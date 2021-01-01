Getting sick of seeing selfish bastards on motorways on their phones.
Been down the M40 and back and must have passed at least half a dozen.
One, I could see his head tilted down as he was in the outside lane with nothing on the left of him, one I passed him he was still looking at his phone.
Another was in the middle lane driving a big long wheelbase van. When we were about 200 yards behind him he swerved into the outside lane, luckily the car behind wasnt close enough, he then over corrected and went into the inside lane.
Dangerous, selfish pricks. All could have caused serious accidents.