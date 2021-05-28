« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Mumm-Ra Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 28, 2021, 04:45:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2021, 02:36:40 pm
I hate Radio ads where the dirty fuckers are actually eating or making eating noises, its disgusting.

Seriously, what are people thinking? There was an ad on Pandora for some crisps, advertising how wonderfully crunchy they are, that kept playing while I was listening on my headphones at work. I used to throw my headphones down in disgust as soon as I heard it come on, gave up on pandora completely after a while because of it
Son of Spion＊ Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 28, 2021, 05:52:11 pm
The absolute scum who smashed the windscreens of 15 cars overnight on Greenbank Lane.  :no

Son of Spion＊ Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 28, 2021, 05:54:51 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 28, 2021, 10:33:13 am
Driving in Skem.

There's times you can literally see where you want to be, and it's about 50 yards away, but you have to travel about 5 miles round a maze of dual carriageways and roundabouts, then double back on yourself 6 times before you can actually get there.
Skem is horrendous.

Once you're in, it doesn't want you to get out again.
Phil M Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 28, 2021, 07:07:59 pm
'hannoy' does what it set out to do.  >:(
rob1966 Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 28, 2021, 10:45:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 28, 2021, 05:54:51 pm
Skem is horrendous.

Once you're in, it doesn't want you to get out again.

There is one huge roundabout I used to love playing about on on my bikes, right laugh. Rest of the place is nuts,
nuts100 Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 29, 2021, 12:30:05 am
Not sure if this is small due to the person
However, Martin Samuel sports writer. Tosser
Statto Red Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 29, 2021, 03:38:39 pm
Seems like i'll have to buy a new microwave, as my current microwave has stopped rotating, had my current microwave for quite a few years.
redbyrdz Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 29, 2021, 03:50:29 pm
The different font sizes and styles on the scoreboard at Anfield. Everytime I see that, I wonder how hard it can be to make it look more tidy.





Is that small enough for this thread? ;D
bradders1011 Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 29, 2021, 10:54:18 pm
Friends.

The VTs from Live Aid were funnier.
afc turkish Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 29, 2021, 11:21:46 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 29, 2021, 10:54:18 pm
Friends.

The VTs from Live Aid were funnier.

Thank God it's friends, instead of you
Barneylfc∗ Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 30, 2021, 03:17:51 am
Not being born 20 years earlier.

Been listening to Elvis, Queen, Rolling Stones and The Beatles most of the night. Can't see any band or performer from this generation standing the test of time like these.
I prefer football from back then to the shite we get served up these days too.
Statto Red Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 30, 2021, 08:14:48 pm
My local Tesco express, stopped doing discounts unless you have a clubcard the cheeky twats, at least there's a few other shops in my area that are cheaper. :no
UntouchableLuis Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 30, 2021, 09:12:39 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 28, 2021, 02:03:39 pm
I hate watChing an eating scene -not only do they usually have the fork in their right hand like fucking Amricans they nevet Put it in their mouthjust move the food around the plate

You clearly haven't watched The Sopranos. Tony Soprano is actually eating at least once per episode!
Slippers Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 31, 2021, 09:40:03 am
Waking up to the soothing sounds of next door demolishing their garage.
Jwils21 Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 31, 2021, 10:26:27 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 30, 2021, 03:17:51 am
Not being born 20 years earlier.

Been listening to Elvis, Queen, Rolling Stones and The Beatles most of the night. Can't see any band or performer from this generation standing the test of time like these.
I prefer football from back then to the shite we get served up these days too.

Yep I fully get this, although for me its even longer. Hearing stories about music and footy culture from the 80s coming form parents and family... I cant help but think what the hell do I discuss with my kids? Klopps Liverpool and Istanbul have given us the footy stories, but how am I supposed to wax lyrical to my kids about the music I grew up with? Im sorry kids, that Korean jazz fusion all you kids are listening to these days is nothing compared to the icons of my day like Steps and S Club 7
rob1966 Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 31, 2021, 12:47:30 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on May 31, 2021, 10:26:27 am
Yep I fully get this, although for me its even longer. Hearing stories about music and footy culture from the 80s coming form parents and family... I cant help but think what the hell do I discuss with my kids? Klopps Liverpool and Istanbul have given us the footy stories, but how am I supposed to wax lyrical to my kids about the music I grew up with? Im sorry kids, that Korean jazz fusion all you kids are listening to these days is nothing compared to the icons of my day like Steps and S Club 7

Ouch

When I was little, the radio was on all the time, there was no such thing as Breakfast telly, so it was always the Radio 1 breakfast show that was on before I went to school or my parents playing their stuff on the record player. I therefore grew up hearing the likes of The Beatles (My Ma loved them and used to see them in the cavern when they first started out),The Stones, The Who, The Doors, Led Zepp, Hendrix, T-Rex, Jefferson Airplane, Elvis, Elton John, Bowie plus loads of other great and not so great bands that my Dad liked.

