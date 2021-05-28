Yep I fully get this, although for me its even longer. Hearing stories about music and footy culture from the 80s coming form parents and family... I cant help but think what the hell do I discuss with my kids? Klopps Liverpool and Istanbul have given us the footy stories, but how am I supposed to wax lyrical to my kids about the music I grew up with? Im sorry kids, that Korean jazz fusion all you kids are listening to these days is nothing compared to the icons of my day like Steps and S Club 7



OuchWhen I was little, the radio was on all the time, there was no such thing as Breakfast telly, so it was always the Radio 1 breakfast show that was on before I went to school or my parents playing their stuff on the record player. I therefore grew up hearing the likes of The Beatles (My Ma loved them and used to see them in the cavern when they first started out),The Stones, The Who, The Doors, Led Zepp, Hendrix, T-Rex, Jefferson Airplane, Elvis, Elton John, Bowie plus loads of other great and not so great bands that my Dad liked.I had it tough