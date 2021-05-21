Hilarious Rob!



Can't remember if I said anything about VE Day last year? I was working on the Saturday, she went to her mates to sit in the front garden for a couple of hours about2 ish I think it was. Got a couple of texts and a drunken call about tea time that she'd be home soon, I was pissed off as meant I had to make different arrangements for tea, as we had plans as a family, while getting work stuff ready. Gone 8, kids are getting flappy as she's still not home. Eventually she lets me know she's coming home. next thing kids come legging in to me, Daaaad, Mums just fell over in the front garden and she's lying on the grass, they're pissing themselves laughing. She then staggers in, fucking arseholed. Some fella had helped the dozy cow to her feet. In among all the waffle was a story that some fella was following her and she was scared.Few months later we saw the mate and her husband in the local shopping centre. That's when dickhead finds out the fella "following her" was her mates husband, he tailed her to make sure she got home safe as she was that pissed, worried she would get run over and it was him who'd picked the dopey fucker up in our garden.