Thread Title?



Set up a live stream Rob..would tune in to watch that!

A certain celeb was once caught leaving Rob's after a mad party at his..







She's been out on the piss all day, got told off for singing in a bar cos of covid. I've just picked her and her mate up, dropped her mate off with a stopoff at the chippy. Missus is walking like Lennon in that pic she is so pissed, she's come in, chatted shite, the kids have took one look at the state of her and conned her into spending money on them, she's ate pie chips and curry, took some paracetamol and fucked off to bed where she has declared she is going to die in the night and then immediately passed out.