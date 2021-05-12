I feel your pain. They love it though, don't they.



I see your dog rolling in fox shit and I raise you my dog finding a dirty nappy that some horrible scumbag had discarded in Sefton Park, then rolling in the contents.



Mrs Spion disowned him on the spot and I had to take him home and put him in the bath.



We were walking on the coastal path between Blundellsads and Hightown a while back, and there was a dog running off the lead. He suddenly stopped, then started rolling. We both said ''fox poo'' straight away, but as we caught up with him he was rolling in the carcass of a dead bird.



Dogs are nutters.



I proper twatted my big toe on Tuesday - front on, agony, whole nail is hanging, blood.That's a little thing that 'hannoys' in itself.But I'm such a soft get I couldn't bring myself to take my sock off to look at it. Sometime later, when the pain was getting unbearable, I knew I had to clean it and pad it up with cotton wool. I was wearing a black sock but you could still see it was blood-soaked at the end, and I threw the removed pair in front of the washer for the next wash.That evening, I find the dog by the back door, contentedly chewing/sucking on the bloody end of my sock.FFS.