Alan Partridge style
Pitch for New sitcom idea, Craigs Place
Liverpudlian lad Craig, figured setting up home in his dockside apartment was going to be a breeze. However, our hapless young tenant didnt foresee rogue landlords, idiot neighbours, incompetent estate agents and an infestation of flies would shatter his dreams and ensured hilarity ensued.
It's funny how we picture things, isn't it?
I see Rob1966 and Mrs Rob as sort of a George and Mildred type sit-com.
Craig's ongoing estate agent/property exploits now have me envisaging a Rising Damp scenario with Craig as a tenant and Rigsby, his landlord, getting away with murder.