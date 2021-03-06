« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,815
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30560 on: March 6, 2021, 09:43:37 pm
People harping on about games lost months ago, or even seasons ago now, in random match threads.

,,,,cant believe we lost to so and so....  We lost, you know WHY we lost - you watched the damn game, so start to believe it, and move the fuck on.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,395
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30561 on: March 6, 2021, 09:57:54 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on March  5, 2021, 04:05:45 pm
Sounds like a Morrissey song
Marvellous  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30562 on: March 7, 2021, 12:00:14 pm
Having had the neighbours partying all night from teatime yesterday it's all just kicked off outside after somebody's parents arriving to remove their grown up son and one of the other party goers not taking kindly to it and attacking everyone with a pair of kitchen scissors, ending with the son being stabbed in the head.

What the fuck is wrong with these people.
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,926
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30563 on: March 8, 2021, 07:12:15 pm
A filling falling out and swallowing it by mistake.
Logged

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,968
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30564 on: March 8, 2021, 10:04:57 pm
An acquaintance who acts like a weird misogynistic prick in private who has a small company tweeting about IWD.

Hypocritical much?
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,926
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30565 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 am
Chair at your desk giving way while you are working and you end up on your back knocking into a bookshelf which ends up with books and vinyl records falling everywhere.
Logged

Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30566 on: Yesterday at 10:55:27 am
Trying to buy a pair of jeans that aren't skinny or ripped to shreds.
Logged

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30567 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  8, 2021, 07:12:15 pm
A filling falling out and swallowing it by mistake.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:53:18 am
Chair at your desk giving way while you are working and you end up on your back knocking into a bookshelf which ends up with books and vinyl records falling everywhere.


Are you really Frank Spencer?
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,463
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30568 on: Yesterday at 11:46:53 am
Having two teeth taken out last Tuesday which somehow has led to me then getting the squirts. Only just recovering today after nearly a week of feeling like crap.
Logged

Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,014
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30569 on: Yesterday at 11:48:23 am
This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks

I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute
Logged

Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30570 on: Yesterday at 11:59:51 am
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:48:23 am
This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks

I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute

That has really tickled me for some reason  ;D

Sorry as i do realise it was a serious post though !!
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,640
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30571 on: Yesterday at 12:12:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March  7, 2021, 12:00:14 pm
Having had the neighbours partying all night from teatime yesterday it's all just kicked off outside after somebody's parents arriving to remove their grown up son and one of the other party goers not taking kindly to it and attacking everyone with a pair of kitchen scissors, ending with the son being stabbed in the head.

What the fuck is wrong with these people.

Holy fuck Debs are you still living near those dickheads? :(

Any sign of a move on the horizon?
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,553
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30572 on: Yesterday at 12:28:31 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:48:23 am
This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks

I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute

couldnt agree more. i wish everyone just got shelter dogs from the RSPCA. The idea of selling dogs for profit doesn't sit with me at all
Logged

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30573 on: Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 12:12:01 pm
Holy fuck Debs are you still living near those dickheads? :(

Any sign of a move on the horizon?

Yeah we're still here unfortunately as we keep missing out on suitable properties for various reasons.

Thankfully we're waiting to hear if we've been successful for one that we viewed last Thursday so fingers crossed we'll not be here much longer.

Logged

Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,650
  • Yeah right..
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30574 on: Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm
Done it again Sunday & will do it again no doubt..

Burnt the roof of my mouth..usually a slice of pizza does me but may a first this time with a roast potato.  ::)
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30575 on: Yesterday at 02:49:26 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:48:23 am
This is one thats slowly been bothering me more and more. I love dogs but I think it's pretty fucked up that we've done in terms of breeds. Creating unhealthy dog breeds just for the looks

I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute

again, going slightly off-topic

my cousin used to keep a dog - pale one with 4 legs - and he used to sleep with it of a night (totally platonic) and when the dog got too frisky he (my cousin) would put a sock on his hand and wank the dog off to calm it down

well that's what he used to tell me and i believe him (cough)

...maybe it was just puppy love...
Logged

I neither know nor care

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • BAGs
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30576 on: Yesterday at 02:52:19 pm
People who dictate to others how they should react to things.  :butt
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,640
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30577 on: Yesterday at 03:06:18 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm
Yeah we're still here unfortunately as we keep missing out on suitable properties for various reasons.

Thankfully we're waiting to hear if we've been successful for one that we viewed last Thursday so fingers crossed we'll not be here much longer.

Fingers crossed indeed. Hope it works out for you.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,269
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30578 on: Yesterday at 03:13:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:52:19 pm
People who dictate to others how they should react to things.  :butt

How dare you be annoyed.  You should be grateful.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30579 on: Yesterday at 03:56:20 pm
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 03:06:18 pm
Fingers crossed indeed. Hope it works out for you.

Thanks mate, it's been a very long 12mths.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,463
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30580 on: Yesterday at 05:19:13 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:56:20 pm
Thanks mate, it's been a very long 12mths.

You need to talk up your neighbours though, not slag them off ;)
Logged

Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30581 on: Yesterday at 06:04:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:46:53 am
Having two teeth taken out last Tuesday which somehow has led to me then getting the squirts. Only just recovering today after nearly a week of feeling like crap.

