People at work who never take breaks, continue working throughout lunch and are just basically glued to their chair for 9 hours each day. Shouldn't annoy me but it does because it makes the others who do takes breaks and lunch look bad.
To me it just makes them look like stupid twats.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Crikey, I'm one of those stupid twats
You are if you are working for free - over a 4 week period that 20 hours of unpaid work. They'll still make you redundant at the drop of a hat too.
Defintetely not for free. I either take my extra hours as overtime or "flexi hours". In fact, since I've worked more or less every weekend so far this year, I took a week holiday just now; only using my "flexi hours"
To who? Those people you're talking about are generally a c*nt.
The ones in my office are just brown nosing the management I feel. Even if my work piles up sky high I wouldn't work overtime unless I'm paid for it.I learnt my lesson from my previous job to not go above and beyond unless there's a payoff. Worked so hard there all Summer when other people got furloughed and I got made redundant with just 24 hours notice and not even got a thank you, while the furloughed people got called back on full pay.