I had it tough ;)
redbyrdz Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 31, 2021, 03:22:55 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on May 30, 2021, 08:14:48 pm
My local Tesco express, stopped doing discounts unless you have a clubcard the cheeky twats, at least there's a few other shops in my area that are cheaper. :no

Big one on Park rd is the same. Only buy things there now that I can't get anywhere else.
I've been a good boy. Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 31, 2021, 06:24:40 pm
Talk of a third wave. When will it ever end :butt
J-Mc- Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 31, 2021, 07:50:32 pm
Youtube ads that arent actually ads, but 3-4 minute long music videos or one that happened the other day, a kids show came on as a youtube ad at45 minutes long!

Cant do an adblock as im watching through the playstation, luckily the skip ad button popped up or the thing was getting turned off.
reddebs Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 2, 2021, 10:36:06 pm
I'm not exactly annoyed, more upset really after finding out my youngest granddaughter has been diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis.

She hurt her wrist last year after a tumble but due to covid never got it properly examined or treated and continued complaining about it hurting and still being swollen.

She's gone through 8wks of steroids to reduce the swelling and pain in her joints and is now on weekly injections to stop her immune system attacking her joints for at least 18mths.

Red Berry Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 2, 2021, 10:41:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June  2, 2021, 10:36:06 pm
I'm not exactly annoyed, more upset really after finding out my youngest granddaughter has been diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis.

She hurt her wrist last year after a tumble but due to covid never got it properly examined or treated and continued complaining about it hurting and still being swollen.

She's gone through 8wks of steroids to reduce the swelling and pain in her joints and is now on weekly injections to stop her immune system attacking her joints for at least 18mths.

That's awful.  I'm not surprised your upset for her.  I'd be royally pissed off. :(
reddebs Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 2, 2021, 10:53:56 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June  2, 2021, 10:41:56 pm
That's awful.  I'm not surprised your upset for her.  I'd be royally pissed off. :(

It's the unfairness of it though mate, she's just turned 9 on Monday and is having to live with this with not much chance or hope of it going away 😔
Son of Spion＊ Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
June 2, 2021, 11:11:46 pm
I'm really sorry to hear this, Debs. She's so young too.

Hopefully the treatment she is on can keep it under as much control as possible.
reddebs Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:37:11 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June  2, 2021, 11:11:46 pm
I'm really sorry to hear this, Debs. She's so young too.

Hopefully the treatment she is on can keep it under as much control as possible.

Thanks mate yeah that's the hope.
Medellin Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:27:13 pm
Getting sent links for a free Rolex 100th anniversary gift..

I'd have 7 Rolex's by now..realistically 7 scammers would be stealing my ID.
paulrazor Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:37:21 pm
Driving other day. I knew where we were meant to be going. Mrs telling me I needed to take next turn off. I insisted we didn't. She insists we do.

As I go to take turn off I was nearly wiped out by some arsehole flying up inside well after I indicated. Considering I've a wife and three year old in car who could have been hurt in accident I briefly considered getting out of car.

Worst bit? Was the wrong turn off. One I'd never have taken if she had a brain
Red Berry Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:37:36 am
Maybe it's just me, but I'm trying real hard not to think about the lad I knew in school, who I wanted to think of as my best friend, even though he didn't do much to help me against the systematic bullying I was receiving; who now apparently lives in New Jersey and is chief science correspondent for Fox News. (He's also an Everton fan.)

I accepted his fb friend request a couple of years ago, but ended up blocking him without ever exchanging as much as a message. I just felt dirty. I never knew if I  was over reacting though?
Red Berry Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:41:10 am
Quote from: reddebs on June  2, 2021, 10:53:56 pm
It's the unfairness of it though mate, she's just turned 9 on Monday and is having to live with this with not much chance or hope of it going away 😔

It's a grotesque burden for one so young. 🥺 All you can do is your best to lift her spirits and distract her.  💕
reddebs Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:27:56 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:37:36 am
Maybe it's just me, but I'm trying real hard not to think about the lad I knew in school, who I wanted to think of as my best friend, even though he didn't do much to help me against the systematic bullying I was receiving; who now apparently lives in New Jersey and is chief science correspondent for Fox News. (He's also an Everton fan.)

I accepted his fb friend request a couple of years ago, but ended up blocking him without ever exchanging as much as a message. I just felt dirty. I never knew if I  was over reacting though?

Without even needing to see what he posted for you to block him, you didn't over react mate.

Everton and Fox News was enough for me to know you did the right thing 👍

reddebs Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:32:04 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:41:10 am
It's a grotesque burden for one so young. 🥺 All you can do is your best to lift her spirits and distract her.  💕

Now she's relatively pain free, she's dealing with it better than we are.  It certainly didn't stop her doing the high ropes course at Haigh Hall on Wednesday 😳