Dentists really should wash their hands after going the loo
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,463
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30582 on: Yesterday at 06:06:09 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:04:53 pm
Dentists really should wash their hands after going the loo

;D
Logged

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,347
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30583 on: Yesterday at 06:14:55 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:48:23 am
I was reading that English bulldogs can't even mate properly because they're such a monstrosity in terms of their proportions (think same with pugs and I guess other breeds) How do we allow a thing where someone has to wank off a dog so people can get a puppy they think looks cute

For the most part this isnt true, certainly not for bulldogs which are breed standard anyway. The breed council have worked really hard over the last 10 years to make what were desired traits (and which were unhealthy) a thing of the past. They can mate as any dog would and can give birth naturally (another thing often said about bulldogs which isnt true).

Of course there are a lot of unethical breeders out there which results in poor examples of the breed being bred from.
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,269
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30584 on: Today at 08:12:25 am
^^^ I know that pug puppies have to be born by caesarean, but that's the limit of my knowledge.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,347
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30585 on: Today at 09:39:02 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:12:25 am
^^^ I know that pug puppies have to be born by caesarean, but that's the limit of my knowledge.

Yeah there are certainly some breeds which have issues like that, pugs are prob one of the worst in terms of health issues that have been bred into them due to what were originally desired traits.

No idea what work their breed council has done to make them more healthy as its not a breed I have too much knowledge of. Bulldogs I do though so def know the work that has gone in there, as well as a lot of the misconceptions people have (Ive had bulldogs previously and currently got an 8wk old one asleep at my feet!).
Logged

liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30586 on: Today at 12:55:24 pm
those pull back ring opening lids on tins of soup

just opening a tin of tomato soup pulling the ring back and as it gets to releasing the last part of the lid it just PINGS off and you and your kitchen gets covered in spots of tomato soup

even worse when wearing a light coloured top
Logged

I neither know nor care

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,609
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30587 on: Today at 12:58:44 pm
Ha, years ago I worked in a pub over the summer. A woman walked in dressed all in white and ordered a tomato juice (I wonder what happened next)...I poured out the bottle into a glass, went to hand it over to her and the bottom of the glass just clipped the top of one of the draft ale pumps and absolutely splattered her top with tomato juice. I couldnt have done it better had I tried. :D

She wasnt impressed, fairly understandably.
Logged

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,968
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30588 on: Today at 02:25:36 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:55:24 pm
those pull back ring opening lids on tins of soup

just opening a tin of tomato soup pulling the ring back and as it gets to releasing the last part of the lid it just PINGS off and you and your kitchen gets covered in spots of tomato soup

even worse when wearing a light coloured top

Those cartons of tomato passata. Incredibly full so that no matter how you open it your kitchen looks like a crime scene.  Same for bottles of milk too full.

It's honestly mad people go to a pub and drink tomato juice though. Perverts drink
Logged

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30589 on: Today at 03:12:28 pm
A lack of public bins on the street.

Local authorities have removed probably upwards of 90% of public street bins over the past 20 years or so. There's been times I've been out and carried an empty coke can/bottle for half an hour or more looking out for a bin without success. They used to be outside all small shops, at bus stops, outside & inside public parks/playing fields, etc.

Now? A few dotted around city/town centres and that's it.

All about cost-cutting, innit? But it's counter-productive as most people will, if there's no bin around, not be bothered to cart something round for ages, and will instead just chuck it.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30590 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:12:28 pm
All about cost-cutting, innit? But it's counter-productive as most people will, if there's no bin around, not be bothered to cart something round for ages, and will instead just chuck it.

Thought it was also about not being somewhere for people to put bombs?

On bins, the see-through tubes in train stations for people to pour leftover coffee  :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,463
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30591 on: Today at 04:22:34 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:45:32 pm
Thought it was also about not being somewhere for people to put bombs?

On bins, the see-through tubes in train stations for people to pour leftover coffee  :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2

That is definitely the case in London, the bins were a favourite of the IRA, as the cast iron bins created huge amounts of shrapnel, we saw it in the north too with the two bins they dropped bombs in for the Warrington bombing.

I would also think it could in part be due to recycling and the need to separate the different kinds of waste. I know by me they have replaced the bins with the recycle bins and these being larger have meant there are less bins on the street.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,815
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30592 on: Today at 04:41:13 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:45:32 pm
Thought it was also about not being somewhere for people to put bombs?

On bins, the see-through tubes in train stations for people to pour leftover coffee  :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2

It was, but they conveniently forgot to put them back years after the greatest threats where over! I think thats why a lot of mainline stations dont (or at least didnt) have bins.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,463
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30593 on: Today at 04:48:10 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:41:13 pm
It was, but they conveniently forgot to put them back years after the greatest threats where over! I think thats why a lot of mainline stations dont (or at least didnt) have bins.

The threat is still there, its just the people who are the threat changed.
Logged

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,347
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30594 on: Today at 04:51:14 pm
I think terrorism is a convenient excuse for not having the expense of emptying them - especially because there are some still around, just less. If they were so worried they were a bomb thread theyd have got rid of them all.
Logged

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #30595 on: Today at 05:12:20 pm
I walked along the Rochdale Canal from Rochdale to Halifax the other day and every single bin along there was overflowing - the various councils/the Canal Trust clearly haven't been sending anybody out for months. Of course, the usual bags of dog muck were strewn about on walls, locks etc.

Britain is a dirty country. I walked through an underpass under a dual carriageway a couple of weeks ago and from the ramp down to the ramp up on the other side I was literally wading through empty lager cans.

Bring back the birch for littering.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
