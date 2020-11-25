« previous next »
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29720 on: November 25, 2020, 09:29:06 PM »
Been said in this thread before but The Strand is still a fucking mess. Even worse now coming out the Birkenhead tunnel that way has gone down to one lane so you spend 10 odd minutes edging forward in the tunnel as the lights let's through 3 cars at a time. Shite.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29721 on: November 25, 2020, 09:32:52 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 25, 2020, 09:29:06 PM
Been said in this thread before but The Strand is still a fucking mess. Even worse now coming out the Birkenhead tunnel that way has gone down to one lane so you spend 10 odd minutes edging forward in the tunnel as the lights let's through 3 cars at a time. Shite.

Yeah Strand is a shocker. You trying to get the other side of town? Youd be better going away from town out the tunnel, going down past Sainsburys on Great Homer and then back across if so. Would cut out all those roadworks.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29722 on: November 25, 2020, 09:34:09 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 25, 2020, 09:32:52 PM
Yeah Strand is a shocker. You trying to get the other side of town? Youd be better going away from town out the tunnel, going down past Sainsburys on Great Homer and then back across if so. Would cut out all those roadworks.

I'm coming from Birkenhead then I turn left in the tunnel towards the strand as I'm going to South Liverpool from there. I could go straight through the tunnel and go back Edge Lane way but the traffic there by the retail park is always bad as well.
Offline In Fowler We Trust

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29723 on: November 25, 2020, 09:35:14 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 25, 2020, 09:32:52 PM
Yeah Strand is a shocker. You trying to get the other side of town? Youd be better going away from town out the tunnel, going down past Sainsburys on Great Homer and then back across if so. Would cut out all those roadworks.

I've stopped using the dock exit.  Instead come out main exit and turn left, then right by the State and down James Street.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29724 on: November 25, 2020, 09:36:18 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 25, 2020, 09:34:09 PM
I'm coming from Birkenhead then I turn left in the tunnel towards the strand as I'm going to South Liverpool from there. I could go straight through the tunnel and go back Edge Lane way but the traffic there by the retail park is always bad as well.

Ah youre going through Queensway tunnel? For some reason had Kingsway in my head. Yeah can imagine coming out of there onto Strand is murder at peak times.

Can you not go straight on then cut through the back of town to get towards Upper Parliament St?
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29725 on: November 25, 2020, 09:37:33 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 25, 2020, 09:36:18 PM
Ah youre going through Queensway tunnel? For some reason had Kingsway in my head. Yeah can imagine coming out of there onto Strand is murder at peak times.

Yeah. It's been ok until they've made it a single lane in the tunnel that way, it's an absolute piss take and can't see it being finished any time soon either.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29726 on: November 25, 2020, 10:21:47 PM »
I had the 'pleasure' of being stuck on The Strand yesterday going north just after dinner. Three lanes with two closed, so all traffic trying to filter into one lane. Coming back early evening was no fun either. It's an absolute mess there, and has been for some time now.

Once you get past all that travelling north it's a mess there too. The Dock Road is closed off and Derby Road is full of roadworks. The other end of the Dock Road at Bootle was also shut tonight.
Online Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29727 on: November 25, 2020, 10:44:15 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 25, 2020, 10:21:47 PM
I had the 'pleasure' of being stuck on The Strand yesterday going north just after dinner. Three lanes with two closed, so all traffic trying to filter into one lane. Coming back early evening was no fun either. It's an absolute mess there, and has been for some time now.

Once you get past all that travelling north it's a mess there too. The Dock Road is closed off and Derby Road is full of roadworks. The other end of the Dock Road at Bootle was also shut tonight.

It's like the Big Dig all over again.  What the hell do they have to do now on the Strand that they missed 12-14 years ago??
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29728 on: November 25, 2020, 11:01:51 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 25, 2020, 10:44:15 PM
It's like the Big Dig all over again.  What the hell do they have to do now on the Strand that they missed 12-14 years ago??
It makes you wonder, doesn't it? Especially at such a time when money is so tight. I fully get why the Dock Road and Derby Road need real improvements. The cost is justified there, I'd say, but ripping up The Strand and starting again seems pretty pointless and costly. Hopefully once done we can say the changes were worth it, but who knows? They'll probably rip it all up again in a few years anyway.  :rollseyes

I suppose it could be worse though. My cousin is at Edinburgh Uni and she said they are putting a tram system in up there and the city is travel chaos.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29729 on: Yesterday at 08:11:05 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 25, 2020, 09:37:33 PM
Yeah. It's been ok until they've made it a single lane in the tunnel that way, it's an absolute piss take and can't see it being finished any time soon either.

