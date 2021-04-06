One of the Kardashians kicking off because she accidentally posted an unedited pic on her social media and its gone viral. Complaining she struggles to deal with the pressure the public put on her to be beautiful. I wouldnt mind but she didnt even look bad in the pic at all.
Id have sympathy if this was a random girl off the street, but her and her family have had a massive fucking hand in the public thinking the hugely edited shots theyve always posted are normal and the standard a normal girl without a team of stylists, make up artists and pro photographers think they have to live up to on a daily basis.
If she had any fucking morals shed use this as a stepping stone to show her millions of fans that you dont need to be something youre not. I think shed be congratulated for it.