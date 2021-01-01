Think I have just made an enemy of a crow.... and from what I have read about them they remember faces and hold grudges.Went out the door of my flat for a smoke and there was a crow right behind the door which seemed injured and sort flew off but could hardly get off the ground. That one went away but his mate, or partner or whatever was making a racket and started dive bombing me constantly while I smoked. He or she kept coming lower and lower closer to my head. Had to leg it inside.
Just ask the crow the location of the smoking area...
Crows are the Trolls of birds.Some funny videos on YouTube of them getting cats fighting each other.
