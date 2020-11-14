« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 14, 2020, 01:46:34 PM
Quote from: WhoHe on November 13, 2020, 06:28:57 PM
My youngest daughter sent me a Snapchat before saying she is putting her tree up tonight, millennials eh.

Never too late to put her up for adoption.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 14, 2020, 04:15:58 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 13, 2020, 01:34:43 AM
Seeing  houses with Christmas trees and decorations up already.  :no

Two houses in our street have their Christmas trees up and on the way home from the shops yesterday I spotted several gardens filled with light up reindeer and inflatable snowmen.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 14, 2020, 04:36:08 PM
Quote from: Slippers on November 14, 2020, 04:15:58 PM
Two houses in our street have their Christmas trees up and on the way home from the shops yesterday I spotted several gardens filled with light up reindeer and inflatable snowmen.
Driving through Crosby today I saw one house fully decked out with lights, reindeers, snowmen etc.

I'm going back tonight with my baseball bat.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 14, 2020, 04:45:57 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 14, 2020, 04:36:08 PM
Driving through Crosby today I saw one house fully decked out with lights, reindeers, snowmen etc.

I'm going back tonight with my baseball bat.  :)

Must have been Bing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 14, 2020, 05:12:48 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 14, 2020, 04:36:08 PM
Driving through Crosby today I saw one house fully decked out with lights, reindeers, snowmen etc.

I'm going back tonight with my baseball bat.  :)

An elderly couple down the road from us did such a good job of attaching Christmas lights to the front of their house they've never been able to take them down.

They just switch them off on the 3rd of January every year.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 14, 2020, 05:14:19 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 14, 2020, 04:45:57 PM
Must have been Bing.

Ooh my Granddaughter loves him - oh you mean that Bing  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 15, 2020, 11:27:03 AM
Paloma Faith.

Does she have any fans? Seems to have an album out every year.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 15, 2020, 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 15, 2020, 07:30:38 PM
Quote from: oldman on November 15, 2020, 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen

100%. He's a fucking tit and fuck knows why he's managed to make a career out of being a massive c*nt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 15, 2020, 08:23:48 PM
Quote from: oldman on November 15, 2020, 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen
His daughter is even worse...
"Things are perf with serf."  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 15, 2020, 09:40:55 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 15, 2020, 07:30:38 PM
100%. He's a fucking tit and fuck knows why he's managed to make a career out of being a massive c*nt.
seems to be on more & more things as well
now the missus is watching "celebrity " and that tit shane richie is on - I'm off to walk the dog
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 15, 2020, 09:42:58 PM
Quote from: oldman on November 15, 2020, 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen

Used to think this but I like his politics, so I give him more time now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 15, 2020, 10:50:58 PM
Quote from: oldman on November 15, 2020, 09:40:55 PM
seems to be on more & more things as well
now the missus is watching "celebrity " and that tit shane richie is on - I'm off to walk the dog

"Off to walk the dog," one for the euphemisms thread...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:23:15 AM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 15, 2020, 09:42:58 PM
Used to think this but I like his politics, so I give him more time now.

Hes one of those where Id bet his public facing politics are not what he votes for when he gets in there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:55:12 AM
Quote from: oldman on November 15, 2020, 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen

Snap . He's an absolute Wankspanner
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:42:01 AM
People that decorate their house with Christmas lights in multiple colours. Typically, blue, green and red. Oh, and it must blink as well. It's extremely tacky. Doing my head in!

I can only imagine those struggling with Epilepsy!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:43:09 AM
Quote from: oldman on November 15, 2020, 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen
fuck sake - went on spotify in the night and a podcast by danny dyer & his daughter came up on my suggested  listens !! I cant get away from the twat !!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:18:01 AM
Quote from: oldman on November 15, 2020, 07:18:15 PM
he's probably on here already but i cant be bothered to look, but whenever Danny Dyers  voice or face appears on tele I have to change channel otherwise I'd put my foot through the screen

mockney twat

i've already gone through 4 tellies this year

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:29:44 AM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on November 15, 2020, 08:23:48 PM
His daughter is even worse...
"Things are perf with serf."  :butt

Fucking hell I hate that advert.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:21:35 PM
The durex advert for Lube with various women saying the word moist  :rollseyes

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:24:33 PM
Plaster dust!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:17:11 PM
My lovely neighbours deciding 10pm on a Monday is a good time to start a party!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:39:11 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:17:11 PM
My lovely neighbours deciding 10pm on a Monday is a good time to start a party!
During the lockdown?
Be a shame if the police were to turn up and fine the lot of them  :-X
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:42:49 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 10:39:11 PM
During the lockdown?
Be a shame if the police were to turn up and fine the lot of them  :-X
They're not interested mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:44:11 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:42:49 PM
They're not interested mate.
That's pathetic  :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:47:23 PM
Someone on my Instagram showing a video of him throwing packets of biscuits in the bin, something to do with starting a diet. Why not donate it to a foodbank ffs
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:44:02 AM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:17:11 PM
My lovely neighbours deciding 10pm on a Monday is a good time to start a party!

My daughter has a neighbour like that,he'll even open all the windows so everyone in the close can get a proper earful of the shitty 'music' he loves to play until 3am.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:25:34 AM
Some stupid bint newsreader on our local radio station calling the A1 "Doncaster bypass".

Ffs!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:01:25 AM
having to smile for a whole 10 minutes as someone shows you photos of their grandkids and their dog

 :butt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:35:23 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:25:34 AM
Some stupid bint newsreader on our local radio station calling the A1 "Doncaster bypass".

Ffs!
Are you near Doncaster? I was looking at going to view a car there this week, but it was sold before I got the chance. That annoyed me. 😢
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:40:17 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 15, 2020, 07:30:38 PM
100%. He's a fucking tit and fuck knows why he's managed to make a career out of being a massive c*nt.

couldn't agree more, how he has made a career as a wannabe plastic gangsta is ridiculous
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:07:08 PM
Tempers seem to be getting shorter this lockdown.

More car horns blaring, people getting shitty in carparks and then in shops.  It's a pain, but stick with it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:59:53 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:35:23 PM
Are you near Doncaster? I was looking at going to view a car there this week, but it was sold before I got the chance. That annoyed me.
Not far away no.  That is annoying mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:57:47 PM
I'm not far away from Doncaster either if anyone cares

MeganPlays - Jesus her voice could wake the dead when she get's going
