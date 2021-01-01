To who?

Those people you're talking about are generally a c*nt.



The ones in my office are just brown nosing the management I feel. Even if my work piles up sky high I wouldn't work overtime unless I'm paid for it.I learnt my lesson from my previous job to not go above and beyond unless there's a payoff. Worked so hard there all Summer when other people got furloughed and I got made redundant with just 24 hours notice and not even got a thank you, while the furloughed people got called back on full pay.