Its going most the way along the Strand, but it should get better once it moves further along away from the tunnel exit. Cant see that being until after Xmas though.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29730 on: Yesterday at 08:14:57 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 25, 2020, 11:01:51 PM
It makes you wonder, doesn't it? Especially at such a time when money is so tight. I fully get why the Dock Road and Derby Road need real improvements. The cost is justified there, I'd say, but ripping up The Strand and starting again seems pretty pointless and costly. Hopefully once done we can say the changes were worth it, but who knows? They'll probably rip it all up again in a few years anyway.  :rollseyes

They are reducing the number of lanes, reducing the number of side streets you can turn into, adding dedicated cycle lanes and increasing pedestrian areas. Meant to let the traffic flow much better and reduce the time it takes to drive the length.

It all needs doing to be honest. Its a WAYYYYYY too busy a road through the centre of a town, especially given it goes right through the passage from the centre to the docks. With the ever increasing number of people in the centre, as well as bikes/scooters, it needed to be done just to make it safer. Not to mention the amount of traffic is meant to be damaging the buildings along there.

Personally Id go further and totally ban trucks driving along there too.
Online Jono69

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29731 on: Yesterday at 11:00:24 AM »
The wife is working in her office/playroom/junk room/cat's room call it what you will - I swear it's actually hotter than the tropics in there to the point when i leave the room everywhere else feels like the North Pole  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29732 on: Today at 07:40:50 AM »
Being a little disappointed with a tiny lottery win. Just got £140 for 4 numbers. Seems a bit mingebaggie, im sure I once got over 2 hundred for 4. I dont know if its a set amount now or still based on the frequency that week.
Online Jono69

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29733 on: Today at 09:44:57 AM »
Spotted £5 on the floor , swooped down to grab it as a lorry went past and blew it to god knows where and then preceded to fall flat on my face  :duh
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29734 on: Today at 12:29:56 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:44:57 AM
Spotted £5 on the floor , swooped down to grab it as a lorry went past and blew it to god knows where and then preceded to fall flat on my face  :duh

hey I lost a fiver - that could be mine

Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29735 on: Today at 12:31:42 PM »
those fellas that wear shorts, t-shirts and sandals in the colder weather when out shopping

i'd like to say to them that ME i'm happy with the size of my penis and my sexuality

it's alright you don't have to prove anything

just put a coat on and you'll be fine

no one will say anything

Offline jackh

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29736 on: Today at 01:13:29 PM »
I'm vegetarian, and have never had to cook for a non-vegetarian so perhaps I'm just unfamiliar - is it 'normal' to fry things on the absolute highest flame though?  My housemate makes a right racket when frying, and there's always oil absolutely everywhere - work surfaces, walls, on the storage jars in proximity, on all the cooking utensils in those jars...

 :no
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29737 on: Today at 06:03:54 PM »
My other half leaves the kitchen in a mess when she makes anything. Leaves the top of the bread open, no lid on the butter, cuts up a salad on worktop and just leaves all the tomato juice and bits of onion. Constantly filling up pint glasses of juice and leaves them half full on the floor. When she has cereal she will never fold the lid of the bag or close the cardboard top and it goes all soft.
Offline L4Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29738 on: Today at 06:10:36 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 06:03:54 PM
My other half leaves the kitchen in a mess when she makes anything. Leaves the top of the bread open, no lid on the butter, cuts up a salad on worktop and just leaves all the tomato juice and bits of onion. Constantly filling up pint glasses of juice and leaves them half full on the floor. When she has cereal she will never fold the lid of the bag or close the cardboard top and it goes all soft.

Mine isn't that bad but if she makes anything she has to use every fucking pot and pan in the house, drives me insane.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29739 on: Today at 06:12:20 PM »
There are two types of cooks in this world.

