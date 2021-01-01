« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 783 784 785 786 787 [788]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1556704 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31480 on: Yesterday at 01:38:48 pm »
Another day, another Sage scientist spreading fear and negativity.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,997
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31481 on: Yesterday at 02:14:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on Yesterday at 11:13:00 am
Yeah I agree with this one. I'm not in the position in life Sharon is in but it is a bit strange when you see these messages on father or mothers day or birthdays.

Some times I see them and think its just a opportunity to get the sympathy from the friends on their facebook and comments like thinking of you hun.

Deffo this. My Ma died in 2007 and other than a bit of weird shit at the house on the day of her funeral, I've not heard a peep from her since, so no point wishing her Happy Mothers Day on FB.
Logged

Offline ScottishKopite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 470
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31482 on: Yesterday at 02:50:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:14:42 pm
Deffo this. My Ma died in 2007 and other than a bit of weird shit at the house on the day of her funeral, I've not heard a peep from her since, so no point wishing her Happy Mothers Day on FB.

I'm not in the position and I know it effects people in many ways maybe its they way for them to feel they have the support from people around them.  But social media is full of this stuff now.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,687
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31483 on: Yesterday at 04:18:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on Yesterday at 11:13:00 am
Yeah I agree with this one. I'm not in the position in life Sharon is in but it is a bit strange when you see these messages on father or mothers day or birthdays.

Some times I see them and think its just a opportunity to get the sympathy from the friends on their facebook and comments like thinking of you hun.
was a fella who used to be on mine and literally every day for years he had posts like this, dont get me wrong every sympathy for him losing his folks but constantly posting about it every day was like he was trying to ring every last drop of sympathy out of people.


anyway, speaking of kids, i guess i follow him for old times sake but Neil Ruddock on IG saying about how he needs to lose weight as he says the lockdown has effected his ability to lose weight and his mental health. Banged on about how has "2 kids" who mean everything etc

I saw a good few comments saying he has 4 kids and how he doesnt do a thing for the older ones. Few people posted it and he just deleted them all, he really doesnt help himself does he? never did i guess

Loved him back in the day but he was a piss taker of the highest order

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,497
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31484 on: Yesterday at 08:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm
Just seen on BBC website the winner of this years Worlds Strongest man

Always watch this over Christmas/New year and love it. But now its spoiled :no



Mrs LS has just said the same. Bastards.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31485 on: Yesterday at 09:36:07 pm »
Think I've got shin splits. Gutted. Don't want to miss footy
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,624
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31486 on: Today at 07:32:52 am »
Anne Robinson hosting Countdown the arl Tory c*nt.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31487 on: Today at 08:37:09 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm
Just seen on BBC website the winner of this years Worlds Strongest man

Always watch this over Christmas/New year and love it. But now its spoiled :no

Commentators mentioned it during the Russia v Denmark game too.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31488 on: Today at 09:47:44 am »
Next door's builders have failed to show up for the second week on the trot.

It wouldn't normally bother me but the stupid fuckers knocked down the wall that divided our front gardens when they demolished the garage.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 783 784 785 786 787 [788]   Go Up
« previous next »
 