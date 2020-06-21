Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
People that wear face masks, but they wear it not covering the nose but under it
It's like the blokes you see wearing an unsecured, loosely fitting hard hat on a building site. But to be fair to them it's only their lives they're risking if a brick cracks their skull, unlike the mask askew crew.
That idiot Kanye West running for president, he's not said one thing intelligent so far. And if elected, he'll make Jay-Z vice-president. USA is a joke, they'll probably vote for him too simply on the basis that he's going to make weed legal
I have no idea what Im taking about
The f'in weather. Rain, sun, rain, sun, rain, sun..
