The small things in life that really hannoy.

red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:49:33 am
3:30am though.

Its alright if you're lying in bed all day, some of us can't.

No idea what she looks like, heard what she sounds like mind
liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:05:06 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:49:35 am
New neighbour (we've moved) who likes to goose at 3:30am and she seems very appreciative

i wouldn't get in a flap over it
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:27:41 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:49:35 am
New neighbour (we've moved) who likes to goose at 3:30am and she seems very appreciative

"For it is in giving that we recieve" - A Buddist Saying.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:51:39 pm
Amazon is just Wish now isn't it?

Forever having to sift through pages of cheap Chinese-made rubbish with fake reviews.
B0151?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:35:31 pm
People humanising animals to try and make people feel guilty about animal rights issues

Maybe that's how they really see it but has the opposite effect on me

Was a little stop motion film campaigning against animal testing for cosmetics. Now I don't particularly agree with that practice but having a humanoid bunny talking about the burns he's suffered at his job... Just feels a little try hard on the attempted guilt inducing factor

Video below. Maybe I'm just heartless but I don't know

https://youtu.be/G393z8s8nFY
fucking appalled

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:41:03 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:35:31 pm
People humanising animals to try and make people feel guilty about animal rights issues

Maybe that's how they really see it but has the opposite effect on me

Was a little stop motion film campaigning against animal testing for cosmetics. Now I don't particularly agree with that practice but having a humanoid bunny talking about the burns he's suffered at his job... Just feels a little try hard on the attempted guilt inducing factor

Video below. Maybe I'm just heartless but I don't know

https://youtu.be/G393z8s8nFY

Maybe so!

I thought it was really effective
Millie

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:43:59 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:35:31 pm
People humanising animals to try and make people feel guilty about animal rights issues

Maybe that's how they really see it but has the opposite effect on me

Was a little stop motion film campaigning against animal testing for cosmetics. Now I don't particularly agree with that practice but having a humanoid bunny talking about the burns he's suffered at his job... Just feels a little try hard on the attempted guilt inducing factor

Video below. Maybe I'm just heartless but I don't know

https://youtu.be/G393z8s8nFY

You are definitely being heartless.  There is no need to test those products on animals.  It needs stopping.
Millie

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:44:28 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:41:03 pm
Maybe so!

I thought it was really effective

Yep I thought it was too.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:53:51 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:35:31 pm
People humanising animals to try and make people feel guilty about animal rights issues

Maybe that's how they really see it but has the opposite effect on me

Was a little stop motion film campaigning against animal testing for cosmetics. Now I don't particularly agree with that practice but having a humanoid bunny talking about the burns he's suffered at his job... Just feels a little try hard on the attempted guilt inducing factor

Video below. Maybe I'm just heartless but I don't know

https://youtu.be/G393z8s8nFY

It has certainly made me think about what products I have in the bathroom. Whether it will make me hunt for non animal tested products remains to be seen, but you definitely are heartless if you watched that and your thought was you want to buy more animal tested products to put more animals through that suffering.
B0151?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:31:11 pm
It didn't make me want to buy more animal products Jesus guys. That comment wasn't entirely about that. Only personally for me seeing the actual animals affects me more than pretending they're human.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:40:57 pm
Getting sick of seeing selfish bastards on motorways on their phones.
Been down the M40 and back and must have passed at least half a dozen.
One, I could see his head tilted down as he was in the outside lane with nothing on the left of him, one I passed him he was still looking at his phone.
Another was in the middle lane driving a big long wheelbase van. When we were about 200 yards behind him he swerved into the outside lane, luckily the car behind wasnt close enough, he then  over corrected and went into the inside lane.

Dangerous, selfish pricks. All could have caused serious accidents.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:28:58 pm
Out in the garden for 15 minutes tops chatting to a neighbour.

2 mozzy bites.

Little bastards
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 05:48:54 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:35:31 pm
People humanising animals to try and make people feel guilty about animal rights issues

Maybe that's how they really see it but has the opposite effect on me

Was a little stop motion film campaigning against animal testing for cosmetics. Now I don't particularly agree with that practice but having a humanoid bunny talking about the burns he's suffered at his job... Just feels a little try hard on the attempted guilt inducing factor

Video below. Maybe I'm just heartless but I don't know

https://youtu.be/G393z8s8nFY

Nope it didn't work with me either, it was too much like a shit Wallace and Gromit film. If they had used a real rabbit I'd have had my heart string twanged, but that just didn't affect me at all.

Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:43:59 pm
You are definitely being heartless.  There is no need to test those products on animals.  It needs stopping.

