Getting sick of seeing selfish bastards on motorways on their phones.

Been down the M40 and back and must have passed at least half a dozen.

One, I could see his head tilted down as he was in the outside lane with nothing on the left of him, one I passed him he was still looking at his phone.

Another was in the middle lane driving a big long wheelbase van. When we were about 200 yards behind him he swerved into the outside lane, luckily the car behind wasnt close enough, he then over corrected and went into the inside lane.



Dangerous, selfish pricks. All could have caused serious accidents.