Had to shut the conservatory door becaus of them. Hope the birds have a feast



Bringing the washing in this afternoon I saw the local ants nest was a hive of activity. Gulls circling overhead. Ah, it must be flying ant day.Sure enough, they are in the washing basket and on the washing on the line.Mind you, they are like Everton. They are a bit annoying but they only turn up maybe once or twice in a season.My real annoyance was the Echo website getting hysterical over ''scenes from a horror film as swarms of insects plague Merseyside.'' Talk about going overboard.