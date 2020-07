Products services that are made worse by the people delivering them.



2 examples;



First is beer. I can go to a brewery, buy decent ale to drink at home for as little as £1.50 a pint. If I go to a pub that's to lazy to look after its beer, I'm paying nearly £4 and they've made the decent ale from the brewery worse. Madness.



Second is televised football. I love watching Liverpool, but too often the experience is ruined by shite commentary/punditry. Any of our games with either or both of Tyler and Neville for example. TV companies pay a fortune for the rights and then alienate what seems to be a big part of their potential audience.