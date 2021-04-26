« previous next »
'Likes' and 'reactions' spammers on Microsoft Teams...

Activity feed was often littered with these (the worst types are the ones who like/react as well as posting a response!) - thankfully I've actually bothered to switch of the notifications for these items now!

Ooooh, good shout

We have an all-staff meeting on Teams every fortnight. There's about 70 of us in total. When the meeting is over there's always 20 to 30 people who type "Bye" and "Thanks" in the chat box. Drives me mad! Same c*nts wouldn't say boo if asked to participate during the meeting. Worse still is the fact I have Teams installed on my phone which means it starts lighting up with all these bullshit notifications. Weird fuckers
Don't mind the 'Likes' and reactions myself. However, I do not care for those that overuse the emojis. Someone just crams three or four in at every sentence. Cannot take the message seriously..
I have no idea what Im taking about

Don't mind the 'Likes' and reactions myself. However, I do not care for those that overuse the emojis. Someone just crams three or four in at every sentence. Cannot take the message seriously..
I can't stand it when they do that :( :( :( :(
