I was driving home from Cheshire last night and as often is the case on the A55 there was a wagon transporting a mobile home with a van escort quite a way up ahead which was causing the traffic to back up.



Amongst the cars was a lone HGV, obviously in a hurry as it kept pulling out to overtake. I was smirking to myself thinking you ain't getting past that buddy no matter how much you try to push everyone out of your way.



As I got closer I could see it was a wider load than normal but the road is quite narrow in places and there's roundabouts to navigate too.



The escort quite rightly was preventing cars overtaking until it was safe, then letting a few through then pulling out again.



Obviously there was no chance of overtaking in the tunnels but after coming through the Conwy one the road widens slightly with more of a verge so the escort pulled over to let everyone through. There was still barely room for the transits and other van's but this HGV was expecting to go past regardless.



I went past and the car immediately behind the escort came through then the HGV pulled out. I was having a proper chuckle, that escort driver was straight across in front of it with his arm out the window giving the driver no chance.



I mean I get that they have deadlines to meet and he probably had a ferry to catch but FFS that was just stupidity.