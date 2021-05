I hate Radio ads where the dirty fuckers are actually eating or making eating noises, its disgusting.



Seriously, what are people thinking? There was an ad on Pandora for some crisps, advertising how wonderfully crunchy they are, that kept playing while I was listening on my headphones at work. I used to throw my headphones down in disgust as soon as I heard it come on, gave up on pandora completely after a while because of it