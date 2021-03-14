« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 14, 2021, 05:25:04 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 14, 2021, 05:22:09 pm
Is thinking an opinion acceptable or not, in itself an opinion?

Would you police that?  ;D
Let's not complicate matters. 😁
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 14, 2021, 05:27:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 14, 2021, 05:25:04 pm
Let's not complicate matters. 😁

But it's what I do best  ;D

Wait.. these lot are thinking

SWARM, BOYS. SWAAAARM!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 14, 2021, 05:27:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2021, 01:33:52 pm
For those who didn't know, the voice behind the bunny



Also Manikin cigars.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 14, 2021, 05:29:53 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 14, 2021, 05:27:51 pm
But it's what I do best  ;D

Wait.. these lot are thinking

SWARM, BOYS. SWAAAARM!
🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 14, 2021, 06:05:54 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 14, 2021, 12:18:04 pm
I've just never understood the thinking behind it. Like "oh everyone needs to know I love my mum"

We don't. Tell her whenever you speak to her.

Goes for anything. It's actually mental how many posts I see about people's kids and every single event like a birthday or mother's day - as you say just give them a call. The kids thing people might say well their relatives etc can't see them at the minute but they could be sent videos privately instead.

As you say it's purely so people can say 'look how good a person I am and how much I love my family.' I think there's a genuine insecurity about that person posting which is sad but symptomatic of the age we live in where a sense of popularity is gained by getting likes for posting a picture on the internet.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 14, 2021, 08:06:48 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 14, 2021, 06:05:54 pm
Goes for anything. It's actually mental how many posts I see about people's kids and every single event like a birthday or mother's day - as you say just give them a call. The kids thing people might say well their relatives etc can't see them at the minute but they could be sent videos privately instead.

As you say it's purely so people can say 'look how good a person I am and how much I love my family.' I think there's a genuine insecurity about that person posting which is sad but symptomatic of the age we live in where a sense of popularity is gained by getting likes for posting a picture on the internet.

Yeah, like I could tell everyone that over the past few years I've seen my mum battle the same cancer that took my dad from us and then I've had a recent scare (thankfully nothing) and still fucking marched on. But year. Joe loves his mum
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 15, 2021, 11:41:34 am
Vans which have their logo backwards on their bonnet.

They will have a hell of a lot more cars passing them as they drive past than theyll be behind looking in their mirror to see it the right way.

Plus it just looks stupid.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 15, 2021, 12:52:52 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 15, 2021, 11:41:34 am
Vans which have their logo backwards on their bonnet.

They will have a hell of a lot more cars passing them as they drive past than theyll be behind looking in their mirror to see it the right way.

Plus it just looks stupid.

That is daft, if you have to do it, have one the right way round and another back to front.

Better than ECILOP in your mirror though
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 15, 2021, 01:07:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2021, 12:52:52 pm
That is daft, if you have to do it, have one the right way round and another back to front.

Better than ECILOP in your mirror though

man i dread it when you've whizzed past and they subtly drive up behind you and flash their headlights before their blues

i always just admit what i've done and that seems to work

once got pulled by the police while stopped on the hard shoulder

fair enough though, because me and my girl had stopped to have a blistering argument and when he came to the window my girl was like 'WHAT DO YOU WANT?' right at him

i bent across and said sorry we were having a big argument so pulled over

and he just said - next time have your argument before you set off

which i thought was funny

..oh and just a warning this time

see, not all police are not bad




...well, maybe the ones that do you



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 15, 2021, 02:20:39 pm
Remember Rimrose Van Hire? We had a white Sierra P100 Pickup on hire from them at work, think I'd crashed the Transit or something. One night, we had a managers meeting in Oldham and on my way home I got to the Morris Dancers pub and I was hammering it a bit to get home, it was about 9:30pm on a lovely summer night, just going dark so I had the lights on. I saw this car pull out of the car park and I came flying up behind him. Now at the time, we used to wear jumpers that looked like the ones the plod wore and while the van was a white Sierra, its also had RIMROSE on the bonnet. Fella in the car sat at 30mph and I could see him constantly looking in the mirror for about a mile or so. When you get to the wide bit on the way into Southport, I pulled out to overtake and saw him shit himself, then as I went past he looked at me, white as a sheet, then all of a sudden he clocks its not the plod and collaspes into his seat ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 15, 2021, 03:21:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2021, 02:20:39 pm
Remember Rimrose Van Hire? We had a white Sierra P100 Pickup on hire from them at work, think I'd crashed the Transit or something. One night, we had a managers meeting in Oldham and on my way home I got to the Morris Dancers pub and I was hammering it a bit to get home, it was about 9:30pm on a lovely summer night, just going dark so I had the lights on. I saw this car pull out of the car park and I came flying up behind him. Now at the time, we used to wear jumpers that looked like the ones the plod wore and while the van was a white Sierra, its also had RIMROSE on the bonnet. Fella in the car sat at 30mph and I could see him constantly looking in the mirror for about a mile or so. When you get to the wide bit on the way into Southport, I pulled out to overtake and saw him shit himself, then as I went past he looked at me, white as a sheet, then all of a sudden he clocks its not the plod and collaspes into his seat ;D

