« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1523370 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31080 on: Yesterday at 11:05:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 12, 2021, 10:02:57 pm
I feel your pain. They love it though, don't they.

I see your dog rolling in fox shit and I raise you my dog finding a dirty nappy that some horrible scumbag had discarded in Sefton Park, then rolling in the contents.

Mrs Spion disowned him on the spot and I had to take him home and put him in the bath.

We were walking on the coastal path between Blundellsads and Hightown a while back, and there was a dog running off the lead. He suddenly stopped, then started rolling. We both said ''fox poo'' straight away, but as we caught up with him he was rolling in the carcass of a dead bird.  :o

Dogs are nutters.  :)


I proper twatted my big toe on Tuesday - front on, agony, whole nail is hanging, blood.

That's a little thing that 'hannoys' in itself.

But I'm such a soft get I couldn't bring myself to take my sock off to look at it. Sometime later, when the pain was getting unbearable, I knew I had to clean it and pad it up with cotton wool. I was wearing a black sock but you could still see it was blood-soaked at the end, and I threw the removed pair in front of the washer for the next wash.

That evening, I find the dog by the back door, contentedly chewing/sucking on the bloody end of my sock.

FFS.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31081 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:05:08 am

I proper twatted my big toe on Tuesday - front on, agony, whole nail is hanging, blood.

That's a little thing that 'hannoys' in itself.

But I'm such a soft get I couldn't bring myself to take my sock off to look at it. Sometime later, when the pain was getting unbearable, I knew I had to clean it and pad it up with cotton wool. I was wearing a black sock but you could still see it was blood-soaked at the end, and I threw the removed pair in front of the washer for the next wash.

That evening, I find the dog by the back door, contentedly chewing/sucking on the bloody end of my sock.




FFS.


Ah,the many joys of pet ownership.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,543
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31082 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 12, 2021, 10:11:13 pm
Better still invest in a good whistle.

In the past I've told the twats I just need to sit down a minute as I'm a bit wobbly on my legs, nipped into the kitchen got a pan and ladle and let them have it full blast, then given them a mouthful.

I love letting them think they're dealing with someone vulnerable and banging them.
now there is an idea

im gonna give some fake numbers

ill ask them to confirm for security their wives favourite coloured knickers and bra size

annoy the fuck out of them
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,282
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31083 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 12, 2021, 10:11:13 pm
Better still invest in a good whistle.

In the past I've told the twats I just need to sit down a minute as I'm a bit wobbly on my legs, nipped into the kitchen got a pan and ladle and let them have it full blast, then given them a mouthful.

I love letting them think they're dealing with someone vulnerable and banging them.

:)

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31084 on: Today at 07:43:41 am »
Shit like this. I thought a schoolkid had done it, not David Hockney.

These signs have one job, to clearly tell travellers which station they are at, so just make it easy to read and spend the money where needed, you fucking idiots :wanker



https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/57092749
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,038
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31085 on: Today at 07:49:08 am »
Which station is that Rob? Couldnt make it out.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31086 on: Today at 08:26:18 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:49:08 am
Which station is that Rob? Couldnt make it out.

;D

Imagine being a foreign visitor though. Mind you the only time I've been to London as a tourist I found the underground to be very tourist unfriendly.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31087 on: Today at 08:47:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:43:41 am
Shit like this. I thought a schoolkid had done it, not David Hockney.

These signs have one job, to clearly tell travellers which station they are at, so just make it easy to read and spend the money where needed, you fucking idiots :wanker



https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/57092749

What the..

It's not even colored in properly. I'd go mental looking at that for every commute.  :odd
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31088 on: Today at 09:04:15 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 08:47:01 am
What the..

It's not even colored in properly. I'd go mental looking at that for every commute.  :odd

Its supposed to represent doing the drawing with MS Paint. Just imagine the escalator ride

Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,838
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31089 on: Today at 09:14:34 am »
I imagine there is some deeply symbolic reason for that dropped 's', but it just pisses me off.

Genuinely assumed it was some Blue Peter competition winner when I first saw it. Have they actually paid money to a professional for that?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,038
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31090 on: Today at 09:35:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:26:18 am
;D

Imagine being a foreign visitor though. Mind you the only time I've been to London as a tourist I found the underground to be very tourist unfriendly.

In what way? Obviously everyones a miserable fucker but the tube map isnt that tricky to navigate.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,038
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31091 on: Today at 09:36:06 am »
Oh, and my local Co-Op seems to have stopped sticking the greatest c go late bar known to man, the Star Bar. Im fuming.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31092 on: Today at 09:37:13 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:14:34 am
I imagine there is some deeply symbolic reason for that dropped 's', but it just pisses me off.

Genuinely assumed it was some Blue Peter competition winner when I first saw it. Have they actually paid money to a professional for that?

It was done by David Hockney, but supposed to be for free. I'm sure there are plenty of struggling artists/art students who could have been employed to come up with the new signs and would have liked the free publicity.

Its not the last either, its part of a bigger project.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31093 on: Today at 10:04:19 am »
It's sad rather than annoying but seeing the school down the road from us being demolished.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31094 on: Today at 11:10:59 am »
There was a major crash at a junction by us on Wednesday, with 7 cars and a motorbike were involved. Air ambulance was there to take the bike rider to the hospital as he had a double compound fracture of his leg.

The lights were out at the time which the council put down to a lightning strike despite the fact the lights were out 3 times already in the past week.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,408
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31095 on: Today at 12:47:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:04:15 am
Its supposed to represent doing the drawing with MS Paint. Just imagine the escalator ride



Surprised there's been no graffiti "n" and "t" additions in place of the dropped "s"
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,365
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #31096 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
My old dog once picked up a dead frog (stiff) and just it's spread out legs were hanging out his mouth. He proceeded to run around for ages refusing to drop it.

Touch wood Norbert hasn't figured out who to be a minger just yet.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Up
« previous next »
 