Trying to buy a train ticket for a simple, short journey.We try to buy one at Wem station, but it has no ticket office. There is a ticket machine, but it doesn't take cash and I didn't have a card on me. I try to buy two returns for Mrs Spion and I online but you then have to download the Transport for Wales app but my phone is almost full. I have to delete another app in order to download it. After lots of messing about and the app telling me I'd entered a wrong email or password, I manage to pay. It takes the money for two adult tickets but the e-ticket it sends tell me it's for one adult. Just having one barcode saw one of us getting stuck in the barrier at Shrewsbury station. Same happens on the way back until a guard had a look my phone and pointed out a tiny arrow you needed a microscope to see that scrolls you to a second barcode for the second passenger. My eyes are 58 years old, and I don't have the eyesight of the Six Million Dollar Man.Arghhhhh... Whatever happened to turning up at a station and being able to say "two returns to Shrewsbury please" then being given a ticket?Honestly. Progress sometimes just isn't progress. God help the pensioner who wants to book a day return. You need an iPhone and a degree just to book the bastard.Mrs Spion reckons she had less trouble and it took less time for her to book a long haul trip to Cuba than it took us to book a day return on a twelve minute journey.