Jesus, what do you do? Going to the toilet on work time is one of lifes great perks.
WFH has introduced a new doing something on works time perk
(Yes, it costs them about a quid before you start)
I work for a large corporation. We get timed on everything, from each task to even going the toilet. We have set times to do each tasks and you'll still get people powering through them. Despite the fact it just makes look everyone else bad and bring the timings down. I appreciate some people are faster workers but we're working from home. There's really no excuse not to just chill out, have a cup of tea if you're ahead of schedule. .
Still though. Not as bad as when we were in the office and you'd have people literally grassing you up if they didn't think you were working hard enough, despite the fact we're permanently signed into a system that times and records everything you do...
I think people don't realise how dystopian already some of these corporations are. It's why working from home has been a godsend
When I was 16 I worked for the corpy (AKA Liverpool City Council) painting the street fixtures, lampposts, road signs etc. When the time and motion men first did the timings, the painters worked dead slow, did 3 coats of undercoat and 2 of gloss, worked til half 4. Reality was we battered through it, 1 of each coat and then fucked off home at 1pm every day, that was all except for this one soft c*nt who used to work all day, he'd then have to spend a month hiding in a cafe as we came to end of an area because he was so far ahead on his work. I left before it got sussed by the bosses.