Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1531154 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,228
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31160 on: May 21, 2021, 05:00:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 21, 2021, 04:30:36 pm
How annoying mate.

Enjoy your trip, I hope the weather is kind to you.

thanks mate, although my only real hope is that the weather is marginally better than in Liverpool! ;D

(I tend to travel 1st class where possible because of my anxiety, but I guess you have to specify in the ticket office!)
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31161 on: May 21, 2021, 05:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 21, 2021, 05:00:01 pm
thanks mate, although my only real hope is that the weather is marginally better than in Liverpool! ;D

(I tend to travel 1st class where possible because of my anxiety, but I guess you have to specify in the ticket office!)

At least it looks like it'll be dry which is a blessing after what it's been like.

Can't you upgrade when you get to the station?
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,228
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31162 on: May 21, 2021, 05:33:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 21, 2021, 05:23:12 pm
At least it looks like it'll be dry which is a blessing after what it's been like.

Can't you upgrade when you get to the station?

Depends if I have time and can be arsed.  Might consider it when I'm already on the train.  Depends on how full it is I guess.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31163 on: May 21, 2021, 05:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 21, 2021, 05:33:31 pm
Depends if I have time and can be arsed.  Might consider it when I'm already on the train.  Depends on how full it is I guess.

I can't see it being that busy mate you could probably go into 1st class without anyone noticing.
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31164 on: Yesterday at 01:43:40 pm »
My dog rolling in rotten fish.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31165 on: Yesterday at 03:07:54 pm »
Shit car design. Missus has a nice 06 Astra H. Last year it started pissing in water. Today I have finally found the leak. The rain runs, by design, past the window rubbers, down into the door skink and out of drain holes. The car is parked leaning to the side, so instead the water runs down the door, into the back of the open speaker, rots the cardboard backing and then runs into the car.

I've had to seal the bottom of the speaker with bathroom sealant and then wrap the whole speaker in a plastic bag to seal it from the car. No point buying a new speaker as that will just rot the exact same way :butt
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,852
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31166 on: Yesterday at 06:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 01:43:40 pm
My dog rolling in rotten fish.
:lmao

Fox poo, and now rotten fish.

I love your dog.  :D
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,228
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31167 on: Yesterday at 06:40:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 21, 2021, 05:55:07 pm
I can't see it being that busy mate you could probably go into 1st class without anyone noticing.

They didn't even inspect tickets until I left Manchester. By that point it was hardly worth it! Might try it for the trip home though.
Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,033
  • Sound
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #31168 on: Yesterday at 07:07:11 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on May  8, 2020, 11:22:56 pm
:D

Rob and the missus really need their own thread...

Thread Title?

Set up a live stream Rob..would tune in to watch that!
A certain celeb was once caught leaving Rob's after a mad party at his..

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31169 on: Yesterday at 07:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:40:50 pm
They didn't even inspect tickets until I left Manchester. By that point it was hardly worth it! Might try it for the trip home though.

I would definitely mate 👍
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31170 on: Yesterday at 07:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:36:16 pm
:lmao

Fox poo, and now rotten fish.

I love your dog.  :D

She's what our neighbours call 'a character'.
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,447
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31171 on: Yesterday at 09:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:07:11 pm
Thread Title?

Set up a live stream Rob..would tune in to watch that!
A certain celeb was once caught leaving Rob's after a mad party at his..



 ;D
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31172 on: Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:07:11 pm
Thread Title?

Set up a live stream Rob..would tune in to watch that!
A certain celeb was once caught leaving Rob's after a mad party at his..



;D

She's been out on the piss all day, got told off for singing in a bar cos of covid. I've just picked her and her mate up, dropped her mate off with a stopoff at the chippy. Missus is walking like Lennon in that pic she is so pissed, she's come in, chatted shite, the kids have took one look at the state of her and conned her into spending money on them, she's ate pie chips and curry, took some paracetamol and fucked off to bed where she has declared she is going to die in the night and then immediately passed out.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,664
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31173 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm
;D

She's been out on the piss all day, got told off for singing in a bar cos of covid. I've just picked her and her mate up, dropped her mate off with a stopoff at the chippy. Missus is walking like Lennon in that pic she is so pissed, she's come in, chatted shite, the kids have took one look at the state of her and conned her into spending money on them, she's ate pie chips and curry, took some paracetamol and fucked off to bed where she has declared she is going to die in the night and then immediately passed out.
Sounds a lot like my ex wife  :lmao
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,366
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31174 on: Today at 12:20:39 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May  8, 2020, 11:24:00 pm
I reckon they are like George and Mildred.  :D

Brian Murphy as Rob.

Yootha Joyce as Mrs Rob.


:lmao

Maybe even Basil and Sybil
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,447
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31175 on: Today at 01:56:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm
;D

She's been out on the piss all day, got told off for singing in a bar cos of covid. I've just picked her and her mate up, dropped her mate off with a stopoff at the chippy. Missus is walking like Lennon in that pic she is so pissed, she's come in, chatted shite, the kids have took one look at the state of her and conned her into spending money on them, she's ate pie chips and curry, took some paracetamol and fucked off to bed where she has declared she is going to die in the night and then immediately passed out.

Rob's Missus is a blast... ;D
