I work for a large corporation. We get timed on everything, from each task to even going the toilet. We have set times to do each tasks and you'll still get people powering through them. Despite the fact it just makes look everyone else bad and bring the timings down. I appreciate some people are faster workers but we're working from home. There's really no excuse not to just chill out, have a cup of tea if you're ahead of schedule. .



Still though. Not as bad as when we were in the office and you'd have people literally grassing you up if they didn't think you were working hard enough, despite the fact we're permanently signed into a system that times and records everything you do...



I think people don't realise how dystopian already some of these corporations are. It's why working from home has been a godsend