The small things in life that really hannoy.

Reply #28480 on: Yesterday at 06:36:48 PM
« Reply #28480 on: Yesterday at 06:36:48 PM »
I went to a student dentist when I was at uni in Liverpool to save a bit of money and he forgot to numb the tooth he was pulling out...and then had to put his foot on the seat to get the required force. Was fun hearing it crunching on the way out.
Reply #28481 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 PM
« Reply #28481 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 PM »
People that wear face masks, but they wear it not covering the nose but under it
Reply #28482 on: Today at 09:19:49 AM
« Reply #28482 on: Today at 09:19:49 AM »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:38:20 PM
People that wear face masks, but they wear it not covering the nose but under it

It's like the blokes you see wearing an unsecured, loosely fitting hard hat on a building site.

But to be fair to them it's only their lives they're risking if a brick cracks their skull, unlike the mask askew crew.
Reply #28483 on: Today at 09:30:34 AM
« Reply #28483 on: Today at 09:30:34 AM »
That idiot Kanye West running for president, he's not said one thing intelligent so far. And if elected, he'll make Jay-Z vice-president. USA is a joke, they'll probably vote for him too simply on the basis that he's going to make weed legal
Reply #28484 on: Today at 09:59:12 AM
« Reply #28484 on: Today at 09:59:12 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:19:49 AM
It's like the blokes you see wearing an unsecured, loosely fitting hard hat on a building site.

But to be fair to them it's only their lives they're risking if a brick cracks their skull, unlike the mask askew crew.

ACtually, as it is drummed in to us on oil rigs, you are endagering others as well. If you lean over a barrier from height and your hat falls off, it can do a lot of damage if it hits someone.
Reply #28485 on: Today at 10:01:21 AM
« Reply #28485 on: Today at 10:01:21 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 09:30:34 AM
That idiot Kanye West running for president, he's not said one thing intelligent so far. And if elected, he'll make Jay-Z vice-president. USA is a joke, they'll probably vote for him too simply on the basis that he's going to make weed legal

Its OK, his wife won't let him.

Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:38:20 PM
People that wear face masks, but they wear it not covering the nose but under it

Under the nose, under the chin, while driving the car, rubbing fingers all over them, fingers inside to rub mouths then rub the outside. The public are too stupid to wear masks properly.
Reply #28486 on: Today at 11:07:23 AM
« Reply #28486 on: Today at 11:07:23 AM »
When Bryan Adams sings "the kids wanna rock" and you realise you're one of the kids he was referring to  :'(
Reply #28487 on: Today at 11:21:00 AM
« Reply #28487 on: Today at 11:21:00 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 09:30:34 AM
That idiot Kanye West running for president, he's not said one thing intelligent so far. And if elected, he'll make Jay-Z vice-president. USA is a joke, they'll probably vote for him too simply on the basis that he's going to make weed legal

Thought you were talking about Trump for a minute - wait, you aren't talking about Trump are you  ;D

Reply #28488 on: Today at 11:28:09 AM
« Reply #28488 on: Today at 11:28:09 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 09:30:34 AM
That idiot Kanye West running for president, he's not said one thing intelligent so far. And if elected, he'll make Jay-Z vice-president. USA is a joke, they'll probably vote for him too simply on the basis that he's going to make weed legal

Nonsense. He'll make Trump vice president, then he'll resign and Trump will be back in power  ;D
Reply #28489 on: Today at 12:46:37 PM
« Reply #28489 on: Today at 12:46:37 PM »
When the little pads on the bottom of your computer mouse pick up  an accumulation of dust and the mouse doesn't move properly. Then you try to clean it and one of the pads comes off. >:(
Reply #28490 on: Today at 02:03:39 PM
« Reply #28490 on: Today at 02:03:39 PM »
The phrase "straw man" being misused to mean "template document."
Reply #28491 on: Today at 02:11:13 PM
« Reply #28491 on: Today at 02:11:13 PM »
The f'in weather. Rain, sun, rain, sun, rain, sun..  :no
Reply #28492 on: Today at 02:16:35 PM
« Reply #28492 on: Today at 02:16:35 PM »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 02:11:13 PM
The f'in weather. Rain, sun, rain, sun, rain, sun..  :no

Good for the crops though.
