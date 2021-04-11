« previous next »
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 11, 2021, 02:50:39 pm
McNasty's "food"

November last year I was on a run to Scotland and the veggie sausages I had taken for breakfast were vile, so I stopped at a services to get food, all the food outlets were closed except for McNasty's, so I and got a Sausage and Egg Mcmuffin meal. Felt sick for the rest of the day after eating it.
Offline Liv4-3lee

  Daddy Discord
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,846
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 11, 2021, 03:47:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 02:50:39 pm
McNasty's "food"

November last year I was on a run to Scotland and the veggie sausages I had taken for breakfast were vile, so I stopped at a services to get food, all the food outlets were closed except for McNasty's, so I and got a Sausage and Egg Mcmuffin meal. Felt sick for the rest of the day after eating it.

Had a bacon and egg mcmuffin on Friday and had the shits all day yesterday, my farts were so bad I had to go to spare room to fart :D
Offline afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,302
  This looks like a nice spot...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 11, 2021, 03:55:02 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on April 11, 2021, 03:47:10 pm
Had a bacon and egg mcmuffin on Friday and had the shits all day yesterday, my farts were so bad I had to go to spare room to fart :D

Rob's missus eats bacon and egg mcmuffins, too...
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 11, 2021, 03:56:05 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on April 11, 2021, 03:47:10 pm
Had a bacon and egg mcmuffin on Friday and had the shits all day yesterday, my farts were so bad I had to go to spare room to fart :D

Wish the missus would do that :D

Not thought about this before, but I had stomach problems for about 2 months after I'd eaten that shite. ???
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,160
  Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 11, 2021, 03:57:18 pm
I had McNasty's burger the other day and it tasted weird. 2 days of constant projectiles. I have decided not to go there and have burgers ever again.
Offline FlashGordon

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,714
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 11, 2021, 04:54:04 pm
Sausage and Egg McMuffins are the gift of the gods ye heathens.
Offline UntouchableLuis

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 10,293
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 11, 2021, 05:01:20 pm
I will never get egg or bacon at Maccies. Sausage and cheese bagel with a hash brown is boss.
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 11, 2021, 06:49:59 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 11, 2021, 04:54:04 pm
Sausage and Egg McMuffins are the gift of the gods ye heathens.

Nope, they are utter shite sold as food.

Now, proper sausage and egg from a proper cafe, that is the gift of the gods.
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 09:55:32 am
Having to go the Trafford Centre on my first day of hols to get a new ps controller for the youngest as his broke ages ago and get the wife's bracelet repaired. got here before it gets mental.
Offline Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 54,896
  YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 09:58:13 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April 12, 2021, 09:55:32 am
Having to go the Trafford Centre on my first day of hols to get a new ps controller for the youngest as his broke ages ago and get the wife's bracelet repaired. got here before it gets mental.

You're brave. Annoys me when we're coming back from the gf's family and we get stuck on the M60 miles away from the TC due to the traffic going there.
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 10:39:36 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 12, 2021, 09:58:13 am
You're brave. Annoys me when we're coming back from the gf's family and we get stuck on the M60 miles away from the TC due to the traffic going there.

Turned out alright in the end, got there before the hoards. Got to go to Wickes next, I know I'll get stuck in TC traffic coming back if I use the M60, so will have to go the back way home.

I hate the TC traffic, as to get to mine from the M60 you need to use one of the two junctions, so people coming to visit always get stuck. Its mental that the queues can go all the way back to J18, thats about 15 miles, just to go shopping !!!. Its awful at Christmas too, when I commuted to Southport it used to take 30 mins to get from the office to the M60, thats 1 mile, due to TC traffic.

Saturday I had a Delivery and Collection from the Industrial estate right next to Lakeside in Essex, it was dead but I imagine thats nuts today as well and a pain in the arse to get to the estate in an Artic.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,253
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 10:43:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 06:49:59 pm
Nope, they are utter shite sold as food.