100% agree, but the film just didn't work for me at all.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 06:06:47 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:40:57 pm
Getting sick of seeing selfish bastards on motorways on their phones.
Been down the M40 and back and must have passed at least half a dozen.
One, I could see his head tilted down as he was in the outside lane with nothing on the left of him, one I passed him he was still looking at his phone.
Another was in the middle lane driving a big long wheelbase van. When we were about 200 yards behind him he swerved into the outside lane, luckily the car behind wasnt close enough, he then  over corrected and went into the inside lane.

Dangerous, selfish pricks. All could have caused serious accidents.

Absolutely no excuse to be on your phone when driving at any time. Always tell the ones on front of you who don't go straight away when the light go green. Then after a beep they hurriedly drive and give an apologetic wave. Dickheads.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 06:17:24 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:06:47 pm
Absolutely no excuse to be on your phone when driving at any time. Always tell the ones on front of you who don't go straight away when the light go green. Then after a beep they hurriedly drive and give an apologetic wave. Dickheads.

It's always either dicks in top of the range cars who can afford a full bluetooth phone system or stupid young girls who are joined to their phones like its a fucking siamese twin.
Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 06:46:54 pm
Been doing some fridge-freezer shopping and what gives?  The ones stocked by John Lewis and Currys were nearly all in the E to G categories for energy use!  I counted 3 that were A+ or above; one of those was in the Currys at Speke retail park, and that was out of about 30 models.

It wasn't tied to price either.  Whether it was £250 or £600, energy usage was diabolical. Looks like I'll have to go online, which was the one thing I'd wanted to avoid.  Plenty of good value, A+ options on there; no wonder high street shops are struggling if this is the best they can do!
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 06:52:23 pm
Companies want us to shop online, they don't want to have to pay for staff and premises anymore, so they will do all it takes to push us to their websites

I've used AO.com a few times in the past, been great every time
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 06:53:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:17:24 pm
It's always either dicks in top of the range cars who can afford a full bluetooth phone system or stupid young girls who are joined to their phones like its a fucking siamese twin.

Very fee cars made in the last 10 years that don't have Bluetooth already integrated.

It's not calls these days, it's gawping at social fucking media.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:16:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:53:42 pm
Very fee cars made in the last 10 years that don't have Bluetooth already integrated.

It's not calls these days, it's gawping at social fucking media.

When I'm in the truck I get a great view into cars and its usually texting that I see or young girls holding the phone next to their ears yakking away.
Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:45:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:23 pm
Companies want us to shop online, they don't want to have to pay for staff and premises anymore, so they will do all it takes to push us to their websites

I've used AO.com a few times in the past, been great every time

I'm happy to shop online, but it wont be with those retailers!  I got my old fridge from Argos so I'll just go back to them.
AndyMuller

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:47:59 pm
Analysing football matches both pre and post match. I just cant be arsed with it anymore which sounds weird as Im on a Liverpool FC forum. Spent about 2 minutes in the post match thread from last night and lost interest to ever go back in.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:39:38 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:46:54 pm
Been doing some fridge-freezer shopping and what gives?  The ones stocked by John Lewis and Currys were nearly all in the E to G categories for energy use!  I counted 3 that were A+ or above; one of those was in the Currys at Speke retail park, and that was out of about 30 models.

It wasn't tied to price either.  Whether it was £250 or £600, energy usage was diabolical. Looks like I'll have to go online, which was the one thing I'd wanted to avoid.  Plenty of good value, A+ options on there; no wonder high street shops are struggling if this is the best they can do!

They've recategorised the energy efficiency ratings so what is now an F used to be an A*.

Think it's a load of bollocks as we've just bought one that's an F in the UK but an A* in the EU.  With it came 2 cards explaining the difference in kwhs used and average costs per year to run.  They were pretty much the same.
Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:57:20 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:39:38 pm
They've recategorised the energy efficiency ratings so what is now an F used to be an A*.

Think it's a load of bollocks as we've just bought one that's an F in the UK but an A* in the EU.  With it came 2 cards explaining the difference in kwhs used and average costs per year to run.  They were pretty much the same.

Thanks for that debs.  What's important about that to me is that I checked Amazon and a lot of their listings were A+ and higher.  Even though it was the uk site, they might be reflecting EU categories rather than UK ones.

Why was it changed?  Is it something Brexit related?

EDIT: just on the Argos website and although a number fridge freezers are listed as being A+, the side column that contains the filters only has F, E, C and D listed for energy efficiency class.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:02:55 pm by Red Berry »
