A lack of public bins on the street.Local authorities have removed probably upwards of 90% of public street bins over the past 20 years or so. There's been times I've been out and carried an empty coke can/bottle for half an hour or more looking out for a bin without success. They used to be outside all small shops, at bus stops, outside & inside public parks/playing fields, etc.Now? A few dotted around city/town centres and that's it.All about cost-cutting, innit? But it's counter-productive as most people will, if there's no bin around, not be bothered to cart something round for ages, and will instead just chuck it.
those pull back ring opening lids on tins of soupjust opening a tin of tomato soup pulling the ring back and as it gets to releasing the last part of the lid it just PINGS off and you and your kitchen gets covered in spots of tomato soupeven worse when wearing a light coloured top
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Those cartons of tomato passata. Incredibly full so that no matter how you open it your kitchen looks like a crime scene. Same for bottles of milk too full.It's honestly mad people go to a pub and drink tomato juice though. Perverts drink
Also yoghurt pots. Impossible to open the lid without it giving a little burp, splattering drops of yoghurt.
Point it into your mouth.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Apparently after surgery when the surgeon asks if all is ok, saying you cant feel you legs in America really isnt the done thing 😂
Is it because they chopped off your arms by mistake? Glad it went well mate
Yep, once you snip the corner off the carton, you then have to lift the thing as carefully as a bomb disposal expert would a UXB.One tiny bit of uneven pressure applied to the carton side and its everywhere!!
Getting an email confirming an order for two pairs of jeans and realising I've ordered one pair in the wrong size.I'm blaming the dog.
She drank all the mulberry gin too.
I know. I've seen her post on her Facebook.