Now, proper sausage and egg from a proper cafe, that is the gift of the gods.
Sausage and egg butty on toast brown sauce. Night and day v McNasty's version.
Edit: even better with double egg and runny yolk
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 10:49:10 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 12, 2021, 10:43:48 am
Sausage and egg butty on toast brown sauce. Night and day v McNasty's version.
Edit: even better with double egg and runny yolk

The best cafes are where they cook them from fresh, rather than precook and keep warm to then finish. You wait longer, but the difference is well worth that wait.
Offline FlashGordon

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,714
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 05:42:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 06:49:59 pm
Nope, they are utter shite sold as food.

Now, proper sausage and egg from a proper cafe, that is the gift of the gods.

Oh I know they are utter shite, doesn't stop them from tasting great though  :D
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 06:15:43 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 12, 2021, 05:42:02 pm
Oh I know they are utter shite, doesn't stop them from tasting great though  :D

You must not have any tastebuds that actually work, they taste like shit too
Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,133
  Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 08:50:48 pm
Tin openers.

No matter the style or the price, they never last more than a year or two. That applies to Poundland shit, mid-range ones with fancy plastic handles for a few quid, or swanky designer-looking ones.

Missus blames me for always buying cheap crap and last time I just told her to get the fuck what she wanted. She got this chunky one from Debenhams or so where with a cushioned rubber handle and grip. Cost about twenty frigging quid.

Not had it 2 years and it's kaput.

Always the axle/spindle that joins the handle to the cutting wheel. It gets loose and jiggles about meaning the wheel doesn't cut through the tin lid.

Any recommendations for a tin opener that lasts? Or should I just go back to getting the old fashioned all-metal ones that struggle to last a year but represent a cost saving over time?
Online Tesco tearaway

  Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,540
  *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 09:07:09 pm
We've had a Brabantia can opener for about 10 years.
White handles with a white plastic turny bit  :thumbup
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 14,827
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 09:54:58 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 12, 2021, 08:50:48 pm
Tin openers.

No matter the style or the price, they never last more than a year or two. That applies to Poundland shit, mid-range ones with fancy plastic handles for a few quid, or swanky designer-looking ones.

Missus blames me for always buying cheap crap and last time I just told her to get the fuck what she wanted. She got this chunky one from Debenhams or so where with a cushioned rubber handle and grip. Cost about twenty frigging quid.

Not had it 2 years and it's kaput.

Always the axle/spindle that joins the handle to the cutting wheel. It gets loose and jiggles about meaning the wheel doesn't cut through the tin lid.

Any recommendations for a tin opener that lasts? Or should I just go back to getting the old fashioned all-metal ones that struggle to last a year but represent a cost saving over time?

I've had the same problem but have noticed the amount of grease ans shite that bulds up as well
Online reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,969
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
April 12, 2021, 10:03:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 12, 2021, 08:50:48 pm
Tin openers.

No matter the style or the price, they never last more than a year or two. That applies to Poundland shit, mid-range ones with fancy plastic handles for a few quid, or swanky designer-looking ones.

Missus blames me for always buying cheap crap and last time I just told her to get the fuck what she wanted. She got this chunky one from Debenhams or so where with a cushioned rubber handle and grip. Cost about twenty frigging quid.

Not had it 2 years and it's kaput.

Always the axle/spindle that joins the handle to the cutting wheel. It gets loose and jiggles about meaning the wheel doesn't cut through the tin lid.

Any recommendations for a tin opener that lasts? Or should I just go back to getting the old fashioned all-metal ones that struggle to last a year but represent a cost saving over time?

I've given up with tin openers for the very same reason so now I only buy tins with pull rings.

If I could buy the really old fashioned ones like my nan used to use I'd get one.
Offline Slippers

  atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 634
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:22:11 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 12, 2021, 09:07:09 pm
We've had a Brabantia can opener for about 10 years.
White handles with a white plastic turny bit  :thumbup

We have one of those,it's lasted a similar amount of time too.
Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:26:03 am
Offline FlashGordon

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,714
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tip
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30901 on: Yesterday at 09:28:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 12, 2021, 06:15:43 pm
You must not have any tastebuds that actually work, they taste like shit too

Philistine.
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,134
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30902 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:28:24 am
Philistine.


