Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Is that a serious argument? It was on your online account so yous debated whether it should be split?

It wasn't a serious argument but had that tinge of seriousness. We have both been married before and she was married to a deceitful idiot which leaves her with emotions afterwards that are hard to deal with. It's enough to give her anxiety when she gets thoughts in her head that she will get screwed over financially at some point. US law is pretty clear in my state, anything either of us make after we are married is joint property and shared equally. It doesn't matter if she won the lottery or I won it, It's joint property.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Chelsea tractors.

Its no surprise to read this morning that 2/3 of these fucking things are bought by people living in Towns and Cities and I bet 90% of them don't need such a huge thing. Won't be a shock to learn that the biggest ones are actually too large for a standard parking space.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56647128

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Missus knows what will happen if I ever win big, she'll get a couple of million and I'll run off with a 25yr old ;)

You're both winners in that situation Rob :)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
You're both winners in that situation Rob :)



She's the bigger winner ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Applying for a job and one of the questions on the form was "Have you informed your line manager that you are applying for this role? If not, what is the reason for not doing so?" :o
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Applying for a job and one of the questions on the form was "Have you informed your line manager that you are applying for this role? If not, what is the reason for not doing so?" :o

Cos they're a c*nt should suffice surely?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Applying for a job and one of the questions on the form was "Have you informed your line manager that you are applying for this role? If not, what is the reason for not doing so?" :o

Hate shit like this. Pointless because its completely irrelevant and also because most people will just lie to say what they think the employers want from the question.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Housemate seems to jump out of the shower/over the side of the bath (it's a combined, rather than a cubicle-style one) - which makes the kitchen below shake - before seeming to avoid the bathmat and immediately leaving the room, leaving deep soggy footprints in the (relatively new) landing carpet.  I'd be irritated enough if it was family/friend, but they're 'just a housemate' and it always feels a bit disgusting :wanker
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
One of the Kardashians kicking off because she accidentally posted an unedited pic on her social media and its gone viral. Complaining she struggles to deal with the pressure the public put on her to be beautiful. I wouldnt mind but she didnt even look bad in the pic at all.

Id have sympathy if this was a random girl off the street, but her and her family have had a massive fucking hand in the public thinking the hugely edited shots theyve always posted are normal and the standard a normal girl without a team of stylists, make up artists and pro photographers think they have to live up to on a daily basis.

If she had any fucking morals shed use this as a stepping stone to show her millions of fans that you dont need to be something youre not. I think shed be congratulated for it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Cos they're a c*nt should suffice surely?

Haha spot on

He's the reason I'm actually applying for this new job!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
One of the Kardashians kicking off because she accidentally posted an unedited pic on her social media and its gone viral. Complaining she struggles to deal with the pressure the public put on her to be beautiful. I wouldnt mind but she didnt even look bad in the pic at all.

Id have sympathy if this was a random girl off the street, but her and her family have had a massive fucking hand in the public thinking the hugely edited shots theyve always posted are normal and the standard a normal girl without a team of stylists, make up artists and pro photographers think they have to live up to on a daily basis.

If she had any fucking morals shed use this as a stepping stone to show her millions of fans that you dont need to be something youre not. I think shed be congratulated for it.

Couldnt agree more. Really happy to use social media to promote her career but as soon as she makes in her eyes 'a mistake' then she is all for pulling the picture back. Such an opportunity to put a positive spin on this.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Cos they're a c*nt should suffice surely?
Pretty much it, guys an absolute idiot and he's driving me away.

Hate shit like this. Pointless because its completely irrelevant and also because most people will just lie to say what they think the employers want from the question.
It's absolutely ridiculous, why would I tell my manager that I'm looking for a new job :o
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
The new Samsung update. Just don't like the feel of some of what they've done. Took me a while to work out how to now do a screenshot for example.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Pretty much it, guys an absolute idiot and he's driving me away.
It's absolutely ridiculous, why would I tell my manager that I'm looking for a new job :o

In teaching you pretty much have to tell your Head you're applying for a job as you need to request the day off if given an interview and  if you didn't tell them it's considered bad etiquette and could piss them off.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Seen cars getting booked by traffic wardens earlier..outside & near Clatterbridge on Pembroke place.
I stopped to have a quiet word with them..
'You know these cars will probably be cancer patients'? I said..
'Yeah' was the reply, cold stare ensued..they continued to book the cars..
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Sat on the couch eating yoghurt, she's just farted and it fucking stinks, like a mix of sweaty socks and rotten cabbage. :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
The new Samsung update. Just don't like the feel of some of what they've done. Took me a while to work out how to now do a screenshot for example.

Didn't even know I'd taken  one until I received a notification  informing me I could view the screenshot in gallery. (Dont get me started on Bixby, the Samsung "assistant ")


Different annoyance, I work with some young lads who have moaned about gyms being shut, but when it comes to doing manual labour that uses the same muscles that they pay to exercise  in the gyms, they shy away from it and cant be arsed.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Sat on the couch eating yoghurt, she's just farted and it fucking stinks, like a mix of sweaty socks and rotten cabbage. :no

intimate moments, and so forth...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Sat on the couch eating yoghurt, she's just farted and it fucking stinks, like a mix of sweaty socks and rotten cabbage. :no

Whos eating yoghurt, you or her? Lovely scene setting though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Whos eating yoghurt, you or her? Lovely scene setting though.

Me.

I've just made the kids some toast, walked back in the room and it smells worse. Oh, I've done some more farts she happily declares.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
In teaching you pretty much have to tell your Head you're applying for a job as you need to request the day off if given an interview and  if you didn't tell them it's considered bad etiquette and could piss them off.

I think that's true across the public sector. And you need a reference from your current employer so going behind their back won't help.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Sat on the couch eating yoghurt, she's just farted and it fucking stinks, like a mix of sweaty socks and rotten cabbage. :no


Deflatine for everyone!!  :scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
The new Samsung update. Just don't like the feel of some of what they've done. Took me a while to work out how to now do a screenshot for example.

Still shy away from updates after seeing the fuckers get away with slowing down devices with updates.
Think they got a paltry few million quid fine for slowing down devices forcing users to upgrade.
C*nts..the lot of them, they're all at it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Sat on the couch eating yoghurt, she's just farted and it fucking stinks, like a mix of sweaty socks and rotten cabbage. :no
You fucking crack me up  :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
"Works and smells better than this thumb..."
