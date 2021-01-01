« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31040 on: Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm
People at work who never take breaks, continue working throughout lunch and are just basically glued to their chair for 9 hours each day. Shouldn't annoy me but it does because it makes the others who do takes breaks and lunch look bad.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31041 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm
People at work who never take breaks, continue working throughout lunch and are just basically glued to their chair for 9 hours each day. Shouldn't annoy me but it does because it makes the others who do takes breaks and lunch look bad.

To me it just makes them look like stupid twats.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31042 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
To me it just makes them look like stupid twats.

Crikey, I'm one of those stupid twats ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31043 on: Yesterday at 11:30:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
To me it just makes them look like stupid twats.
Don't know if they do it to impress their boss or they just like to work but I'd love to show them this image

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31044 on: Today at 10:38:57 am
Its supposed to be nice today and I'm too bloody knackered to be arsed to do anything. :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31045 on: Today at 01:14:35 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm
People at work who never take breaks, continue working throughout lunch and are just basically glued to their chair for 9 hours each day. Shouldn't annoy me but it does because it makes the others who do takes breaks and lunch look bad.

To who?
Those people you're talking about are generally a c*nt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31046 on: Today at 01:49:25 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
Crikey, I'm one of those stupid twats ;D

You are if you are working for free - over a 4 week period that 20 hours of unpaid work. They'll still make you redundant at the drop of a hat too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31047 on: Today at 03:06:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:49:25 pm
You are if you are working for free - over a 4 week period that 20 hours of unpaid work. They'll still make you redundant at the drop of a hat too.

Defintetely not for free. I either take my extra hours as overtime or "flexi hours". In fact, since I've worked more or less every weekend so far this year, I took a week holiday just now; only using my "flexi hours"  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31048 on: Today at 03:37:25 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 03:06:56 pm
Defintetely not for free. I either take my extra hours as overtime or "flexi hours". In fact, since I've worked more or less every weekend so far this year, I took a week holiday just now; only using my "flexi hours"  :)

That's fine then, I do the same myself if I need time off to do stuff. I think the ones being referred to in the original post are not getting the hours back/getting paid for it though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31049 on: Today at 04:29:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:14:35 pm
To who?
Those people you're talking about are generally a c*nt.
The ones in my office are just brown nosing the management I feel. Even if my work piles up sky high I wouldn't work overtime unless I'm paid for it.

I learnt my lesson from my previous job to not go above and beyond unless there's a payoff. Worked so hard there all Summer when other people got furloughed and I got made redundant with just 24 hours notice and not even got a thank you, while the furloughed people got called back on full pay.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #31050 on: Today at 04:46:28 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 04:29:13 pm
The ones in my office are just brown nosing the management I feel. Even if my work piles up sky high I wouldn't work overtime unless I'm paid for it.

I learnt my lesson from my previous job to not go above and beyond unless there's a payoff. Worked so hard there all Summer when other people got furloughed and I got made redundant with just 24 hours notice and not even got a thank you, while the furloughed people got called back on full pay.

I've had replies to emails from directors at 2am Sunday mornings/while they were abroad on holiday/off for Bank Holidays and then seen them walk into work and been asked for their phone and laptop and out the door, fuck you very much. Dickheads the lot of them.