That's cruel!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 15, 2021, 05:18:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2021, 02:20:39 pm
Remember Rimrose Van Hire? We had a white Sierra P100 Pickup on hire from them at work, think I'd crashed the Transit or something. One night, we had a managers meeting in Oldham and on my way home I got to the Morris Dancers pub and I was hammering it a bit to get home, it was about 9:30pm on a lovely summer night, just going dark so I had the lights on. I saw this car pull out of the car park and I came flying up behind him. Now at the time, we used to wear jumpers that looked like the ones the plod wore and while the van was a white Sierra, its also had RIMROSE on the bonnet. Fella in the car sat at 30mph and I could see him constantly looking in the mirror for about a mile or so. When you get to the wide bit on the way into Southport, I pulled out to overtake and saw him shit himself, then as I went past he looked at me, white as a sheet, then all of a sudden he clocks its not the plod and collaspes into his seat ;D

you can get done for impersonating an officer  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
March 15, 2021, 05:19:17 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March 15, 2021, 05:18:06 pm
you can get done for impersonating an officer  ;D

He was probably too pissed to report me ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Been getting a number of those scam messages where they claim someone has taken a payment from your account and ask you to immediately log in. Had one from Lloyds, Paypal and HSBC in the last 3 days, i dont have an account with any of them. Some real lowlifes out there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:11:47 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Been getting a number of those scam messages where they claim someone has taken a payment from your account and ask you to immediately log in. Had one from Lloyds, Paypal and HSBC in the last 3 days, i dont have an account with any of them. Some real lowlifes out there.

I've had three calls informing me that my Amazon Prime account has been used to buy an iPad.

I don't have an Amazon Prime account but whatever.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:47:25 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2021, 02:20:39 pm
on my way home I go to the Morris Dancers pub

Is that a euphemism Rob, or do you just enjoy hanging out with men in silly trousers that enjoy ringing tiny bells whilst jumping over sticks?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 11:11:29 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 14, 2021, 06:05:54 pm
Goes for anything. It's actually mental how many posts I see about people's kids and every single event like a birthday or mother's day - as you say just give them a call. The kids thing people might say well their relatives etc can't see them at the minute but they could be sent videos privately instead.

As you say it's purely so people can say 'look how good a person I am and how much I love my family.' I think there's a genuine insecurity about that person posting which is sad but symptomatic of the age we live in where a sense of popularity is gained by getting likes for posting a picture on the internet.


My youngest went through infant/primary school with one lad whose mum is constantly posting on FB, about every little thing they do.

It's a source of great amusement for my missus, who keeps us updated with a chuckling "Look at what *****'s mum's posted now!"

On Sunday they seem to have made a family event out of doing the home Covid test for the lad and his brother. There were about a dozen pictures in a montage of the two lads with the swab in their mouths, up their noses, dad pouring the test solution into the vial, pics of the test strip with one line on it. All entitled "***** and ***** do their first home Covid test"

Yesterday, the school sent out a general email reminding parents that they don't have to notify the school of negative results, and don't have to send pictures on of the negative test strips. I couldn't help thinking the above family in some way prompted this.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 11:19:50 am
gender reveals

yeh as a bloke i didn't know what these things were until my nieces and nephews started dropping sprogs

now i like a good piss ip as much as the next bloke but most of these 'parties' take place in the middle of the day in the middle of the week

never mind that - it's just a load of crap to spend more of my money on

i  used to only buy them a new baby card and some baby clothes - and now it's paying for a meal, drinks, taking my time up and my girl has to attend 'baby showers' too

i blame the yanks

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 11:23:25 am
"Curbside Pickup" on delivery apps. We have well and truly gone American.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:50:03 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:23:25 am
"Curbside Pickup" on delivery apps. We have well and truly gone American.

What would the British equivalent be, don't think I've ever seen the word kerbside. Pavement pickup?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:55:51 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:23:25 am
"Curbside Pickup" on delivery apps. We have well and truly gone American.

