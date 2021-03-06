^^^ I know that pug puppies have to be born by caesarean, but that's the limit of my knowledge.



Yeah there are certainly some breeds which have issues like that, pugs are prob one of the worst in terms of health issues that have been bred into them due to what were originally desired traits.No idea what work their breed council has done to make them more healthy as its not a breed I have too much knowledge of. Bulldogs I do though so def know the work that has gone in there, as well as a lot of the misconceptions people have (Ive had bulldogs previously and currently got an 8wk old one asleep at my feet!).