Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1467897 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30480 on: February 18, 2021, 06:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 17, 2021, 09:22:48 pm
I roll up behind quietly and push it along. Max points for pushing it out of the aisle.

Yeah,I sometimes drop a few little extras in too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30481 on: February 19, 2021, 09:56:18 am »
Our son's ability to wreck the kitchen with a Pot Noodle.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30482 on: February 19, 2021, 11:19:44 am »
People that get the spoon wet and then stick it in the coffee or sugar.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30483 on: February 19, 2021, 11:48:17 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on February 19, 2021, 11:19:44 am
People that get the spoon wet and then stick it in the coffee or sugar.

People that use the same spoon to stir tea after using it to stir coffee. Dirty fucking animals they are.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30484 on: February 19, 2021, 12:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on February 19, 2021, 09:56:18 am
Our son's ability to wreck the kitchen with a Pot Noodle.

My daughter's ability to wreck the kitchen making a round of toast and her inability to put dairy produce back in the fridge.

Teenagers. Dirty bastards.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30485 on: February 19, 2021, 12:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Qston on February 19, 2021, 12:15:10 pm
My daughter's ability to wreck the kitchen making a round of toast and her inability to put dairy produce back in the fridge.

Teenagers. Dirty bastards.

I make less mess cooking Christmas dinner.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30486 on: February 19, 2021, 02:05:54 pm »
Trying to converse with HMRC!

OMFGG how mind numbingly dumb are they for repeatedly telling me I can't login to do my self assessment because my details don't match those held by the verification company.

The reason they don't match is because they haven't updated my personal details after I sent them my marriage certificate despite the letter they sent me back confirming they had.

Not once have they admitted they've failed to do that and just keep repeating that I need to speak to them to get them updated!!

WHY?

Surely there's a record somewhere on my file that tells them they should have done this?

If there's one thing that winds me up to exploding point it's incompetence!!


Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30487 on: February 19, 2021, 03:03:16 pm »
Not sold a car privately for many years, now I remember why. Told a guy I couldn't accept his offer because someone was offering the asking price. Then 10 mins later his brother rings me with the old "oh come on mate, I'm sure you can do us a deal"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30488 on: February 19, 2021, 03:07:24 pm »
Quote from: King.Keita on February 19, 2021, 03:03:16 pm
Not sold a car privately for many years, now I remember why. Told a guy I couldn't accept his offer because someone was offering the asking price. Then 10 mins later his brother rings me with the old "oh come on mate, I'm sure you can do us a deal"

Twats like that do my head in, you get it no matter what you're selling.

Wait for the sob story to come your way, "Little Timmy needs this nearly new Xbox, surely you can sell it me for just £10".
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30489 on: February 19, 2021, 03:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 19, 2021, 03:07:24 pm
Twats like that do my head in, you get it no matter what you're selling.

Wait for the sob story to come your way, "Little Timmy needs this nearly new Xbox, surely you can sell it me for just £10".

That's on par with people commenting sob stories on completely random Facebook giveaways, probably determined by a random name generator.

"Oh my god i'd really love to win this two week subscription to Amazon Prime as it would really cheer me up as my son's currently got a cold xx"

Or even worse, those who comment the same tripe on the blatantly fake "EasyJet have accidentally ordered too many planes and as such we're giving away 350 free holidays, just like and share" style posts.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30490 on: February 19, 2021, 08:16:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 19, 2021, 02:05:54 pm
Trying to converse with HMRC!

OMFGG how mind numbingly dumb are they for repeatedly telling me I can't login to do my self assessment because my details don't match those held by the verification company.

The reason they don't match is because they haven't updated my personal details after I sent them my marriage certificate despite the letter they sent me back confirming they had.

Not once have they admitted they've failed to do that and just keep repeating that I need to speak to them to get them updated!!

WHY?

Surely there's a record somewhere on my file that tells them they should have done this?

