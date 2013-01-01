« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1387350 times)

Online Jono69

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29560 on: Yesterday at 05:59:31 PM »
People who don't know what MLM's are






I had to google it
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29561 on: Yesterday at 06:13:16 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:52:54 PM
What's an MLM?

Multi level marketing.

They're mostly scams which benefit those at the top who sign people up, who often have to spend a lot of their own money to buy products initially which never sell, and they get a % of all their sales.

Ultimately those at the bottom tend to not make any money at all.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29562 on: Yesterday at 06:22:20 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:13:16 PM
Multi level marketing.

They're mostly scams which benefit those at the top who sign people up, who often have to spend a lot of their own money to buy products initially which never sell, and they get a % of all their sales.

Ultimately those at the bottom tend to not make any money at all.

Like when you suddenly see someone you worked with ten years ago extolling virtues of aloe Vera/pomegranate on Facebook?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29563 on: Yesterday at 06:23:28 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:22:20 PM
Like when you suddenly see someone you worked with ten years ago extolling virtues of aloe Vera/pomegranate on Facebook?

Yep pretty much.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29564 on: Yesterday at 06:25:57 PM »
Multi Level Marketing scheme or a Ponzi scheme.
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29565 on: Yesterday at 06:29:40 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:25:57 PM
Multi Level Marketing scheme or a Ponzi scheme.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lC5lsemxaJo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lC5lsemxaJo</a>
Online Jono69

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29566 on: Today at 12:35:25 PM »
eharmony or peloton adverts - Let's get the fittest looking people ever to advertise them - Wankers
Online Jono69

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29567 on: Today at 12:53:07 PM »
Add Echelon Fit as well - Good looking tossers
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #29568 on: Today at 04:27:30 PM »
The new electric scooters you can hire in Liverpool.

Given the city is on lockdown, they are everywhere. I've nearly hit two daft fuckers who thought flying across a busy road (Strand) was a good idea.

If they are this bad now they are going to murder when things are busier again - both pedestrian and car wise. Someone will get hit by a car/bus/wagon and die, that's for sure.

They're not a bad idea in principle either - they aren't a bad way to get around the city and could take some traffic off the road from those who live here - but the negatives are going to out weight the positives I think.
