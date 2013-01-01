did you have words?



i parked in front of someones driveway one night delivering a take away to the same house, husband came home and had an absolute melt down at me cos he wouldnt wait a few seconds



tried to reason with him but he just screamed in my face. his wife and kid standing there mortified, every second word he shouted at me was "fuck"



told him to go and fuck off, he was looking in my car window so i just gave him the finger right in his face.



he was an embarrassment, was 2 years before he ordered off us again. must have been a bad day because any time after that he was fine