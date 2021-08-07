« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1605361 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31960 on: August 7, 2021, 12:21:54 pm »
Dickheads like this giving lorry drivers a bad name. The issue is him, he's a shit driver  :no

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lOVWj7JjixY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lOVWj7JjixY</a>
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31961 on: August 9, 2021, 08:36:01 am »
Twats who race along the road.    They get to a red light and have to slam the breaks on.   Even my daughter said yesterday dad that car has sped and still no further than Us
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31962 on: August 9, 2021, 01:12:07 pm »
When you yawn at work and managers act like you've just murdered someone. Didn't realise being tired was a crime.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31963 on: August 9, 2021, 01:23:13 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  9, 2021, 01:12:07 pm
When you yawn at work and managers act like you've just murdered someone. Didn't realise being tired was a crime.

Don't you know yawns are contagious?! Soon all around you are doing it and efficiency/profits will plummet!
 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31964 on: August 9, 2021, 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  6, 2021, 03:14:34 pm
My driving licence expires tomorrow, DVLA have had the application since the 15th July and its still not been processed and when you try to get in touch there is no-one available to take the calls. How about taking on some temp staff you bellends?

Managed to get through, fat lot of fucking use that was. Licence has now expired and while under the law I can drive, I cannot prove that I am fit to medically as DVLA have the medical report and as I no longer have the tracking receipt as I'd binned it after confirming DVLA had the application, the Police can actually prosecute me for driving without a valid licence if they feel like it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31965 on: August 9, 2021, 03:01:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 02:13:33 pm
Managed to get through, fat lot of fucking use that was. Licence has now expired and while under the law I can drive, I cannot prove that I am fit to medically as DVLA have the medical report and as I no longer have the tracking receipt as I'd binned it after confirming DVLA had the application, the Police can actually prosecute me for driving without a valid licence if they feel like it.

Just to really annoy you, my dad (who is 75) got his licence renewed and back with him in a matter of a week.  He doesn't really drive anymore either,  So good the DVLA have their prioirties straight......
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31966 on: August 9, 2021, 05:40:50 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on August  9, 2021, 03:01:06 pm
Just to really annoy you, my dad (who is 75) got his licence renewed and back with him in a matter of a week.  He doesn't really drive anymore either,  So good the DVLA have their prioirties straight......

:butt

Just had an email, they have now at least acknowledged receipt of my application. I've got to nip in and return some new uniform that is too small and download my card, so I'll be able to show the email and see if I can work, although hopefully by the time I next work the licence will be back. If I was FT I'd be going mental.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31967 on: August 9, 2021, 09:42:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 05:40:50 pm
:butt

Just had an email, they have now at least acknowledged receipt of my application. I've got to nip in and return some new uniform that is too small and download my card, so I'll be able to show the email and see if I can work, although hopefully by the time I next work the licence will be back. If I was FT I'd be going mental.
Wouldn't be the 1st time would it Robert.   :P
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31968 on: August 9, 2021, 09:51:42 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on August  9, 2021, 09:42:10 pm
Wouldn't be the 1st time would it Robert.   :P

You know me too well ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31969 on: Yesterday at 08:52:47 am »
Saw a right testicle toaster of a post on Facefuck last night. A girl I work with is off on her holidays in Norway at the moment. So last night she puts up:

"Anyone know any decent restaurants in or around Åndalsnes?" As if going to Åndal-fucking-snes was the same thing as going to the Canary's

I'd have more respect for her if she just put up a photo of herself in front of a mountain and said:

"Hey everyone, look at me! I just want to let everyone know that I fucked off to Åndalsnes for a week so I can fool you all into thinking that I live an interesting life. Here's a photo of me and the hubby pretending that we're happily married. Hitting the chippy later, enjoy work tomorrow lolz xxxx"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31970 on: Yesterday at 10:24:25 am »
My idiot dog rolling in fox shit.


Again.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31971 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 am »
Feeling like the bloke on the plane at the end of 12 Monkeys every time I sneeze in public.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31972 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:51:53 am
Feeling like the bloke on the plane at the end of 12 Monkeys every time I sneeze in public.

I was on the bus the other day and something had got into my throat. Of course coughing my lungs up on the bus isn't exactly a good look right now. I almost choked to death.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31973 on: Yesterday at 01:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:24:25 am
My idiot dog rolling in fox shit.


Again.

One of mine is terrible for that. Eats shit off the ground as well, disgusting animal!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31974 on: Yesterday at 03:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 01:11:50 pm
One of mine is terrible for that. Eats shit off the ground as well, disgusting animal!

Yeah,this one will eat cat shit if we don't watch her.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31975 on: Yesterday at 10:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:24:25 am
My idiot dog rolling in fox shit.


Again.

Mine rolled in sheep shit at the weekend and kept trying to eat so much of it that I had to put him on the lead  ::)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31976 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:16:13 pm
Mine rolled in sheep shit at the weekend and kept trying to eat so much of it that I had to put him on the lead  ::)

Maybe we're the one's missing out? Might solve world hunger  :P
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31977 on: Today at 01:24:46 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:16:13 pm
Mine rolled in sheep shit at the weekend and kept trying to eat so much of it that I had to put him on the lead  ::)

Seems slightly harsh, shooting him...
