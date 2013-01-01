« previous next »
They have mate about an hour ago.
How long did it take them to blow their tyres back up?  ;D
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

did you have words?

i parked in front of someones driveway one night delivering a take away to the same house, husband came home and had an absolute melt down at me cos he wouldnt wait a few seconds

tried to reason with him but he just screamed in my face. his wife and kid standing there mortified, every second word he shouted at me was "fuck"

told him to go and fuck off, he was looking in my car window so i just gave him the finger right in his face.

he was an embarrassment, was 2 years before he ordered off us again. must have been a bad day because any time after that he was fine
I had a puncture the other day. Looked for my spare but didnt realize my car came with the reinflation kit with the white liquid and a pump you plug in. This reinflates your tyre but only lasts for a few days.
The annoying bit on taking it to Kwik Fit for a puncture repair I was told you cant repair a tyre reinflated with a kit as the stuff knackers it. I had to shell out 100 quid for a new tyre. Twats.
I had a puncture the other day. Looked for my spare but didnt realize my car came with the reinflation kit with the white liquid and a pump you plug in. This reinflates your tyre but only lasts for a few days.
The annoying bit on taking it to Kwik Fit for a puncture repair I was told you cant repair a tyre reinflated with a kit as the stuff knackers it. I had to shell out 100 quid for a new tyre. Twats.

Car manufacturers save a bomb by providing the stupid little refills instead of a full sized spare, fuck the fact they wreck the tyre. Maybe if they stopped building huge fucking "SUV" tanks that 99% of drivers don't actually need, the money they save in steel could be used to putting spares back in cars?

Luckily the wifes and my cars both have full sized wheel wells to take those stupid space savers, they got fucked off for a full sized alloy asap.
Car manufacturers save a bomb by providing the stupid little refills instead of a full sized spare, fuck the fact they wreck the tyre. Maybe if they stopped building huge fucking "SUV" tanks that 99% of drivers don't actually need, the money they save in steel could be used to putting spares back in cars?

Luckily the wifes and my cars both have full sized wheel wells to take those stupid space savers, they got fucked off for a full sized alloy asap.

Same here. For piece of mind if nothing else. A proper spare makes too much sense I guess. Theres a lot about modern cars to like but space saving tyres is not one of them.
Same here. For piece of mind if nothing else. A proper spare makes too much sense I guess. Theres a lot about modern cars to like but space saving tyres is not one of them.

Wife's car runs 195/15's, mine runs 245/17's and they stick a 145/15 in the boot and expect you to drive on that :no
I had the same problem so I just bought a full size spare which takes up loads of room AND it only fits on the back so if I have a problem with a front wheel I have to do the ol switcheroo!
How long did it take them to blow their tyres back up?  ;D
They've got a nice slow puncture that'll take a couple of days to go down so hopefully they'll be in the middle of nowhere with no spare and the liquidy stuff everyones talking about has evaporated
Selfish twats are getting on my nerves.

We are in the middle of a pandemic, yet some gobshite (adult male) decides it's ok to break open sealed punnets of grapes in Asda this afternoon, then eat a few to see if he likes them, and putting a number of packs that he'd mauled back on the shelves until he found a punnet he actually fancied.

Just do one, you dickhead.  :wanker
Selfish twats are getting on my nerves.

We are in the middle of a pandemic, yet some gobshite (adult male) decides it's ok to break open sealed punnets of grapes in Asda this afternoon, then eat a few to see if he likes them, and putting a number of packs that he'd mauled back on the shelves until he found a punnet he actually fancied.

Just do one, you dickhead.  :wanker

While he should indeed 'do one' I have a shameful admission to make. The pandemic has not been able to curb my habit of obsessively squeezing every avocado in the shop for an exact ripeness calibration