The type who tidy as they go and leave the kitchen more or less as it was after they are done.

Then the dirty twats who use every pot, utensil and kitchen items you didn't even know you owned, and leave them everywhere, along with every kitchen cupboard and draw open, like a hurricane has come through and only hit that room.

I'm the former. My missus is the latter.  :no :no
Offline L4Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29740 on: Today at 06:26:39 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:12:20 PM
There are two types of cooks in this world.

The type who tidy as they go and leave the kitchen more or less as it was after they are done.

Then the dirty twats who use every pot, utensil and kitchen items you didn't even know you owned, and leave them everywhere, along with every kitchen cupboard and draw open, like a hurricane has come through and only hit that room.

I'm the former. My missus is the latter.  :no :no

Solidarity brother
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29741 on: Today at 07:09:24 PM »
When you've ordered so many things  from so many places you've no idea what's coming when!!!
Online Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29742 on: Today at 07:24:19 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:09:24 PM
When you've ordered so many things  from so many places you've no idea what's coming when!!!

Exciting though. :)
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29743 on: Today at 07:31:14 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 07:24:19 PM
Exciting though. :)
True but it's not stuff for me.

It's paint, wallpaper, door handles, cushions, garden gates, shower screen, Christmas presents and stock for when I'm working again

Oh and screw driver heads and drill bits cos mine have gone rusty they've not been used for that long
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29744 on: Today at 07:34:33 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:31:14 PM
True but it's not stuff for me.

It's paint, wallpaper, door handles, cushions, garden gates, shower screen, Christmas presents and stock for when I'm working again

Oh and screw driver heads and drill bits cos mine have gone rusty they've not been used for that long

 ;D

Only thing i've ordered is a a new TV from Argos, arriving between 8 & 10 tomorrow morning, & it's free delivery as well ;D
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29745 on: Today at 07:39:32 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:34:33 PM
;D

Only thing i've ordered is a a new TV from Argos, arriving between 8 & 10 tomorrow morning, & it's free delivery as well ;D
I leave electricals to Paul, he sorts all the audio visual stuff

What you ordered?
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29746 on: Today at 07:41:43 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:39:32 PM
I leave electricals to Paul, he sorts all the audio visual stuff

What you ordered?

 ;D

I live on my own so all the stuff is up to me :), plus my current TV is about 10 years old, it's still a good TV, but time for an upgrade. ;D

I ordered a 65 inch Toshiba at £429. :)
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29747 on: Today at 07:48:54 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:41:43 PM
;D

I live on my own so all the stuff is up to me :), plus my current TV is about 10 years old, it's still a good TV, but time for an upgrade. ;D

I ordered a 65 inch Toshiba at £429. :)
Think ours is about 6 or 7 years old now and he's been pestering for an upgrade but he notices every tiny flaw in everything.

He's dead geeky too so he's always checking out the latest tech.  I just need to know I'll have a picture and sound when I turn it on as I don't really watch it anyway.

Nice!!
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29748 on: Today at 07:50:02 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:09:24 PM
When you've ordered so many things  from so many places you've no idea what's coming when!!!

Ive just opened my work secret Santa because I thought it was a box of rhubarb and custards. :D
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29749 on: Today at 07:55:13 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:50:02 PM
Ive just opened my work secret Santa because I thought it was a box of rhubarb and custards. :D
Online Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29750 on: Today at 08:12:46 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:31:14 PM
True but it's not stuff for me.

It's paint, wallpaper, door handles, cushions, garden gates, shower screen, Christmas presents and stock for when I'm working again

Oh and screw driver heads and drill bits cos mine have gone rusty they've not been used for that long

Nothing too glamorous then.

Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29751 on: Today at 08:14:57 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:48:54 PM
Think ours is about 6 or 7 years old now and he's been pestering for an upgrade but he notices every tiny flaw in everything.

He's dead geeky too so he's always checking out the latest tech.  I just need to know I'll have a picture and sound when I turn it on as I don't really watch it anyway.

Nice!!

Also to bare in mind, you might need a soundbar, because TVs are built as they are, there's not much room for decent in built speakers in the TV, so sound quality can be poor, really depends if your happy with the sound from the TV, & size of the room it's going to be in too.
