways get protected under human rights laws.

I'm all for human rights being enshrined and hate discrimination, but if a group of people habitually engage in serious anti-social behaviour that ruins the lives of others, then their 'way of life' should not be protected.

The Roma are a different proposition to the descendants of Irish itinerant workers who vehemently protect their 'culture' (and it's a rancid culture riven with misogyny, violence and anti-education)
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31991 on: Yesterday at 06:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:18:45 pm


A couple of questionable incidents, but most were other bellend drivers



He's supposed to be a professional driver and drive defensively. He should be expecting most of what happens. The Transit isn't his fault, nor the Green Skoda, but he can see the Black car behind the Downtons is indicating and should let them go, he shouldn't overtake the cyclist on that road, especially as he's coming to a 20, the Focus makes the roundabout before him and he should be backing off just in case, the left turn he's forcing traffic out of the way, you should expect people to come out of car parks. Even when a car is in the wrong, no matter how much you want to force them into the other carriageway, you can't, you just back off and let them in.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,618
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31992 on: Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm »
Moaned at my girlfriend because she bought her lad a £200 phone but didn't buy him a cover for it. He had it 2 weeks before he cracked the screen. "I've had my phone over 2 years with a cover and not even a scratch on it. You bought him a phone with no cover and it's cracked in 2 weeks"

3 days later I've dropped my phone and cracked the screen  :butt
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,457
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31993 on: Yesterday at 10:16:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 11, 2021, 08:10:40 am
Travellers who go around wrecking things without giving a fuck and who have no respect for the communities they disturb. Bunch of the c*nts have rocked up in our area, they parked all over the field across from us, left actual human shit all over the place, dumped loads of shite everywhere, tear arsed about the field in cars and just caused a fucking nuisance to the local residents and scared the pensioners. They got moved, did the same where they next parked and now they have camped on the kids footy fields, so that's them unavailabe to the kids now until the Police can move them on. :no

Careful Rob - they're an endangered community.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,669
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31994 on: Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm »
I left it too late to try and book the Glasgow museums I wanted to visit. None of them have any timeslots left, so I'll just have to wander the city and do some sightseeing. Weird how I could book Edinburgh Castle on the Sunday no problem!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31995 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:16:14 pm
Careful Rob - they're an endangered community.

Not surprised, the scruffy fucking c*nts.

Been fucked off to wreck Timperley now.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,457
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31996 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm
Not surprised, the scruffy fucking c*nts.

Been fucked off to wreck Timperley now.

Well there's a vacancy at the Metz travellers site in Middlesbrough;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-58189584
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,643
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31997 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm
Not surprised, the scruffy fucking c*nts.

Been fucked off to wreck Timperley now.

Is that possible?
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31998 on: Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 11, 2021, 08:10:40 am
Travellers who go around wrecking things without giving a fuck and who have no respect for the communities they disturb. Bunch of the c*nts have rocked up in our area, they parked all over the field across from us, left actual human shit all over the place, dumped loads of shite everywhere, tear arsed about the field in cars and just caused a fucking nuisance to the local residents and scared the pensioners. They got moved, did the same where they next parked and now they have camped on the kids footy fields, so that's them unavailabe to the kids now until the Police can move them on. :no
I remember a few years ago when a group of travellers turned up in Formby on the same day as a group of proper gypsies.
The proper gypsies had been turning up every couple of years and had made a good name for themselves; no problems with them, always cleaned up after themselves, did good work for a fair price.
The gypsies turned up in the morning.
The travellers turned up in the afternoon.
The gypsies went mob handed to the travellers site, and within an hour the travellers had all fucked off  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,436
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31999 on: Today at 12:58:49 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm
I left it too late to try and book the Glasgow museums I wanted to visit. None of them have any timeslots left, so I'll just have to wander the city and do some sightseeing. Weird how I could book Edinburgh Castle on the Sunday no problem!
It's because everyone will be at the museums.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Up
« previous next »
 