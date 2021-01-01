« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Think I have just made an enemy of a crow.... and from what I have read about them they remember faces and hold grudges.

Went out the door of my flat for a smoke and there was a crow right behind the door which seemed injured and sort flew off but could hardly get off the ground. That one went away but his mate, or partner or whatever was making a racket and started dive bombing me constantly while I smoked. He or she kept coming lower and lower closer to my head. Had to leg it inside.  ;D

The devils tools those crows

Think I have just made an enemy of a crow.... and from what I have read about them they remember faces and hold grudges.

Went out the door of my flat for a smoke and there was a crow right behind the door which seemed injured and sort flew off but could hardly get off the ground. That one went away but his mate, or partner or whatever was making a racket and started dive bombing me constantly while I smoked. He or she kept coming lower and lower closer to my head. Had to leg it inside.  ;D

Just ask the crow the location of the smoking area...
Just ask the crow the location of the smoking area...

I'm staying socially distanced... not sure if it would be Corvid safe.
Crows are the Trolls of birds.

Some funny videos on YouTube of them getting cats fighting each other.

Logged
Crows are the Trolls of birds.

Some funny videos on YouTube of them getting cats fighting each other.

Think this one just thought I was trying to attack his injured mate when I opened the door on it.