If there's one thing that winds me up to exploding point it's incompetence!!

the good old hmrc

first thing i did when i went self-employed was to tell them as little as i could - served me well during that time  ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30491 on: February 19, 2021, 09:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on February 19, 2021, 12:20:56 pm
I make less mess cooking Christmas dinner.

Pot noodle and toast flambe?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30492 on: February 19, 2021, 09:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on February 19, 2021, 09:11:20 pm
Pot noodle and toast flambe?

Close,I had spaghetti with chilli oil and cheese last year.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30493 on: February 19, 2021, 11:15:17 pm »
We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Hate that bloody phrase.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30494 on: February 20, 2021, 12:49:59 am »
I know its not important but anyone on the soaps wears a mask outside and takes it off when they go inside wtf is that about??
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30495 on: February 20, 2021, 01:03:49 am »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on February 20, 2021, 12:49:59 am
I know its not important but anyone on the soaps wears a mask outside and takes it off when they go inside wtf is that about??
Particularly prevalent on Corrie. Outside, where they are not in contact with anyone else, it appears they are wearing their masks. On entering The Rovers, Roy's Cafe, The Bistro, Speed Daal etc as soon as they come into contact with another character, off comes the mask.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30496 on: February 20, 2021, 05:55:21 am »
Since Christmas, on a Saturday I've hardly woken up before 8am, first sat back on the trucks, 7am start so alarm set for 6, woke up at 4:30 and couldn't get back to sleep :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30497 on: February 20, 2021, 08:26:37 am »
Quote from: Teacher on February 19, 2021, 11:15:17 pm
We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Hate that bloody phrase.

Similar to one of my hates - "Thank you for your patience" when they've been pissing about with the motorway and I'm stuck in a jam.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30498 on: Yesterday at 02:25:06 pm »
when you try to one thing in the press and now matter how delicately you try to do it 50 things fall out

you try to put them back as neatly as possible and they just keep falling back out

like as if there is some mini troll hiding in the back pushing them down
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30499 on: Yesterday at 03:10:27 pm »
Got a Byron Burger via Deliveroo last night, bit into my burger and found a broken kitchen knife tip in there. A good 3/4 long.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30500 on: Yesterday at 03:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:10:27 pm
Got a Byron Burger via Deliveroo last night, bit into my burger and found a broken kitchen knife tip in there. A good 3/4 long.

Redundant estate agent working for Deliveroo?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30501 on: Yesterday at 03:30:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:26:53 pm
Redundant estate agent working for Deliveroo?

Sounds about as competent, so probably.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30502 on: Today at 06:30:29 am »
Getting woken up by my youngest at 6am who had a nightmare during the  most surreal amazing dream I've had for ages.

I have to post it in the dream thread later. ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30503 on: Today at 07:40:05 am »
When the Birkenhead Tunnel is only meant to be closed until 6:30 a.m but you get there at 7 a.m and it's still closed.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30504 on: Today at 08:53:41 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:40:05 am
When the Birkenhead Tunnel is only meant to be closed until 6:30 a.m but you get there at 7 a.m and it's still closed.

Now shut entirely until Monday. Traffic is going to be a nightmare if everyone is having to use Wallasey tunnel and the ongoing mess that is the Strand.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30505 on: Today at 10:19:02 am »
opened a box of weetabix - it was lready opened but you know what i mean - and a moth flew out

wha?

how did that little fella get in there? does he like weetabix?

now i've heard of moths flying out of wallets - some on here take note - but a cereal box?

suffice to say i threw the remaining weetabix out - ew

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #30506 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:19:02 am
opened a box of weetabix - it was lready opened but you know what i mean - and a moth flew out

wha?

how did that little fella get in there? does he like weetabix?

now i've heard of moths flying out of wallets - some on here take note - but a cereal box?

suffice to say i threw the remaining weetabix out - ew



Unwilling to have a flutter?
