One of the Kardashians kicking off because she accidentally posted an unedited pic on her social media and its gone viral. Complaining she struggles to deal with the pressure the public put on her to be beautiful. I wouldnt mind but she didnt even look bad in the pic at all.



Id have sympathy if this was a random girl off the street, but her and her family have had a massive fucking hand in the public thinking the hugely edited shots theyve always posted are normal and the standard a normal girl without a team of stylists, make up artists and pro photographers think they have to live up to on a daily basis.



If she had any fucking morals shed use this as a stepping stone to show her millions of fans that you dont need to be something youre not. I think shed be congratulated for it.