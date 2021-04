One of the Kardashians kicking off because she accidentally posted an unedited pic on her social media and it’s gone viral. Complaining she struggles to deal with the pressure the public put on her to be beautiful. I wouldn’t mind but she didn’t even look bad in the pic at all.



I’d have sympathy if this was a random girl off the street, but her and her family have had a massive fucking hand in the public thinking the hugely edited shots they’ve always posted are “normal” and the standard a normal girl without a team of stylists, make up artists and pro photographers think they have to live up to on a daily basis.



If she had any fucking morals she’d use this as a stepping stone to show her millions of fans that you don’t need to be something you’re not. I think she’d be congratulated for it.