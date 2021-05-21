Shit car design. Missus has a nice 06 Astra H. Last year it started pissing in water. Today I have finally found the leak. The rain runs, by design, past the window rubbers, down into the door skink and out of drain holes. The car is parked leaning to the side, so instead the water runs down the door, into the back of the open speaker, rots the cardboard backing and then runs into the car.
I've had to seal the bottom of the speaker with bathroom sealant and then wrap the whole speaker in a plastic bag to seal it from the car. No point buying a new speaker as that will just rot the exact same way