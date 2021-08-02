« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
August 2, 2021, 10:35:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2021, 10:24:24 pm
It's just typical I've done it when I've got the girls staying for the week and then I'm working this weekend so no chance of resting it.

Thanks mate I'll look into next week if it's still bad.  I've got a cross trainer arriving this weekend as I'm doing far less walking since we moved though I'm doing far more physical stuff with having a garden now.

My problems came back after having less exercise during lockdown leading to some weird muscle loss.

Best get your knee looked at before hitting a cross trainer or kneeling down to eradicate all the weeds the recent downpours have generated. ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
August 2, 2021, 10:43:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  2, 2021, 10:35:07 pm
My problems came back after having less exercise during lockdown leading to some weird muscle loss.

Best get your knee looked at before hitting a cross trainer or kneeling down to eradicate all the weeds the recent downpours have generated. ;D

Now we have a garden we don't need to walk the dogs like we used to so although I'm doing far more "steps" I'm not really exercising and I can't kneel down at all today.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:44:35 am
When you've had socks and shoes/trainers on all day and when you take them off the top of your foot itches like an absolute get and you know if you scratch it too much it'll take the skin off and you'll need a plaster for a week, so you've got to suck it up for hours.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:26:30 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:44:35 am
When you've had socks and shoes/trainers on all day and when you take them off the top of your foot itches like an absolute get and you know if you scratch it too much it'll take the skin off and you'll need a plaster for a week, so you've got to suck it up for hours.

You mean the foot with the sneaker or the leg with the sock? The latter I can understand, though I never scratch 'till I bleed  :o If it's the former, maybe you have your laces too tight?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:46:06 pm
New lad in my work is shite and arrogant. Terrible combination.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:50:43 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:46:06 pm
New lad in my work is shite and arrogant. Terrible combination.

Is his name BigDickNick by any chance?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:03:20 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:46:06 pm
New lad in my work is shite and arrogant. Terrible combination.

Reminds me of a guy that started working with us a couple of years back. Complete bellend.
My job is basically to help people get things right. Been doing the job over 12 years. He tried to tell me I was doing things wrong after him only starting about 8 weeks prior.
He also wore his pass on his arm like a doorman does rather than on a lanyard like everyone else.
He only lasted about 6 months.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:50:43 pm
Is his name BigDickNick by any chance?

How dare you. Im only one of those things. Im very humble.

Im pissed off with someone from work too today. Asked me about something I did in 2019 that theyre now working on and implying I did something wrong and what would I do for them not to tell anyone in a jokey kind of way. I sent back a very arsey email saying they can tell who they want, I cant remember what I did last week, let alone 2019. Not the most professional email Ive ever sent but fuck it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:41:10 pm
Was on the 80 bus on Rose Lane when some shit head of a driver decided to bolt out in front of the bus from a side street to get out ahead of us into a gap.  Wasn't going all that fast but the driver had to slam his brakes on, and some poor young lady and her daughter, who couldn't have been more than five, both whacked their heads on the bars in front of their seat.

Thankfully the bar was padded where the daughter hit her head, but the mum struck an upright full one.  Gave her a pounding headache and probable whiplash in her neck, and maybe a minor concussion.  She was in bits and really upset.  Driver was really nice and pulled the bus over on Allerton Road and waited for her mum to pick her up in the car to take her to the walk in centre in Whiston.

I really hope the dash cam on the bus has that driver's car and plate.  Some right selfish pricks out there.  Shave a couple of minutes of their journey but no idea if they've caused somebody a serious head injury. Worst thing is the driver will probably get a warning, even though there was absolutely nothing he could do.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:41:10 pm
Was on the 80 bus on Rose Lane when some shit head of a driver decided to bolt out in front of the bus from a side street to get out ahead of us into a gap.  Wasn't going all that fast but the driver had to slam his brakes on, and some poor young lady and her daughter, who couldn't have been more than five, both whacked their heads on the bars in front of their seat.

Thankfully the bar was padded where the daughter hit her head, but the mum struck an upright full one.  Gave her a pounding headache and probable whiplash in her neck, and maybe a minor concussion.  She was in bits and really upset.  Driver was really nice and pulled the bus over on Allerton Road and waited for her mum to pick her up in the car to take her to the walk in centre in Whiston.

I really hope the dash cam on the bus has that driver's car and plate.  Some right selfish pricks out there.  Shave a couple of minutes of their journey but no idea if they've caused somebody a serious head injury. Worst thing is the driver will probably get a warning, even though there was absolutely nothing he could do.

That's where the cameras will be invaluable, they'll review the footage and will see fuckwit pull out and it'll clear the driver of blame.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm
When my girlfriend laughs like Jimmy Carr. It's not her usual laugh and it doesn't suit her at all. She only use it when it's a forced laugh. Like her brain is telling her to laugh, but she's not actually finding it funny.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:22:11 pm
Trying to pay cheques in to my bank account using the HSBC app. It's convenient when you have a few hours to spare.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:02:18 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 08:26:30 am
You mean the foot with the sneaker or the leg with the sock? The latter I can understand, though I never scratch 'till I bleed  :o If it's the former, maybe you have your laces too tight?

Doesn't bleed, just takes the top layer of skin off and then hurts and feels quite raw.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 11:13:17 am
People who aren't away who let their car alarms go off all night without bothering to check. It's happened two nights in the past week. First neighbour claims he didn't hear it as he was asleep: the other didn't think it was his car so he didn't bother to check until he went to get his paper
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:30:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
That's where the cameras will be invaluable, they'll review the footage and will see fuckwit pull out and it'll clear the driver of blame.

Not according to the driver, apparently. I got the impression that the managers likely wont even be arsed viewing the footage, and will just write him up as standard.  I guess he could argue it but he seemed pretty much resigned to it, so he can't have much faith in the union.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:32:09 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:13:17 am
People who aren't away who let their car alarms go off all night without bothering to check. It's happened two nights in the past week. First neighbour claims he didn't hear it as he was asleep: the other didn't think it was his car so he didn't bother to check until he went to get his paper

You should give them a reason to check next time. Key one of the buggers. :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:34:37 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:13:17 am
People who aren't away who let their car alarms go off all night without bothering to check. It's happened two nights in the past week. First neighbour claims he didn't hear it as he was asleep: the other didn't think it was his car so he didn't bother to check until he went to get his paper

Don't know why car alarms don't send off a signal to the owners through their keys or a fob.
