It makes you wonder, doesn't it? Especially at such a time when money is so tight. I fully get why the Dock Road and Derby Road need real improvements. The cost is justified there, I'd say, but ripping up The Strand and starting again seems pretty pointless and costly. Hopefully once done we can say the changes were worth it, but who knows? They'll probably rip it all up again in a few years anyway.



They are reducing the number of lanes, reducing the number of side streets you can turn into, adding dedicated cycle lanes and increasing pedestrian areas. Meant to let the traffic flow much better and reduce the time it takes to drive the length.It all needs doing to be honest. Its a WAYYYYYY too busy a road through the centre of a town, especially given it goes right through the passage from the centre to the docks. With the ever increasing number of people in the centre, as well as bikes/scooters, it needed to be done just to make it safer. Not to mention the amount of traffic is meant to be damaging the buildings along there.Personally Id go further and totally ban trucks driving along there too.