Ignore Rob.  He sits in his truck on Clacket Lane services tucking into Foie Gras sarnies and a tupperware bowl filled with White Truffle Tagliolini.

McNastys Double Sausage and Egg are fucking great.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30903 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 12, 2021, 09:07:09 pm
We've had a Brabantia can opener for about 10 years.
White handles with a white plastic turny bit  :thumbup


Cheers   :thumbup

Brabantia it is, then - and cheers for the Amazon link, Rob
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,378
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30904 on: Yesterday at 10:56:31 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:29:46 am
Ignore Rob.  He sits in his truck on Clacket Lane services tucking into Foie Gras sarnies and a tupperware bowl filled with White Truffle Tagliolini.

McNastys Double Sausage and Egg are fucking great.

:lmao

Always hear about Clackett Lane Services on the traffic reports. Where is it?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30905 on: Yesterday at 11:25:42 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:56:31 am
:lmao

Always hear about Clackett Lane Services on the traffic reports. Where is it?

Bottom side of the M25, I can honestly say I've never stopped there, usually Toddington or South Mimms if I'm down that way.

Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:29:46 am
Ignore Rob.  He sits in his truck on Clacket Lane services tucking into Foie Gras sarnies and a tupperware bowl filled with White Truffle Tagliolini.

McNastys Double Sausage and Egg are fucking great.

Tupperware? Tupperware? Best bone china plates and silver cutlery I'll have you know.

McNasty's isn't food, its just shite. Just took the lad to the local cafe, he's just had a proper full English and I hate scrambled egg and tomato on toast, free cooked on proper tasty brown bread. Now that's food
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30906 on: Yesterday at 12:04:22 pm »
Prince Charlie's voice.

The whole inbred bunch all speak posh, but when I hear the Queen or William/Harry speak, it doesn't particularly grate.

But Charlie seems to effect the most pompous, superior posh voice he can. Like he's trying to out-posh everyone else. He's a supercilious twat anyway, and that voice just adds to it.
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30907 on: Yesterday at 12:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:29:46 am
Ignore Rob.  He sits in his truck on Clacket Lane services tucking into Foie Gras sarnies and a tupperware bowl filled with White Truffle Tagliolini.

McNastys Double Sausage and Egg are fucking great.

 ;D

He's become very metropolitan over in manc land.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30908 on: Yesterday at 12:11:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 12:05:53 pm
;D

He's become very metropolitan over in manc land.

My missus is quite middle class, she even holds her little finger out when she eats and she's tried to change me from the scruffy twat she first met in town.



It hasn't worked ;)
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30909 on: Yesterday at 02:05:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:11:54 pm
My missus is quite middle class, she even holds her little finger out when she eats and she's tried to change me from the scruffy twat she first met in town.



It hasn't worked ;)

Be honest, she had a Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin the other day didn't she  ;D
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30910 on: Yesterday at 02:18:30 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:05:29 pm
Be honest, she had a Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin the other day didn't she  ;D

Sussed :D
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,302
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30911 on: Yesterday at 02:56:12 pm »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,827
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30912 on: Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm »
Fly tippers.

Walked along part of the canal which I haven't been on during lockdown and noticed a large pile of building rubble had been dumped on the far bank. The arseholes had ripped down a fence to access the bank.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30913 on: Yesterday at 10:25:35 pm »
I have an electronic darts scoreboard to go with my dartboard, the electronic scoreboard has a mode which you can play against the computer built into the electronic scoreboard, i gave up playing the computer as i started to owe it £10 as i've lost that many matches. :no ;D
Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30914 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Reading in the paper that the BBC received 116,000 complaints about the DofE coverage (thats OK).

Hearing the BBC made a web page specifically so that people could more easily make a complaint about DofE coverage (also OK).

Hearing that 116 people actually complained to the BBC because the BBC made it too easy to complain about DofE coverage - For fucks sake, really

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,067
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30915 on: Today at 06:49:35 am »
New neighbour (we've moved) who likes to goose at 3:30am and she seems very appreciative
