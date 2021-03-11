One of my colleagues complaining about her 18mth old son "embarrassing" her by sitting down next to a homeless guy cos people were looking at her and she didn't know how to tell him why he shouldn't sit on the pavement when somebody else was.



Just tell him straight, maybe encourage him to talk to him. Take him to buy him a brew and something to eat and explain that not everybody has a home and warm bed.



My kids knew at that age, we spoke to most of the regulars in Sheffield when we lived there.



