My contracted hours are 09:00-17:30 but that could mean anything between 7am-7pm.

Mine are the same, but when we were in the office I did 9:30ish til 6pm. When I got depression, they changed my hours to avoid traffic. I tend to start around 7am, stop to sort the kids then start again and finish between 4:30 and 5.
Waking at 4am when the alarm is set to 4:50
Quote from: rob1966 on July  3, 2021, 05:14:41 am
Waking at 4am when the alarm is set to 4:50

Some years back I woke up to what I thought was 7am, which would have made me late for work. Jumped out of bed and rushed to the loo. When I came out of the shower, I looked at the watch again, and was shocked to see it was a bit past 1am! Digital clock can not be trusted when I'm half awake  :D

Though, I at least had more than 50 mins to go before the alarm was supposee to go off  ;)
Some years back I woke up to what I thought was 7am, which would have made me late for work. Jumped out of bed and rushed to the loo. When I came out of the shower, I looked at the watch again, and was shocked to see it was a bit past 1am! Digital clock can not be trusted when I'm half awake  :D

Though, I at least had more than 50 mins to go before the alarm was supposee to go off  ;)

;D

I just got up, wasn't worth trying to go back to sleep. Feel knackered now though
Whoever installed the bar that holds the shower head in my shower did so perfectly dead centre. Great... however the holder that holds the shower head on the bar puts it about 4 to one side, so its loads closer to the wall  :no
Have they changed digestives? They dont dip anywhere near as well now.
Have they changed digestives? They dont dip anywhere near as well now.

Not had digestives for ages, loved them but always fell apart in my coffee though.
Firefox mobile on Android doesn't have a refresh button unless you press the 3 dots icon in the top right then you get a pop up then to click the refresh button, it also has an irritating search bar icon at the bottom, such stupid strangeness. >:(

I can't read or navigate Rawk on Google Chrome for some reason now, i get these glitchy coloured boxes popping up that cover half the the screen so just to read Rawk i have to go use Firefox.



Hired a car to drive back down south for a wedding and forgot how many dickheads there are on the motorway.  Swerving across lanes, sitting on bumpers, etc.  And it's not even boy racer types, it's sometimes people with their whole family in the car.  Pricks.
Scruffy c*nts stealing your bin  >:(
Scruffy c*nts stealing your bin  >:(


Has it deffo been robbed? Maybe the waste operatives returned it to the incorrect location?
Has it deffo been robbed? Maybe the waste operatives returned it to the incorrect location?

When did the bin man turn in to a waste operative?
Has it deffo been robbed? Maybe the waste operatives returned it to the incorrect location?
Bin day is Friday. But we're doing work in the garden so the bins have had to go out in the alley.

I know who's got it, I can now see it in their garden. They've not even bothered to take our house number off the lid.

Not sure how to approach it though since the family is foreign, no idea what their English is like.
Has it deffo been robbed? Maybe the waste operatives returned it to the incorrect location?

Waste operative? You mean Refuse Relocation Management Specialists surely?
Bin day is Friday. But we're doing work in the garden so the bins have had to go out in the alley.

I know who's got it, I can now see it in their garden. They've not even bothered to take our house number off the lid.

Not sure how to approach it though since the family is foreign, no idea what their English is like.

Just go and take it back.
Just go and take it back.

And make  sure you put on your England shirt emblazoned with the name of Lord Harry of Kane and wave a little plassy Union Jack, whilst speaking loudly.

They'll get the message.
The price differential in car rental charges that bear no relation to the price of the car.

Once a year, we hire a 7-seater MPV (like a Ford Galaxy) so we can take my 80-odd y/o parents away with us for a long weekend. So we need a MPV to fit all 6 of us in. And every year I get pissed off at the pricing.

Can hire, say, a Corsa for about £100 for 4 days. The Corsa starts at £15k to buy.

A Galaxy starts at £33k to buy. Just over twice the price, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to think the hire price would be just over twice that of a Corsa. I know I'm being simplistic and there's more things to consider, but you wouldn't think there'd be too much of a difference to that 'just over twice the price'.

Yet you won't be able to hire a Galaxy or similar for less than about £450, with most hire companies wanting over £500.

It's hannoying.

Any advert on the radio that has to have a song that rhymes. 'We give you the best interest rates, so you can tell all your mates!' That kind of shite. Does my head in.
Bin day is Friday. But we're doing work in the garden so the bins have had to go out in the alley.

I know who's got it, I can now see it in their garden. They've not even bothered to take our house number off the lid.

Not sure how to approach it though since the family is foreign, no idea what their English is like.


Sounds like a simple mistake easily rectified by pleasant conversation. Or just wait until next week and liberate the bin as soon as it gets emptied.
It's an old one, but people who just sit in the middle lane of a motorway and will not fucking move over.
It's an old one, but people who just sit in the middle lane of a motorway and will not fucking move over.

Sitting in the middle of a motorway sounds quite dangerous too. Plenty of safer places to sit.
Waking at 4am when the alarm is set to 4:50

never a great feeling. nothing worse than just being in bed waiting for the time you have to get up
never a great feeling. nothing worse than just being in bed waiting for the time you have to get up

I got advised by another driver years ago if you wake up early, just get up, or you'll feel worse during the day.
I got advised by another driver years ago if you wake up early, just get up, or you'll feel worse during the day.

If I feel Ok, I like to get up and do the house chores of the dishes or ironing or an early walk just to try to be productive rather than stew in bed
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:38:35 pm
If I feel Ok, I like to get up and do the house chores of the dishes or ironing or an early walk just to try to be productive rather than stew in bed

In winter I'll just lie there, but in summer I love to get up early, even if just to sit on the couch and catch up on my car shows.

My youngest was born 24th June, so when he was a newborn, I'd get up to give him his early feed, 3am in the middle of summer was wonderful.
never a great feeling. nothing worse than just being in bed waiting for the time you have to get up

I quite like it these days, within reason. I hate waking up a minute before the alarm goes off. My alarm is set for 6.45 these days and I quite like waking up just after 6 and sticking the headphones in for a bit and snoozing.
I need two alarm clocks and multiple snoozes before I can even begin to get up.

I'd love to be able to wake up early and be ready for the day, but it genuinely hurts my brain to wake up.
