« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 704 705 706 707 708 [709]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1286218 times)

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,664
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28320 on: July 11, 2020, 05:12:44 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 11, 2020, 03:47:43 PM
The fucking fake crowd noise. :no
x 100!!! :wanker
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,351
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28321 on: July 11, 2020, 05:15:03 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 11, 2020, 03:47:43 PM
The fucking fake crowd noise. :no

It's a bit irritating to say the least, however, the fake spectators theme enables room for mirth.

Apparently, a picture of Purple Aki was somehow smuggled into the imitation crowd at Borussia Munchengladbach back in May...

Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28322 on: July 11, 2020, 05:24:35 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on July 11, 2020, 05:15:03 PM
It's a bit irritating to say the least, however, the fake spectators theme enables room for mirth.

Apparently, a picture of Purple Aki was somehow smuggled into the imitation crowd at Borussia Munchengladbach back in May...



 :lmao
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
  • All is well
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28323 on: July 11, 2020, 05:36:17 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on July 11, 2020, 05:15:03 PM
It's a bit irritating to say the least, however, the fake spectators theme enables room for mirth.

Apparently, a picture of Purple Aki was somehow smuggled into the imitation crowd at Borussia Munchengladbach back in May...


I saw that Leeds United had to apologise for putting a cardboard cutout of Osama Bin Laden in their ground that someone sent in!
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,287
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28324 on: July 11, 2020, 05:37:51 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 10, 2020, 08:10:48 PM
That's a costly pain in the posterior, isn't it?  :-\

I didn't realise it was every five years for you HGV drivers, although I probably should as my cousin does that job.



Also have to renew my digi card every five years, do 35 hrs of training over 5 years for Driver CPC at a cost of about £400 and renew my ADR qualification every 5 years too. All that to get shit off the general bunch of c*nts public.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,096
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28325 on: July 11, 2020, 06:44:37 PM »
Spilt a g&t over my laptop last night. Looks completely fucked. Mains wont work at all, andvtge battery was already knackered.  Will turn on but doesn't last more than a minute before the battery gives out.

Might see if I can at least salvage the hard drive, which seems fine.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28326 on: July 11, 2020, 07:04:16 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  9, 2020, 04:06:01 PM
When you spend months on trying to get a complicated deal over the line and someone comes in at the last minute and beats you to it  :no :no :no :no
Timo Werner?
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28327 on: July 11, 2020, 07:07:59 PM »
Quote from: Perham on July 11, 2020, 05:36:17 PM
I saw that Leeds United had to apologise for putting a cardboard cutout of Osama Bin Laden in their ground that someone sent in!

Everyone knows Bin Laden supported Man Utd, not Leeds.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,155
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28328 on: July 11, 2020, 07:31:23 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 11, 2020, 04:28:02 PM
I find it insulting too. It says, we don't need you supporters, we just take what you bring and use it anyway.

The worst about it is that it's not even real crowd noise. They've taken it from a video game.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,854
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28329 on: July 11, 2020, 10:48:47 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 11, 2020, 07:31:23 PM
The worst about it is that it's not even real crowd noise. They've taken it from a video game.
Curtis Jones scores for a good four seconds this afternoon before it realised the ball was halfway up block 105.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28330 on: Yesterday at 12:04:29 PM »
The idiot about three doors down, who for the last half hour has been screaming at the top of his lungs at a puppy/small dog, trying to train it.

It doesn't understand your commands. Shouting louder, still won't make it.  ::)
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28331 on: Yesterday at 02:21:21 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Yesterday at 12:04:29 PM
The idiot about three doors down, who for the last half hour has been screaming at the top of his lungs at a puppy/small dog, trying to train it.

It doesn't understand your commands. Shouting louder, still won't make it.  ::)

Maybe it's foreign.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,287
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28332 on: Yesterday at 08:23:48 PM »
Flying ants, the little fuckers are everywhere tonight
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,822
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28333 on: Yesterday at 10:17:13 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:23:48 PM
Flying ants, the little fuckers are everywhere tonight

Had to shut the conservatory door becaus of them. Hope the birds have a feast
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,733
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28334 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:17:13 PM
Had to shut the conservatory door becaus of them. Hope the birds have a feast
Bringing the washing in this afternoon I saw the local ants nest was a hive of activity. Gulls circling overhead. Ah, it must be flying ant day.

