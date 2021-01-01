« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 766 767 768 769 770 [771]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1497233 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,152
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30800 on: Today at 12:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 12:27:52 pm
Going out in just a hoodie thinking it was going to be nice and warm but the clouds came and the wind picked up and ended up freezing.

Must have been very chilly for your bottom half.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
    • @hartejack
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30801 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:43:57 am
I've found that nobody ever knows what you want, so you have to call them them "the smaller ones" and "the bigger ones".

In my head I call the AA's "ah-ah", which is German baby speak for having a poo. :)

Surely your "bigger ones" are actually the 'normal' ones though?! ;D



Spoiler
Reminds me of trying to remember in what order "super", "ultra", and "hyper" were supposed to be ;D

[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 12:48:06 pm by jackh »
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
  • The twat with the little arms.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30802 on: Today at 01:05:03 pm »
Seeing bags of dog shit next to the waste bin,
Just PUT IT IN THE BIN it's not difficult.
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,217
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30803 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:45:47 pm
Surely your "bigger ones" are actually the 'normal' ones though?! ;D



Spoiler
Reminds me of trying to remember in what order "super", "ultra", and "hyper" were supposed to be ;D

[close]

Most people will only have packs of AA and AAA's lying around, so smaller and bigger sort of works. If I ask for a triple A battery, all I get is a blank look. It's easier to ask for a battery, and then specify which one :-\
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,662
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30804 on: Today at 01:45:51 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:45:47 pm




How many of those have you tried licking?
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,120
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30805 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 01:45:51 pm
How many of those have you tried licking?

Only works on the PP3 doesn't it?

I'll have to try an HP7 now.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,156
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30806 on: Today at 03:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:53:27 am
E-Scooters..or should I say (most of the) dickheads who use them.
Had a near miss this morning where I was approaching the end of a road in me van & one of these flew across me from pavement to pavement at speed, swerved to avoid me & clipped a wing mirror of a car near killing the daft fucker head on, on the main road.

Hate them. Went down the Albert Dock for a walk and a sit off when it was nice a few weekends back, nearly got flattened by one of the fuckers flying past John Lewis on the way back.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,369
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30807 on: Today at 04:55:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:11:29 pm
PP3

That's a square battery round these parts
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,120
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30808 on: Today at 06:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:55:35 pm
That's a square battery round these parts

Showed my kids the lick the terminals trick, they think I'm an idiot*

* Awaits Nick to come along and confirm that I am indeed an idiot.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,152
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30809 on: Today at 06:06:39 pm »
Robs an idiot.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,486
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30810 on: Today at 06:13:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:00:19 pm
Showed my kids the lick the terminals trick, they think I'm an idiot*

* Awaits Nick to come along and confirm that I am indeed an idiot.
I made all my grandkids try it; they all hate me  ;D

I've got a mate who loves very hot curries like phaal; he can put a square battery on his tongue and it doesn't bother him in the slightest.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,069
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30811 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:11:29 pm
Only works on the PP3 doesn't it?


Good old PP3's and a sock combo.

Often heard in Jail -  "See that fucking grass get PP3'd...brutal"
Logged

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,829
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30812 on: Today at 06:57:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:39:29 pm
Must have been very chilly for your bottom half.

No wonder I was freezing my balls off ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,120
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30813 on: Today at 07:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 06:13:35 pm
I made all my grandkids try it; they all hate me  ;D

I've got a mate who loves very hot curries like phaal; he can put a square battery on his tongue and it doesn't bother him in the slightest.

Missus likes spicy food, I'll have to try the battery on her.

She made me a curry once and my mouth was on fire, she looks at me and goes "that's not hot", yeah maybe not to you, but it fucking well is to me. Same if the youngest complains about something being spicy and she'll taste it and say no its not :butt

While I'm moaning about her, she'll make vimto for the kids, fills the glass a third full of vimto before adding the water. I'm always telling her not to put her mental tastes on the kids and to make it weaker.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 766 767 768 769 770 [771]   Go Up
« previous next »
 