Kerb is used all the time in the UK, its not the pavement its the stone but that edges it before the road.

Dont think its much of an Americanism.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:00:54 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 02:50:03 pm
What would the British equivalent be, don't think I've ever seen the word kerbside. Pavement pickup?

Pickup? Why curbside? It's not exactly poolside is it? You are walking to a place to pick up a collection.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:01:36 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:55:51 pm
Kerb is used all the time in the UK, its not the pavement its the stone but that edges it before the road.

Dont think its much of an Americanism.

Did you honestly think I did not know what a kerb is?  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:05:17 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:01:36 pm
Did you honestly think I did not know what a kerb is?  ;D

Haha, no not really but then youre not the only one on here reading this.

Or you might be to be honest  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:05:44 pm
And what's wrong with kerbside pickup?
(I guess this is for taxis. Not sure quite where else they'd get you from?)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:06:29 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:00:54 pm
Pickup? Why curbside? It's not exactly poolside is it? You are walking to a place to pick up a collection.

It normally means theyll bring it your car. Rather than you go in (which pick up would suggest).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:07:30 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:05:17 pm
Haha, no not really but then youre not the only one on here reading this.

Or you might be to be honest  ;D

 ;D

I've got another one, 'Eyeglasses'. It is always said on yank tv shows/films about somebody's glasses. I mean, what other body parts can you get a pair of glasses for?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:10:12 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:55:51 pm
Kerb is used all the time in the UK, its not the pavement its the stone but that edges it before the road.

Dont think its much of an Americanism.

Its 100% an Americanism.

Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 02:50:03 pm
What would the British equivalent be, don't think I've ever seen the word kerbside. Pavement pickup?

Click and collect is the British equivalent

According to the definition I found, its got nothing to do with the path outside your house, you order by phone or online, drive to the store (shop) and an associate (shop assistant) brings it to your automobile (car) and puts it in your trunk (boot).

Any Delivery app using that phrase has got it all wrong.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:11:20 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:23:25 am
"Curbside Pickup" on delivery apps. We have well and truly gone American.

Good afternoon David Pleat.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:13:13 pm
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:14:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:10:12 pm
Its 100% an Americanism.

Click and collect is the British equivalent

According to the definition I found, its got nothing to do with the path outside your house, you order by phone or online, drive to the store (shop) and an associate (shop assistant) brings it to your automobile (car) and puts it in your trunk (boot).

Any Delivery app using that phrase has got it all wrong.

Click and collect is relatively new. There is a clue in the click part :D

Kerbside has been around years before.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:15:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:10:12 pm
Its 100% an Americanism.

Click and collect is the British equivalent

According to the definition I found, its got nothing to do with the path outside your house, you order by phone or online, drive to the store (shop) and an associate (shop assistant) brings it to your automobile (car) and puts it in your trunk (boot).

Any Delivery app using that phrase has got it all wrong.

Oh so they're not even using it right  ;D - your definition was correct btw. And thanks for the translations :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:20:44 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:11:20 pm
Good afternoon David Pleat.

Way over my head with this one, Big Dick.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:24:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:10:12 pm
Its 100% an Americanism.

Click and collect is the British equivalent

According to the definition I found, its got nothing to do with the path outside your house, you order by phone or online, drive to the store (shop) and an associate (shop assistant) brings it to your automobile (car) and puts it in your trunk (boot).

Any Delivery app using that phrase has got it all wrong.

Glorious parenthetical additions, although our sales associates generally do not deposit the nourriture inside western-themed footwear...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:35:52 pm
A major UK bank using "PIN number" on communications to customers.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:46:02 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:35:52 pm
A major UK bank using "PIN number" on communications to customers.





Which bank out of interest.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:47:57 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:20:44 pm
Way over my head with this one, Big Dick.

Look in the Spurs section: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Pleat
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:50:14 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:14:22 pm
Click and collect is relatively new. There is a clue in the click part :D

Kerbside has been around years before.

Not as a reference to ordering and collecting though - maybe a taxi stopping to pick you up or a bus or a delivery of a fence.

All this stuff is just so that lazy fat fuck americans don't have to haul their fat sweaty arses out of the airconditioned cars to go pick up what they have bought. No coincidence that the country in Europe that copies the Yanks the most is also the fattest.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:52:16 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:46:02 pm


Reminds me of my realisation that people had been using "Ribena" as a catch-all term throughout my childhood.  Probably a thread itself, that sort of thing!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:52:45 pm
