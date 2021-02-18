Twats like that do my head in, you get it no matter what you're selling.
Wait for the sob story to come your way, "Little Timmy needs this nearly new Xbox, surely you can sell it me for just £10".
That's on par with people commenting sob stories on completely random Facebook giveaways, probably determined by a random name generator.
"Oh my god i'd really love to win this two week subscription to Amazon Prime as it would really cheer me up as my son's currently got a cold xx"
Or even worse, those who comment the same tripe on the blatantly fake "EasyJet have accidentally ordered too many planes and as such we're giving away 350 free holidays, just like and share" style posts.