Sure enough, they are in the washing basket and on the washing on the line.

Mind you, they are like Everton. They are a bit annoying but they only turn up maybe once or twice in a season.

My real annoyance was the Echo website getting hysterical over ''scenes from a horror film as swarms of insects plague Merseyside.'' Talk about going overboard.  ::)
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,497
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28335 on: Today at 08:24:22 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 11, 2020, 06:44:37 PM
Spilt a g&t over my laptop last night. Looks completely fucked. Mains wont work at all, andvtge battery was already knackered.  Will turn on but doesn't last more than a minute before the battery gives out.

Might see if I can at least salvage the hard drive, which seems fine.
"G&T"

Never heard it called that before
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28336 on: Today at 08:24:46 AM »
The way 2020 is going, an insect pleague should have been expected!

Why don't you take advantage of the situation and harvest the bugs? I'm sure they'll make a decent meal. Tastes like chicken?  :-X
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,287
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28337 on: Today at 09:52:58 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 08:24:22 AM
"G&T"

Never heard it called that before

Grasp & Tug?
Logged

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28338 on: Today at 12:35:01 PM »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,571
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28339 on: Today at 01:05:51 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 12:35:01 PM
Come on Rob, this is a family forum

Exactly. Everyone knows its grope & tug anyway.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,503
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28340 on: Today at 02:20:00 PM »
Melts losing their shit in the Man City Cheating Twats thread........

We've just tonked them outrageously in the league - they've lost 9 PL games so far this season (when did that last happen to us?) - we've proven you can spend wisely and coach brilliantly and that 'buying' the league is only a short term proposition.

But apparently, nooooooo, it's the end of the beginning and FSG out and all sorts of other doom-mongering.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28341 on: Today at 02:25:24 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 02:20:00 PM
Melts losing their shit in the Man City Cheating Twats thread........

We've just tonked them outrageously in the league - they've lost 9 PL games so far this season (when did that last happen to us?) - we've proven you can spend wisely and coach brilliantly and that 'buying' the league is only a short term proposition.

But apparently, nooooooo, it's the end of the beginning and FSG out and all sorts of other doom-mongering.
There's a small but persistent core of posters that seemingly are only happen when they are making sky falling in predictions.
Does my fucking head in.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,096
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28342 on: Today at 03:56:10 PM »
Tried to buy a new laptop over the phone.

Honestly what is the fucking point of giving my personal and credit card details out if the supplier is only going to email me later requesting 3D secure details? I dont even know what 3D fucking secure is!! 🤬🤬🤬
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,822
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28343 on: Today at 04:06:28 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on Today at 02:25:24 PM
There's a small but persistent core of posters that seemingly are only happen when they are making sky falling in predictions.
Does my fucking head in.

Every place I've worked always has one miserable fucker continually predicting doom, gloom and destruction. No reason why we shouldn't have our share.

Wouldn't want to be stuck in the trenches with them though.

Actually I've just remembered the name of one of the gloomsters I worked with - Woeful Wally.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,571
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28344 on: Today at 04:22:15 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:06:28 PM
Every place I've worked always has one miserable fucker continually predicting doom, gloom and destruction. No reason why we shouldn't have our share.

Wouldn't want to be stuck in the trenches with them though.

Actually I've just remembered the name of one of the gloomsters I worked with - Woeful Wally.

No wonder he was miserable with an unfortunate name like that.
Logged

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,287
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #28345 on: Today at 04:32:08 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 02:20:00 PM
Melts losing their shit in the Man City Cheating Twats thread........

We've just tonked them outrageously in the league - they've lost 9 PL games so far this season (when did that last happen to us?) - we've proven you can spend wisely and coach brilliantly and that 'buying' the league is only a short term proposition.

But apparently, nooooooo, it's the end of the beginning and FSG out and all sorts of other doom-mongering.

Its almost like everyone forgets City have only managed to buy 4 of the last 10 titles and were pushed to the last day 3 times, twice by us and totally outclassed this time around.

UEFA haven't finished with them yet anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 704 705 706 707 708 [709]   Go Up
« previous next »
 