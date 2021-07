Ah no mate that's a bugger!!



I know it sounds dumb, but I finally screwed myself up to go to the retail park in Speke for some new sportswear. Spent a small fortune on shorts and footwear, and then this happened. Just really got inside my head and I felt like some higher power was punishing me for self care. It just sucked all the life out of my day. Had gone to Southport, but only stayed about 90 minutes. Cancelled with my mate and just spent the evening trying not to go down the rabbit hole of kicking myself when I'm down. Amazing how one stupid little thing can ruin an otherwise productive and positive day.